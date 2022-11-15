Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 298,909 in the last 365 days.

WB-Mining's WBM Token launched above all expectations

KINGSTOWN, VC0100, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's first crypto project that sells real gold in exchange for buy back and burn WBM tokens launched yesterday. Based on the great idea of Jochen Weinel, WB-Mining connects digital entertainment culture with the real world and economy in an innovative way.

Awesome fair-launch

Only 3 hours after the fair launch of the cryptocurrency $WBM, the token price has already multiplied by 20 times (20x)! This is an incredible start at an extremely hard and difficult time for everyone and especially for new crypto projects.

Fees and Reflections

Each transaction is charged with a total fee of 8% (2.5% Reflections, 2% Liquidity Pool, 0.5% Autoburn, 1.5% Team, 1.5% Marketing). The highest percentage goes back to the holders, so WBM token holders benefit long-term and automatically from every purchase and sale.

Tokenomics 

The value of the $WBM token comes from the periodic buyback and burn events.
The gold mining company WB-Mining has various sources of income and has decided to use a part of all incomes for the buyback & burn events.
From now on, a monthly report on the income is drawn up and buyback & burn events are carried out. The report and the link to the buyback & burn transaction will be published transparently on the website.

WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. WB-Mining is much more than that, check out the whole project at https://www.wb-mining.com

Media Contact
Name: Jochen Weinel
Company Name: Double U-B Mining LLC
Website: https://wb-mining.com
Address: 1″ Floor, First St. Vincent Bank LtD, James Street
City: Kingstown, VC0100
Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines


Media Contact
Name: Jochen Weinel
Company Name: Double U-B Mining LLC
Phone: +4915775066619
Email: info at wb-mining.com
Website: https://wb-mining.com
Address: 1″ Floor, First St. Vincent Bank LtD, James Street
City: Kingstown, VC0100
Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

You just read:

WB-Mining's WBM Token launched above all expectations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.