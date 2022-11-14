Michael Fuqua's New Book "Line Boy" is Full of Exciting Adventures, Challenging Work, and Fascinating Characters

Keith, as the line boy at Barnes Flying Services, takes on a challenging, sometimes dangerous, role.

November 14, 2022 - Keith's summer between junior high and high school is going just as he planned: he's watching cartoons, working odd jobs, and riding his bike. However, the season takes an unexpected turn when a buddy requests assistance at the nearby airport. Instead of just doing a for gas, Keith gets given a job at the age of thirteen.

Meanwhile, his parents are drinking and fighting hard and often. Keith does his best to stay out of their way, leaving his little brother to cope with things independently.

Around Keith, the world is rapidly changing. His family’s views directly conflict with his own reality and potential. In the summer of 1971, Keith sees what his station in life really is. He falls in love, and witnesses how life and love can bring great joy but also bring pain and sorrow.

But time at the airport is also full of exciting adventures, challenging work, and fascinating characters. What begins as a summer job for young Keith becomes a life-changing adventure.

About The Author

Mike Fuqua was born in Landstuhl, Germany, on an American military base. When his father switched careers to aerospace, the family moved to rural Georgia, where Mike developed his passion for airplanes, motorcycles and a good story. After earning both an undergraduate and graduate degree, he became a supply chain executive serving the hardware and home-improvement market. His career presented several opportunities to live all over the US and Europe.

Mike has two daughters. His wife, Andrea, and their two cats, Gracie and Frankie live in Redlands California. Sharing experiences about facing life’s challenges inspires his writing, and he wants readers to know that even though we don’t always have everything figured out, our challenges offer us the chance to learn, laugh, and love.

This is Mike's first book

