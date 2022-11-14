SANUWAVE Announces Q3 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCPK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced 3rd quarter results.

For the three-months and nine-months ended September 30, 2022:

Revenues increased 12% to $4.2 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022, versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.

Revenue for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled approximately $11.2 million versus $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 28.5%.

Gross margin also improved period over period to 85% from 58% a year ago and to 77% versus 58% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.

Operating loss continued to decrease from the prior year. Operating loss for the three-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $1.8 million as compared to the prior year at $3.4 million. Operating expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $13.9 million, a decrease of 17.6% over the same period in the prior year.

Mr. Kevin Richardson, CEO, stated, “We are very pleased with third quarter results which showed revenue growth year on year despite ongoing capacity constraints. Our focus is increasing sales at an accelerated rate as we ramp up capacity during the fourth quarter and into 2023. We have also decreased our operating expenses over the past year to a level where we can achieve profitable growth.”

“As a result of our efforts to improve profitability and manage our expenses, the company is pleased to announce that it became EBITDA positive in the month of October and expects to continue this for Q4 as a whole.”

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company raised an additional approximately $2 million in order to maximize flexibility around sales hiring and inventory build. Terms were consistent with the August financing. This cash is not reflected in the Q3 statements

As previously announced a business update will occur via conference call on November 15, 2022. Materials for the conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST are included on the company website, www.sanuwave.com/investors.

Telephone access is available by dialing the following numbers:

Conference ID: 13734492

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay will be available through November 29, 2022, shortly after conclusion of the event.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows - Operating Acivities: Net loss $ (2,135 ) $ (17,804 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and Amortization 681 970 Bad debt expense 62 307 Income tax expense - 28 Shares issued for service 888 - Loss (Gain) on extinguishment of debt 297 (460 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment, net (690 ) - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (16,597 ) (1,599 ) Loss on issuance of debt 3,434 3,572 Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 2,998 1,418 Accrued interest 1,618 929 Interest payable, related parties 168 150 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable - trade 69 (345 ) Inventory (373 ) 1,430 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,437 ) (355 ) Accounts payable (1,863 ) 2,656 Accrued expenses 271 1,652 Accrued employee compensation (473 ) 885 Contract liabilties (94 ) 60 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (13,176 ) (6,506 ) Cash Flows - Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,022 - Purchase of property and equipment - (441 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 1,022 (441 ) Cash Flows - Financing Activities Proceeds from senior promissory notes 2,940 940 Proceeds from short term notes 640 125 Proceeds from factoring, net (227 ) 1,244 Proceeds from SBA loan - 1,033 Proceeds from warrant exercises 100 - Proceeds from convertible promissory notes 12,366 1,928 Payments of principal on finance leases (174 ) (143 ) Payments of principal on convertible promissory notes, related parties, convertible promissory notes and SBA loans (2,981 ) (237 ) Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities 12,664 4,890 Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash (17 ) (53 ) Net Change in Cash During Period 493 (2,110 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 619 2,437 Cash at End of Period $ 1,112 $ 327 Supplemental Information: Cash paid for interest $ 3,345 $ 1,993 Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Reclassification of warrant liability due to cashless warrant exercise $ 2,166 $ 2,030 Settlement of debt and warrants with stock 1,361 $ - Warrants issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable 2,654 - Common shares issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable 3,720 - Embedded conversion option with issuances of convertible debt 2,309 2,740 Working capital balances refinanced into Convertible notes payable 2,273 - Warrant issuance in conjunction with convertible debt 1,463 758 The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.







SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Accessory and parts revenue $ 3,012 $ 2,067 $ 7,866 $ 5,645 Product 902 1,299 2,408 2,066 Rental Income 247 333 935 864 License fees and other 5 26 33 175 Total Revenue 4,166 3,725 11,242 8,750 Cost of Revenues 606 1,555 2,590 3,658 Gross Margin 3,560 2,170 8,652 5,092 Operating Expenses: General and administrative 8,482 2,864 8,482 8,909 Selling and marketing 5,037 2,150 5,037 6,450 Research and development 494 297 494 923 Gain on disposal of assets (690 ) - (690 ) - Depreciation and amortization 575 194 575 585 Total Operating Expenses 13,898 5,505 13,898 16,867 Operating Loss (10,338 ) (3,335 ) (5,246 ) (11,775 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (3,301 ) (1,781 ) (9,203 ) (4,340 ) Interest expense, related party (439 ) (55 ) (551 ) (150 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 5,252 1,555 16,597 1,599 Loss on issuance of debt - (1,088 ) (3,434 ) (3,572 ) Gain / (loss) on extinguishment of debt (86 ) 460 (297 ) 460 Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchange 1 (2 ) (1 ) 2 Other Income (Expense), net 1,427 (911 ) 3,111 (6,001 ) Net Loss before Income Taxes (8,911 ) (4,246 ) (2,135 ) (17,776 ) Provision for Income Taxes - 6 - 28 Net Loss (8,911 ) (4,252 ) (2,135 ) (17,804 ) Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - (12 ) Total Comprehensive Loss $ (8,911 ) $ (4,252 ) $ (2,135 ) $ (17,816 ) Loss per Share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted Basic and Diluted 561,069,625 518,310,781 542,484,779 518,370,156 The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.







SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 1,112 $ 619 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million, respectively 2,403 2,415 Inventory 1,413 1,040 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,935 326 Total Current Assets 6,863 4,400 Property, Equipment and Other, net 673 1,118 Other Intangible Assets, net 5,313 5,841 Goodwill 7,260 7,260 Total Assets $ 20,109 $ 18,619 LIABILITIES Current Liabilities: Senior secured promissory note payable, in default $ 12,773 $ 11,586 Convertible promissory notes payable, in default 4,000 11,601 Convertible promissory notes, related parties, in default 1,373 1,596 Convertible promissory notes payable 9,174 - Convertible promissory notes payable, related parties 4,485 - Advances on future cash receipts 194 446 Accounts payable 5,055 7,644 Accrued expenses 4,100 4,394 Accrued employee compensation 3,792 4,247 Due under factoring ageement 1,510 1,737 Warrant liability 1,196 9,614 Current portion of SBA loans - 158 Accrued interest 3,988 2,521 Accrued interest, related parties 546 289 Current portion of lease and contract liabilities 249 316 Other 30 114 Total Current Liabilities 52,465 56,263 Non-current Liabilities SBA loans - 875 Lease liabilities 263 118 Contract liabilities 205 293 Deferred tax liability 28 28 Total Non-currrent Liabilities 496 1,314 Total Liabilities 52,961 57,577 Commitments and Contingencies (Footnote 11) STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D - - no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Common Stock, par value $0.001, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 548,737,651 and 481,619,621 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021, respectively 549 482 Additional Paid-in Capital 152,750 144,582 Accumulated Deficit (186,084 ) (183,949 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (67 ) (73 ) Total Stockholders' Deficit (32,852 ) (38,958 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit $ 20,109 $ 18,619 The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statement are an integral part of these financial statements.









