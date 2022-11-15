Oleoresin Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 1.9 Billion Globally By 2027 | CAGR of 6.23%

Oleoresin Market

Oleoresins are natural extracts with a complex mixture of resins and fatty oils that are obtained via a solvent extraction process.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Oleoresin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on oleoresin market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global oleoresin market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23% during 2022-2027.

Oleoresins are concentrated forms of spices and herbs produced from varied ingredients and spices, which are found all around the world. It is a resin-like, semi-solid extract composed of essential or fatty oils. It exhibits numerous therapeutic and antioxidant properties and is utilized in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, and beverage industries. It is used as an essential ingredient in producing sauces, marinades, mayonnaise, and pickles.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. In line with this, numerous food manufacturers are replacing traditional spices with oleoresins as they provide many advantages over herbs and spices. Furthermore, the increasing processed food and beverage consumption is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising trend of using natural flavors in processed food and a considerable rise in the number of quick-service restaurants are catalyzing the product demand. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding the side effects of synthetic flavors and the health benefits of phytomedicines and herbal extracts are significantly contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the augmenting consumption of organic food and beverages has bolstered the demand for organic spices, which, in turn, is likely to create ample growth opportunities for organic oleoresins in food and beverage applications. Additionally, varied pharmaceutical industry players are utilizing the therapeutic properties of oleoresins to expand their product portfolio, which is facilitating the product uptake.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited

• Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

• AVT Natural Products Limited

• Bioprex Labs

• Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

• Jean GAZIGNAIRE S.A.S.

• Kalsec Inc.

• Kancor Ingredients Ltd

• Plant Lipids

• Synthite Industries Ltd

• Universal Oleoresins

Oleoresin Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Paprika

• Black Pepper

• Capsicum

• Turmeric

• Ginger

• Garlic

• Onion

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food and Beverages

• Flavors

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

