Syosaku Launches Free Knife Engraving Promo

Engraved Syosaku Hammered Damascus Chef Knife with Mahogany Handle Engraved Syosaku Damascus Chef Knife with Magnolia Handle Engraved Syosaku Sushi Fillet Shiroko Deba Chef Knife

Syosaku offers free engraving of Katakana or Kanji characters to any purchased knife for the upcoming holiday season with no minimum spend.

Our main goal for this promo is saving while spending. We want to give something to the giver; may they be a giver to themselves or a giver to others.” — Toshi Sekiya

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syosaku launches its first ever promo for knife engraving for this holiday season. Knives are manually engraved with Katakana or Kanji characters for free. Aside from the free knife engraving, the promo includes free shipping from Japan from September 14, 2022, until December 31, 2022.

Since the company started, one of its services has been making custom-ordered knives to cater to customers' preferences. All Japanese chef knives are engraved in and come from Japan. Thus, all orders should be placed several weeks before the expected arrival date.



Customized Knife Engraving Promo Details:

● Upon purchasing any knife with no minimum spend, the knife purchased can be engraved with a name in Chinese characters (Kanji) or in Japanese syllabary (Katakana) for free. If you don't know how to write Kanji or Katakana, inform the company what you wish to engrave, and it will be translated for you.

● Pick up several knives with priorities. If your selected knife is out of stock in Japan, the knife will have to be produced from scratch. It might take months because all processes are done manually.

● The original cost of engraving is $30.00, and the shipping cost from Japan to the US is $30.00. Shipping cost varies per country. For this promo, spend zero dollars rather than sixty or more.

● Orders of customized knives are not yet available on the website. This is how you can place an order.



"We see that the holiday season is fast approaching. This promo is for people who want to have their knives personalized by engraving their names or anything meaningful to them. Also, for those looking for personalized gifts for their loved ones," Toshi Sekiya, owner of Syosaku-Japan said. "Our main goal for this promo is saving while spending. We want to give something to the giver; may they be a giver to themselves or a giver to others."

About Syosaku-Japan

Syosaku is a business firm located in Japan that offers Japanese kitchen knives and Urushi glass plates. Much like the Japanese kitchen knives, Syosaku can fulfill custom orders featuring any size, shape, or design that can be desired, as well as ready-to-purchase plates. From the company's motto, "We don't make products. We make a piece of art", one of Syosaku's goals is to grant people one-of-a-kind Japanese art that would make them feel Japan and that they belong to Japan.