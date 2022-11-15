VEERUM has been recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ in Alberta
VEERUM has been named on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Alberta, adding to its recent award of Best Workplaces in Technology.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Alberta.
The Best Workplaces in Alberta list is based on direct feedback from employees, who are surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. 98% of VEERUM employees said it's a great place to work, which is 38 percentage points higher than the average Canadian company. Elements in VEERUM’s favour include complete remote work flexibility, a generous professional development program, the largest corporate gym in downtown Calgary, and a culture that fosters continuous learning and listening.
“Achieving this prestigious award is a testament that we are on the right track,” says VEERUM CEO David Lod. “We will continue to ensure our employee experience is positive and enriching. Thank you to the entire VEERUM team, whose dedication has enabled our company to accomplish this prominent recognition.”
VEERUM is actively hiring many remote and flexible positions across Canada and the United States within the next few months. Check out VEERUM’s latest career opportunities by visiting their careers page at: https://www.veerum.com/careers
About VEERUM
VEERUM’s digital twin technology allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. By elevating all siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application, VEERUM’s clients are accelerating their transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com.
About Great Place to Work®:
Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world’s largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca
