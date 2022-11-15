Application Infrastructure Middleware Market Expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027

Application Infrastructure Middleware Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Application Infrastructure Middleware Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global application infrastructure middleware market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 83.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% during 2022-2027.

Application infrastructure middleware (AIM) is a software program that acts as an intermediary among the networked operating systems and applications. It includes business-to-business (B2B) middleware, message-oriented middleware, enterprise service bus, business process management, and transaction processing monitors. It provides reliable solutions to frequently encountered issues, such as interoperability, heterogeneity, security, and dependability. As a result, AIM finds extensive application in various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, and healthcare.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/application-infrastructure-middleware-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of cloud computing services in numerous organizations to transform existing applications into software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions are positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing utilization of the internet of things (IoT) integrated devices is creating a positive market outlook for AIM solutions to operate application programming interfaces (APIs) and other digital infrastructures. Moreover, the rising deployment of wireless 5G networks and the significant improvement in the information technology (IT) infrastructure are propelling the market growth.

Breakup by Type:

Server-based

Client-based

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Cisco Systems Inc

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Informatica LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc

SAP SE

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc

Unisys Corporation

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3nSLsUX

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Trending Reports by IMARC Group

Water Scooter Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/water-scooter-market-set-strong-growth-reach-around-us-mini-rana

Lateral Flow Assay Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/lateral-flow-assay-market-expanding-cagr-52-during-2022-2027-rana

BFSI Crisis Management Market

Organic Dyes Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/organic-dyes-market-expected-reach-us-512-billion-2027-mini-rana

Tissue Banking Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/tissue-banking-market-share-expand-cagr-119-during-2022-2027-rana

Spray Adhesives Market

North America Cooking Robot Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/north-america-cooking-robot-market-expanding-cagr-1624-mini-rana

India Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/india-artificial-intelligence-market-expected-reach-us-mini-rana

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.