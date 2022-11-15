Influenza Vaccine Market Share, Size, Key Players, Industry Overview and Business Opportunities 2022-2027

The Influenza Vaccine Market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global influenza vaccine market size reached US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027.

Influenza is an infection of the throat, lungs, and nose. Common symptoms include head and body aches, cough, fever, and a stuffy or runny nose. Influenza vaccines or flu shots are biological preparations that protect against and prevent severe infections caused by the influenza virus. The vaccines used for influenza are formulated using three different influenza viruses, including influenza type A and B with H3N2 and H1N1 virus strains. These therapeutics are mainly available in inactivated, adjuvant, live attenuated, and recombinant influenza vaccines. Currently, governments of various nations have mandated immunization against influenza among children aged six months to five.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐳𝐚 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising prevalence of influenza and the fueling awareness regarding influenza vaccines are some of the factors primarily driving the market growth. This is further supported by the steadily increasing geriatric population and surging research and development (R&D) activities across the globe. In addition to this, governments of various countries are introducing free seasonal influenza vaccination programs for all age groups, which, in turn, is providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, key market players are actively working to develop new vaccines with better efficacy, which is accelerating the market growth. Other factors, such as growing healthcare expenditure and rising clinical trials, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Influenza Vaccine Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the influenza vaccine market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Abbott Laboratories

• AstraZeneca plc

• CSL Limited

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi

• SINOVAC

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the influenza vaccine market on the basis of breakup by vaccine type, technology, age group, route of administration and region.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

• Quadrivalent

• Trivalent

Breakup by Technology:

• Egg-based

• Cell-based

Breakup by Age Group:

• Pediatric

• Adult

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Injection

• Nasal Spray

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

