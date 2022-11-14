Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Food Jar/Container for Easy Access (CLR 151)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and mess-free way to access to the contents at the bottom of a peanut butter or other food container," said an inventor, from Berwyn, Ill., "so I invented the TOTAL ACCESS. My packaging idea eliminates the hassle of scraping the bottom of the container with a knife or spoon."

The invention provides an easy way to access food products from the second half of the container. In doing so, it ensures that the entire contents of the container can be used. As a result, it reduces hassles, messes and waste and it saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

