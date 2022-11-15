300% Faster than Axidraw, iDraw H is the Best Pen Plotter with Wireless Bluetooth Control and More

Touted as the most efficient pen plotter on the market, the iDraw H will be available at a discount for Black Friday until the end of November only.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of iDraw H UUNATEK Company Limited , are pleased to announce that their brand-new handwriting machine is 300% faster than its competition, thereby catapulting it to the top of the automated handwriting industry. UUNATEK Company Limited is the official UK distributor of DOBOT Magician, RIGIET, LANMODO, PUPPIE, Lavanda, and more. The company’s mission is to provide only the best, high-quality technology at reasonable prices, with superior and unparalleled customer service.In the company’s most recent news, UUNATEK has released its most anticipated product to date – the iDraw H. The iDraw H Version Pen Plotter is a wireless Bluetooth, A3 sized handwriting machine/XY Plotter/Laser Engraver and is the most advanced version the company currently offers, as an updated version of iDraw 2.0.“We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved with the iDraw H,” says UUNATEK Co-Founder, Una Tao. “Our latest innovation offers superior performance in writing with lightning-fast speed – 300% faster than Axidraw. Not only that, we’re offering it for just half the price of the Axidraw SE, making it the most affordable on the market by far.”According to Tao, the iDraw H is faster than its competitors for a number of reasons. Greater stability is achieved by means of an “H” style structure, as opposed to the “T” style used in the iDraw 2.0. Additional stability is incorporated with a unique basement design, while the inclusion of four stepper motors add more power to deliver even greater speed and accuracy. Stepper motors are sturdier than servo motors, often lasting ten times longer.The iDraw H boasts a wide variety of useful features, including:Motherboard: Drawcore V2.0Firmware: GRBL CompatibilityAdd-ons: iDraw 2.0 ControlFrame Materials: Aluminum Profile + Steel PlateWorking Area: 420*297mmMotors: 4* 42 Stepper MotorsMechanical Precision: Y:0.01 mm，X:0.01mmLaser Power: 500mW/1600mW/2500mWEngraving Area: 420*297mmInput Format: JPG, JPEG, PNG, BMP, SVG, etc.Input Voltage: 110V-220V (Compatible)Power Adapter Output: 12V / 1AAdjustable Angle for Pen: 70-90 DegreeConnectivity: USB, BluetoothSupport OS and Software: Windows 7/8/10(Inkscape), Mac OS (Inkscape for Writing and Drawing, Lightburn for Laser Engraving)The company offers free shipping, a 1-year warranty, and 24/7 customer support. An unprecedented, limited time offer is available until the end of the month, for 15% off any handwriting machine, with code VIP15.For more information about UUNATEK Company Limited and the iDraw H, please visit https://uunatek.com/ About UUNATEK Company LimitedUUNATEK was co-founded by husband-and-wife team, Klaus and Una, as a way to share interesting and innovative gadgets in a small e-commerce setting. Boasting experience in international branding and e-commerce exporting/importing, the dynamic duo’s main job is to promote only the best electronics to the world.While UUNATEK is the distributor for a host of popular products, the company has also developed its own brand, which includes a spinning car diffuser and screen amplifier for mobile phones. The company takes pride in developing its products slowly and carefully to ensure end consumers are 100% satisfied.