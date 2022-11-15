According to CMi Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 15.96 Bn 2030

Custom Market Insights

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market was at US$ 6.0 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 15.96 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 10.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market was estimated at USD 6.0 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.96 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% between 2022 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market was estimated at USD 6.0 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15.96 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 10.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Overview

As the number of vaccination programs has increased in recent years, the demand for glass ampoules has also increased. Even though the need for these ampoules had significantly risen, there were concerns about the potential breakage. Packaging vaccines in glass ampoules is a significant concern in the healthcare industry. Silica is used in manufacturing glass ampoules, and the pharmaceutical industry uses materials like aluminosilicate glass.

Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market: Growth Drivers

For packaging, custom-made polyvinyl chloride trays made of plastic are used to prevent any damage or breakage to the ampoules to provide the best quality products to the consumers. Recycling and recovery have been considered the primary objective of many pharmaceutical companies that deal with packaging and are spending loads of money to recycle such substances to help protect the ecosystem and the environment.

The pandemic outbreak had a considerable impact on the growth of the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market of the increased number of blood tests and a vast supply of vaccines that had taken place during the post-pandemic, which helped the need to record a considerable revenue over the period and is expected to continue similarly during the future as well. Therefore, these multiple reasons have emerged as the driving forces for the market’s growth.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules market was valued at around USD 6.0 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15.96 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The high cost associated with the packaging and transportation of pharmaceutical glass ampoules has imposed a significant challenge on the market’s growth, making the conditions difficult for emerging companies and challenging their growth considerably.

D) The significant number of people suffering from diseases worldwide has emerged as a major growth factor for the pharmaceutical glass ampoules market. It is expected to continue similarly to the rising number of people belonging to the geriatric population.

E) One of the significant challenges that the industry faces is that of product recalls. When it comes to the nations in the North American region, glass breakages are extremely common, due to which many products have been placed.



Regional Landscape

The North American region had the largest Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules market share in the past and will continue to grow well in the coming years. The healthcare infrastructure in the North American region is highly developed, so the demand for an ambulance will grow in the coming years. In addition, the period in the past, the demand for vaccines had increased to a great extent due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for glass ampoules had also increased.

The presence of the market players in this region will help create awareness regarding the benefits associated with the use of glass ampoules as they prevent the contamination of the drugs. Several blood tests, as the consumers in these regions, are highly aware of their health. The number of tests conducted to detect different types of diseases and to prevent the risks associated with their further development will lead to market growth in the coming years. Apart from the market of glass ampoules in the North American region, there shall be substantial growth even in the Asia Pacific region.

As the population in the Asia Pacific region has become health-conscious, the demand for glass ampoules will continue to grow. India provides 50% of the vaccines which are demanded across the globe, and the packaging of these vaccines will lead to the consumption of glass ampoules to a great extent in this region. The manufacturers of these glass ampoules in India and many such nations in the Asia Pacific region will drive the Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules market growth.

Key Players

Nipro PharmaPackaging

SCHOTT AG

Linuo Glassworks Group

Gerresheimer AG

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co. Ltd.

Zhengchuan Pharmaceutical Packaging Co. Ltd.

APPL Solutions

Lutz Packaging GmbH

Pharma Glas GmbH

Accu-Glass LLC, among others

Birgi Mefar Group

SGD S.A.

Klasspack Pvt. Ltd.

The Pharmaceutical Glass Ampoules Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Open funnel

Closed funnel

Straight stem

Others

By Capacity

Up to 2 milliliters

3 to 5 milliliters

6 to 8 milliliters

Above 8 milliliters

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

