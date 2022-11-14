New support program will prevent, reduce homelessness

CANADA, November 14 - People experiencing or at risk of homelessness will have increased support to access and retain housing through the Province’s new Supported Rent Supplement Program (SRSP) which will provide rental, health, social and cultural supports.

A request for proposals (RFP) has been issued to find non-profit housing providers to partner on the program, which is expected to be available in early 2023.

The program will provide a new monthly rental supplement as much as $600 as well as additional supports. Recipients will have access to supports such as health care, income and employment services, life-skills training, cultural supports and food-security supports, such as grocery-store vouchers and connections to food banks. These supports may be delivered to people in their home, in group settings or through referrals to other service providers. Community integration specialists will help recipients navigate government programs and connect to supports.

The SRSP will be available to people experiencing or at risk of homelessness who are receiving or eligible for the Canada-BC Housing Benefit (CBCHB), which provides financial assistance to marginalized groups with low incomes to help with their monthly rent payments. This includes people with distinct needs, such as Indigenous Peoples, women and children, people living with disabilities, veterans, racialized and immigrant communities, youth and 2SLGBTQ+ people.

The SRSP aims to support as many as 3,000 households through 2024-25. The program is part of a Budget 2022 commitment of $633 million over three years, which provides new initiatives aimed at helping prevent and reduce chronic homelessness in the province.

Quick Facts:

The CBCHB program provides housing benefits to households with low incomes living in non-subsidized rental units.

Other rental assistance programs provided by the Province, through BC Housing, include: the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) for working families with low incomes; and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) for seniors with low to moderate incomes.



Learn More:

For more information about the SRSP, visit:

https://www.bchousing.org/projects-partners/funding-opportunities/SRSP

To review the RFP issued to non-profit housing providers to deliver the SRSP housing and support components, visit:

https://new.bcbid.gov.bc.ca/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/8713

To learn more about the RAP program and to apply, visit:

https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-assistance-programs/RAP

To learn more about the SAFER program and to apply, visit:

https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-assistance-programs/SAFER

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/