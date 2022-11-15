According to CMi Global K12 Education Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 324 Billion By 2030 At 20%CAGR

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global K12 Education Market was estimated at USD 107 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 324 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 20% between 2022 and 2030.

K12 Education Market: Overview

Schools and other educational institutions have been compelled to switch to online learning platforms due to the pandemic’s unexpected onset. The demand for K12 online education has increased as a result. E-learning and software solutions offer coordinated corporate resource planning tools that make it possible to create better courses and effectively run classes. Online platforms build virtual classrooms that give professors the freedom to manage a sizable audience without worrying about spending too much money. There are more one-on-one interactions between professors and students.

K12 Education Market: Growth Drivers

Expanding BYOD rules, more company mobility, significant government initiatives to build LMS, and rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in LMS are the primary factors driving the K12 Education Technology Market. In addition, schools and colleges may now provide cutting-edge solutions like e-books, AR/VR interactive content, and recognized university-approved online courses due to the development of technology in education. As a result, it is anticipated that this will promote the expansion of the K–12 educational technology sector.

An increase in the use of EdTech solutions in both academic and non-academic sectors is projected to impact the growth of the k–12 education technology industry. In K–12 and higher education, EdTech goods and services are now more commonly recognized. The proliferation of intelligent devices, simple access to the internet, and the emergence of AR and VR for a more interactive education curriculum are further factors that are projected to create a significant opportunity for the expansion of the K12 technology education sector. In addition, it is launched that increased awareness of the benefits of technology integration will spur market growth.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the K12 Education market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the K12 Education market was valued at around USD 107 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 324 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The entire learning process is improved through gamification. Scorecards, leaderboards, and groups improve cognitive capacities, student involvement, and motivation.

D) The field of virtual education is heavily reliant on artificial intelligence. AI algorithms offer personalized content depending on student profile, performance, and dynamic behaviour.

E) India is one of LMS and E-learning platforms’ most critical potential markets. The government is implementing new educational rules and programs to give students more freedom to pick the things they want to study across all streams from a wide selection.



Regional Landscape

North America is predicted to hold the largest market share in the K12 Education market. North America now controls the market due to growing investments from venture capitalists and private equity investors. Companies with considerable sales growth are anticipated to draw higher investments as the market matures and established competitors are distinguished from those who have just entered it. The Asia Pacific is predicted to experience the most increase.

The expansion of the Asia-Pacific area is responsible for the popularity of computing and intelligent gadgets among the general populace. Recently, developing countries like India have seen an increase in the unavailability of internet connectivity, which has led to greater use of K–12 education technology in such countries.

Key Players

Chungdahm Learning,

Samsung

Educomp Solutions

BenQ

Dell

Pearson Education

Next Education

TAL Education Group

Adobe Systems

Tata Class Edge

D2L

Blackboard

Cengage Learning

Ellucian

McGraw-Hill Education

IBM

Knewton

Intel

Mcmillan Learning

Microsoft

Oracle

Smart Technologies

Promethean World

Saba Software

The K12 Education Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Public

Private

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

High School

Middle School

Pre-primary School and Primary School

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

