Brady Godfrey's New Book "The Reset Method" Focuses On The Tools To Help In Building Healthy Habits That Will Impact A Person's Life

Unlocking the power of listening. Letting go of perfection – Becoming the healthiest you!

November 14, 2022 - The Reset is not a detox or a diet. It is a healthy balanced way of eating that can be implemented for a lifetime.

There is more to a reset than food. This book will explain the importance of physical and mental health. This is a MindBody Reset. You honestly need all components to feel your best. The body is where nutrition and movement come in, and the Mind is where you reset your past beliefs and focus on things that will balance your mental health. The Mind is where love comes into play... learning to love your body, love your life, love your journey and stay present.

This book will help create habits that will lead you closer to optimal health. Brady has written this book with love and passion for assisting others to become completely healthy.

Brady is a game-changer! She took time to understand my needs, body, and current situation. She designed a plan that was super easy to follow and not time-consuming or too restrictive. I have tried a lot of diets and this one has been the easiest one yet. Not only am I down 10 lbs. but I feel better! Said Megan Heidelberg - HOST OF YOUR CAROLINA, DEDICATION

About the Author

Brady has been passionate about how the body works and keeping one's body balanced and healthy. She took her passion for health and wellness and majored in Health Science at Clemson University. She believes that we should take a close look at the science of wellness; therefore, she chose a degree that addresses all areas of health and wellness.

After graduation, she worked for two years in corporate wellness at GE in Greenville, SC. Brady Godfrey has conducted fitness assessments and personal training, taught fitness classes, developed client plans, and created employee wellness programs. From there, she thought gaining experience in public health was very important.

She started working with DHEC with pre-natal patients in Local OBGYN practices to educate soon-to-be moms on pre-natal and post-partum nutrition. From that experience, she gained a passion for helping women and children. For the next eight years, her professional focus was as a wellness coach for a local non-profit, working with children, parents, and teachers to assist them in living a healthful lifestyle. She adores helping young children learn to navigate their health and understand the importance of making healthy choices at an early age.

“The Reset Method” is self published by Brady Godfrey

Dated: December 18, 2019

ISBN: 978-0578620688

Available at: https://www.amazon.com/Reset-Method-Unlocking-Perfection-Healthiest/dp/0578620685

