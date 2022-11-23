OfficeXtend’s Architectural Drafting Services and Rendering Services Offers the Future of Remote Architectural Support
EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficeXtend™, the company providing architectural drafting services in the U.S., gives small businesses and startups access to affordable virtual drafting and rendering services. With their unique hybrid solutions, OfficeXtend™ aims to help businesses grow by utilizing their globally outsourced talent in business support, administrative assistance, bookkeeping, drafting, rendering, animation, and design services.
Thanks to their U.S.-based management team, they provide services that match U.S. standards. As a result, OfficeXtend™ has assisted top brands across the U.S. with their globally vetted teams at a fraction of the conventional cost.
As a women-owned small business, OfficeXtend™ works according to strict criteria to help solve the needs of local and global communities. They aim to consciously, systematically, and sustainably provide their services in several ways. Fair compensation remains their priority. Team members receive anything between 350% to 1500% more than the national average in the countries they reside in including internal incentive programs. They also have a constant work stream, ensuring a steady income to sustain their family needs.
The team at OfficeXtend ™ maintains, “For us, it’s more than just offering solutions that allow businesses more room for growth; it’s also about ensuring fair wages and equal pay for our collaborators across all projects.”
Creating a Global Organization for Architectural Drafting Outsourcing
The range of OfficeXtend™ projects with their premium business partners includes more than just residential and restaurants. Their team has contributed to hospitality, healthcare, and multi-family projects for several top brands, including Hyatt, Holiday Inn, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Target, and Marriot, to name a few.
Despite their remote services, each client can expect a personalized and hands-on approach with a dedicated drafter and project manager. They offer a no obligation contract, allowing clients the freedom to cancel at any time and have the flexibility small businesses desire and need.
Architectural and design projects requiring drafting services benefit from this simplified collaboration. Each client can expect an appointed project manager including two account managers for any questions or concerns. Dedicated drafters have experience in numerous widely used programs such as AutoCAD, Revit, ArchiCAD, 3Ds Max, Sketch Up and more.
Whether a company needs one AutoCAD drafter or a team of drafting professionals, OfficeXtend™ ensures each team has completed security awareness training to ensure all projects have the required protection from cyber threats and to meet security compliance.
Virtual Assistance and Business Growth
Much like MyOutDesk and its various virtual assistant services for companies big and small, OfficeXtend™ is fulfilling the need for affordable drafting services without compromising on quality. In addition, by adding administrative, customer service, bookkeeping, appointment setting and IT support, they keep extending their virtual services, ensuring that smaller companies have several remote options.
Through their globally vetted architectural team and efficient business processes, their drafting and design services never compromise on quality, and provide affordable rates businesses can actually afford due to scaling options.
OfficeXtend™ maintains a transparent pricing policy for each of its services, including 3D renderings, AutoCAD, Revit and ArchiCAD drafting, with the best value affordable pricing for services surpassing 40 hours per project.
About OfficeXtend™
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, OfficeXtend™ provides more than just a team; much like its customers, it is incredibly diverse and comprises members from various countries and cultural backgrounds, giving the organization a more global perspective.
Started to provide architectural drafting and rendering services to small architectural, engineering, and construction businesses nationwide, OfficeXtend™ has extended these services to other markets.
Aside from providing architectural drafting outsourcing through AutoCAD and Revit including other architectural programs, they provide virtual administrative support that includes: I.T., bookkeeping, customer service, chat support, and appointment-setting services.
These services remain structured around a pool of global talent, always supported and supervised by a management team that applies U.S. standards. Small businesses face a competitive market, and their growth relies on utilizing a global team to reduce cost but without ever compromising the quality of their services.
As a women-owned and led company, at OfficeXtend™, the team strives to provide a virtual presence in various countries, ensuring they embrace all cultural backgrounds, giving their organization a global perspective.
By providing efficient services and constant attention to even the most minor details, OfficeXtend™ ensures, everyone from anywhere can find affordable and reliable 3D rendering, drafting, and office support services.
Contact Information:
Dian O.
Thanks to their U.S.-based management team, they provide services that match U.S. standards. As a result, OfficeXtend™ has assisted top brands across the U.S. with their globally vetted teams at a fraction of the conventional cost.
As a women-owned small business, OfficeXtend™ works according to strict criteria to help solve the needs of local and global communities. They aim to consciously, systematically, and sustainably provide their services in several ways. Fair compensation remains their priority. Team members receive anything between 350% to 1500% more than the national average in the countries they reside in including internal incentive programs. They also have a constant work stream, ensuring a steady income to sustain their family needs.
The team at OfficeXtend ™ maintains, “For us, it’s more than just offering solutions that allow businesses more room for growth; it’s also about ensuring fair wages and equal pay for our collaborators across all projects.”
Creating a Global Organization for Architectural Drafting Outsourcing
The range of OfficeXtend™ projects with their premium business partners includes more than just residential and restaurants. Their team has contributed to hospitality, healthcare, and multi-family projects for several top brands, including Hyatt, Holiday Inn, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, Target, and Marriot, to name a few.
Despite their remote services, each client can expect a personalized and hands-on approach with a dedicated drafter and project manager. They offer a no obligation contract, allowing clients the freedom to cancel at any time and have the flexibility small businesses desire and need.
Architectural and design projects requiring drafting services benefit from this simplified collaboration. Each client can expect an appointed project manager including two account managers for any questions or concerns. Dedicated drafters have experience in numerous widely used programs such as AutoCAD, Revit, ArchiCAD, 3Ds Max, Sketch Up and more.
Whether a company needs one AutoCAD drafter or a team of drafting professionals, OfficeXtend™ ensures each team has completed security awareness training to ensure all projects have the required protection from cyber threats and to meet security compliance.
Virtual Assistance and Business Growth
Much like MyOutDesk and its various virtual assistant services for companies big and small, OfficeXtend™ is fulfilling the need for affordable drafting services without compromising on quality. In addition, by adding administrative, customer service, bookkeeping, appointment setting and IT support, they keep extending their virtual services, ensuring that smaller companies have several remote options.
Through their globally vetted architectural team and efficient business processes, their drafting and design services never compromise on quality, and provide affordable rates businesses can actually afford due to scaling options.
OfficeXtend™ maintains a transparent pricing policy for each of its services, including 3D renderings, AutoCAD, Revit and ArchiCAD drafting, with the best value affordable pricing for services surpassing 40 hours per project.
About OfficeXtend™
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, OfficeXtend™ provides more than just a team; much like its customers, it is incredibly diverse and comprises members from various countries and cultural backgrounds, giving the organization a more global perspective.
Started to provide architectural drafting and rendering services to small architectural, engineering, and construction businesses nationwide, OfficeXtend™ has extended these services to other markets.
Aside from providing architectural drafting outsourcing through AutoCAD and Revit including other architectural programs, they provide virtual administrative support that includes: I.T., bookkeeping, customer service, chat support, and appointment-setting services.
These services remain structured around a pool of global talent, always supported and supervised by a management team that applies U.S. standards. Small businesses face a competitive market, and their growth relies on utilizing a global team to reduce cost but without ever compromising the quality of their services.
As a women-owned and led company, at OfficeXtend™, the team strives to provide a virtual presence in various countries, ensuring they embrace all cultural backgrounds, giving their organization a global perspective.
By providing efficient services and constant attention to even the most minor details, OfficeXtend™ ensures, everyone from anywhere can find affordable and reliable 3D rendering, drafting, and office support services.
Contact Information:
Dian O.
OfficeXtend™
+1 323-244-2959
services@officextend.com