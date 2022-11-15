Submit Release
Agility releases Plenum, a brand-new, modern user interface for its headless content platform

Agility is proud to announce the release of Plenum – a brand-new user interface for its Content Platform .

Plenum serves as the foundation that we’ll continue to build on, making it the perfect solution for brands looking to easily create effective digital experiences”
— Joel Varty, CTO at Agility
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an intuitive design and modern look and feel, Plenum makes it easier than ever for marketers and developers to create, manage, and publish content.

"We're excited to launch the Plenum design system," said Joel Varty, CTO at Agility. "This new UI provides unparalleled flexibility and usability, incorporating new capabilities such as a localizationed, translated interface. Plenum serves as the foundation that we’ll continue to build on, making it the perfect solution for brands looking to easily create effective digital experiences."

Designed with feedback from customers and partners worldwide, Plenum offers an intuitive experience that is fast and easy to use whether you're a developer creating content or a marketer publishing it.

The new UI is designed to provide an efficient and intuitive user experience while retaining the flexibility and power that have made Agility a leading choice for content management. With its clean lines and modern aesthetic, Plenum represents a major step forward in terms of usability and design. It is available now as part of the latest release of Agility.

Agility is always content-first, but is not just a traditional Headless CMS. It allows developers to choose any programming language to leverage the flexibility, speed, and power that come from lightweight APIs. From there, add features like Page Management, eCommerce, Online Ticketing, and Search; Agility becomes a complete, Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) –saving time, removing limitations, and allowing for seamless experiences across all digital channels. 

Agility's Product Designer, David Babijaev, commented on the launch: "We're excited about the release of Plenum. It's been a long time in the making, but it was worth the wait. We've put a lot of thought into creating a powerful and easy UI - something that is sorely lacking in many content management platforms today." He added: "Plenum will make it easier than ever for our enterprise customers to create and manage great content."

About Agility
Agility is an API-first Composable Content Platform that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The platform’s user-friendly approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools for editors and content creators.

