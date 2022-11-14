Read more about Gov. Kemp: Electric Vertical Aircraft Manufacturing Company Archer to Create 1,000 Jobs in Covington

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Archer Aviation Inc., an aerospace company advancing sustainable urban air mobility, will create 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years in a new state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) manufacturing facility located alongside the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County. "Georgia has made fostering innovation a priority as we work with companies to bring the jobs of the future to the No. 1 state for business," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Our established leadership in the aerospace industry was essential to landing Archer Aviation in Newton County, and we're pleased to welcome them to the Peach State." Based in Santa Clara, CA, Archer is currently developing and manufacturing eVTOL aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility networks. "After many months of discussion and evaluation, we’re excited to announce Archer’s decision to locate its first manufacturing facility in Covington as we continue to progress towards commercialization," said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s Founder and CEO. "Our goal of creating Urban Air Mobility networks across major cities nationwide requires us to ramp production of our aircraft. This facility represents a huge step toward ensuring we can meet this challenge head-on." "Our new manufacturing facility is a crucial next step in bringing our vision for eVTOL travel to life," added Glen Burks, Archer’s Vice President of Manufacturing. "We couldn’t be happier with Covington as a location and partner for this significant next step in our company’s development and growth. We can’t wait to break ground in the coming months and begin this new chapter in Georgia." Archer plans to construct a new aircraft manufacturing facility adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County, which was established in 1963 as part of a long-term airport master plan. The site is strategically accessible by Georgia’s robust interstate system via I-20, and large adjacent parcels of land were set aside for future development. The new Archer facility will use one of these adjacent parcels. Archer’s new facility, located at the Covington Municipal Airport, will consist of three buildings across more than 96 acres. Construction is expected to begin in December 2022 and follow a phased buildout of eVTOL aircraft production, with eventual capacity able to produce up to 2,300 aircraft per year. Hiring is expected to begin in late 2023, and the facility is slated to open in the first half of 2024. Individuals interested in opportunities with Archer are encouraged to visit www.archer.com/careers for additional information. "The City of Covington Council Members and myself are very excited for Archer Aviation to join our business community," said Mayor Steve Horton. "The Covington Municipal Airport is one of many points of pride for Covington, and Archer's presence within our airport plan is another distinction. Covington has always been on the cutting edge for quality jobs and new technology. Archer's aviation product, soon made in Covington, Georgia, will certainly continue the trend." "We could not be more excited for Archer to join our community," said Lanier Sims, Chairman of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority. "Archer fits in perfectly with our current industry mix and will be an incredible asset to the beautiful airport in Covington. The Development Authority is committed to ensuring our workforce is prepared for our community's future and ready for the outstanding jobs to come from Archer Aviation. We are grateful to Governor Kemp and the Georgia Department of Economic Development for their leadership and continuation of keeping Georgia the number one state for business." "We welcome Archer Aviation to metro Atlanta where the strength of our community will help ensure the success of their new facility," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. "Metro Atlanta’s expertise in the aviation industry coupled with the support of our academic, business, civic and government partners make our region the perfect place to invest in a new facility. Congratulations to all of the partner organizations that supported this project." The Global Commerce Industrial Projects team represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) on this competitive project in partnership with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Center of Innovation’s Aerospace industry team, Georgia EMC, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Tech. "Technology and innovation continue to drive change across strategic industries, and Archer Aviation is on the forefront of a technological evolution in the aviation industry. Utilizing an innovative, state-of-the art eVTOL aircraft design, the company will look to sustainably tackle mobility issues in our urban centers, and we are thrilled they decided to invest in Georgia," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Our Center of Innovation’s specialized Aerospace team has been uniquely involved in this project, and I am proud of their continued efforts to foster Georgia’s aerospace and defense industries. Congratulations to our partners in Newton County on helping us bring these jobs of the future to Georgia." Home to more than 800 aerospace companies, Georgia maintains a robust aerospace education pipeline, with a dozen high schools that offer training in the field, five technical colleges with aviation programs, and several universities offering degrees in aerospace engineering. A strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Center of Innovation for Aerospace has been cultivating an ecosystem of opportunities for innovative companies like Archer Aviation for more than 10 years by building and connecting Unmanned Arial Systems (UAS) networks for the commercialization of Advanced Air Mobility and UAS Systems. About Archer

Archer (NYSE: ACHR) is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.