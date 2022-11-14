CCB Technology President Logan McCoy names to CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List

CRN has named CCB Technology President Logan McCoy as one of 62 individuals on their Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List.

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CRN has named CCB Technology President Logan McCoy as one of 62 individuals on their Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List.

The list recognizes solution provider leaders who have made significant contributions in driving growth and strategic direction in the channel over the past year by using their passions, new ideas, and unique talents to help their companies thrive.

McCoy joined the CCB sales team in 2007 and became the Vice President of Sales in 2011. His IT experience and dedication to delivering quality solutions to CCB's customers made him a natural fit for VP of Services in 2015. As Vice President of Services, Logan cast the vision that drove the department forward with a focus on daily operations and the delivery of high-quality services to customers locally and nationwide. His leadership has strengthened CCB's IT Service offerings in both managed and project services. McCoy has a proven record of driving successful teams and a natural passion for excellence. He has furthered the growth and depth of CCB's IT Managed Services.

Just as the IT channel needs a steady stream of new, innovative technologies to be successful, it also needs a continuous infusion of people with unique skills, new ideas, and the drive to champion modern ways of doing business to develop and deliver next-generation IT solutions for their customers.

Media Contact

Olivia Manlove, CCB Technology, 1 262504512, olivia.manlove@ccbtechnology.com

SOURCE CCB Technology