SANUWAVE Announces Q3 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCPK: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced 3rd quarter results.

For the three-months and nine-months ended September 30, 2022:

  • Revenues increased 12% to $4.2 million for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022, versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.
  • Revenue for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled approximately $11.2 million versus $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 28.5%. 
  • Gross margin also improved period over period to 85% from 58% a year ago and to 77% versus 58% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022.
  • Operating loss continued to decrease from the prior year.  Operating loss for the three-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $1.8 million as compared to the prior year at $3.4 million. Operating expense for the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, totaled $13.9 million, a decrease of 17.6% over the same period in the prior year.

Mr. Kevin Richardson, CEO, stated, “We are very pleased with third quarter results which showed revenue growth year on year despite ongoing capacity constraints.  Our focus is increasing sales at an accelerated rate as we ramp up capacity during the fourth quarter and into 2023.  We have also decreased our operating expenses over the past year to a level where we can achieve profitable growth.”

“As a result of our efforts to improve profitability and manage our expenses, the company is pleased to announce that it became EBITDA positive in the month of October and expects to continue this for Q4 as a whole.”

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company raised an additional approximately $2 million in order to maximize flexibility around sales hiring and inventory build.  Terms were consistent with the August financing. This cash is not reflected in the Q3 statements

As previously announced a business update will occur via conference call on November 15, 2022.  Materials for the conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST are included on the company website, www.sanuwave.com/investors.

Telephone access is available by dialing the following numbers:

Conference ID: 13734492

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560

A replay will be available through November 29, 2022, shortly after conclusion of the event.

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

CONTACT:
Kevin Richardson, II
Chief Executive Officer
Investors@Sanuwave.com




  SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  (UNAUDITED)
  (In thousands)
             
        Nine Months Ended September 30,
          2022       2021  
Cash Flows - Operating Acivities:          
Net loss       $ (2,135 )   $ (17,804 )
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities          
  Depreciation and Amortization       681       970  
  Bad debt expense       62       307  
  Income tax expense       -       28  
  Shares issued for service       888       -  
  Loss (Gain) on extinguishment of debt       297       (460 )
  Gain on sale of property and equipment, net       (690 )     -  
  Change in fair value of derivative liabilities       (16,597 )     (1,599 )
  Loss on issuance of debt       3,434       3,572  
  Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount       2,998       1,418  
  Accrued interest       1,618       929  
  Interest payable, related parties       168       150  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities          
       Accounts receivable - trade       69       (345 )
       Inventory       (373 )     1,430  
       Prepaid expenses and other assets       (1,437 )     (355 )
       Accounts payable       (1,863 )     2,656  
       Accrued expenses       271       1,652  
       Accrued employee compensation       (473 )     885  
       Contract liabilties       (94 )     60  
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities       (13,176 )     (6,506 )
             
Cash Flows - Investing Activities          
  Proceeds from sale of property and equipment       1,022       -  
  Purchase of property and equipment       -       (441 )
Net Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities       1,022       (441 )
             
Cash Flows - Financing Activities          
  Proceeds from senior promissory notes       2,940       940  
  Proceeds from short term notes       640       125  
  Proceeds from factoring, net       (227 )     1,244  
  Proceeds from SBA loan       -       1,033  
  Proceeds from warrant exercises       100       -  
  Proceeds from convertible promissory notes       12,366       1,928  
  Payments of principal on finance leases       (174 )     (143 )
  Payments of principal on convertible promissory notes, related parties, convertible promissory notes and SBA loans       (2,981 )     (237 )
Net Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities       12,664       4,890  
             
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash       (17 )     (53 )
             
Net Change in Cash During Period       493       (2,110 )
             
Cash at Beginning of Period       619       2,437  
Cash at End of Period     $ 1,112     $ 327  
             
Supplemental Information:          
  Cash paid for interest     $ 3,345     $ 1,993  
             
Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:          
  Reclassification of warrant liability due to cashless warrant exercise     $ 2,166     $ 2,030  
  Settlement of debt and warrants with stock       1,361     $ -  
  Warrants issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable       2,654       -  
  Common shares issued in conjunction with senior secured promissory note payable     3,720       -  
  Embedded conversion option with issuances of convertible debt       2,309       2,740  
  Working capital balances refinanced into Convertible notes payable       2,273       -  
  Warrant issuance in conjunction with convertible debt       1,463       758  
             
  The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements are an integral part of these financial statements.
 



SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  
(UNAUDITED)  
(In thousands, except share data)  
                       
        Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
          2022       2021       2022       2021    
Revenues:                      
  Accessory and parts revenue $ 3,012     $ 2,067     $ 7,866     $ 5,645    
  Product       902       1,299       2,408       2,066    
  Rental Income     247       333       935       864    
  License fees and other     5       26       33       175    
Total Revenue       4,166       3,725       11,242       8,750    
                       
Cost of Revenues       606       1,555       2,590       3,658    
                       
Gross Margin       3,560       2,170       8,652       5,092    
                       
Operating Expenses:                    
  General and administrative   8,482       2,864       8,482       8,909    
  Selling and marketing     5,037       2,150       5,037       6,450    
  Research and development   494       297       494       923    
  Gain on disposal of assets   (690 )     -       (690 )     -    
  Depreciation and amortization   575       194       575       585    
Total Operating Expenses     13,898       5,505       13,898       16,867    
                       
Operating Loss       (10,338 )     (3,335 )     (5,246 )     (11,775 )  
                       
Other Income (Expense):                  
  Interest expense     (3,301 )     (1,781 )     (9,203 )     (4,340 )  
  Interest expense, related party   (439 )     (55 )     (551 )     (150 )  
  Change in fair value of derivative liabilities       5,252       1,555       16,597       1,599    
  Loss on issuance of debt     -       (1,088 )     (3,434 )     (3,572 )  
  Gain / (loss) on extinguishment of debt       (86 )     460       (297 )     460    
  Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchange       1       (2 )     (1 )     2    
Other Income (Expense), net     1,427       (911 )     3,111       (6,001 )  
                       
Net Loss before Income Taxes     (8,911 )     (4,246 )     (2,135 )     (17,776 )  
                       
Provision for Income Taxes     -       6       -       28    
                       
Net Loss         (8,911 )     (4,252 )     (2,135 )     (17,804 )  
                       
Other Comprehensive Loss                  
  Foreign currency translation adjustments       -       -       -       (12 )  
                       
Total Comprehensive Loss   $ (8,911 )   $ (4,252 )   $ (2,135 )   $ (17,816 )  
                       
Loss per Share:                    
  Basic and Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.00 )   $ (0.03 )  
                       
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted              
  Basic and Diluted     561,069,625       518,310,781       542,484,779       518,370,156    
                       
The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial  
statements are an integral part of these financial statements.  



    SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (UNAUDITED)
    (In thousands, except share data)
               
          September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
      ASSETS        
Current Assets:            
  Cash       $ 1,112     $ 619  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0.8 million, respectively       2,403       2,415  
  Inventory         1,413       1,040  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,935       326  
Total Current Assets         6,863       4,400  
Property, Equipment and Other, net       673       1,118  
Other Intangible Assets, net       5,313       5,841  
Goodwill           7,260       7,260  
Total Assets         $ 20,109     $ 18,619  
               
      LIABILITIES      
Current Liabilities:            
  Senior secured promissory note payable, in default       $ 12,773     $ 11,586  
  Convertible promissory notes payable, in default   4,000       11,601  
  Convertible promissory notes, related parties, in default         1,373       1,596  
  Convertible promissory notes payable   9,174       -  
  Convertible promissory notes payable, related parties         4,485       -  
  Advances on future cash receipts     194       446  
  Accounts payable       5,055       7,644  
  Accrued expenses       4,100       4,394  
  Accrued employee compensation     3,792       4,247  
  Due under factoring ageement     1,510       1,737  
  Warrant liability       1,196       9,614  
  Current portion of SBA loans     -       158  
  Accrued interest       3,988       2,521  
  Accrued interest, related parties     546       289  
  Current portion of lease and contract liabilities   249       316  
  Other         30       114  
Total Current Liabilities         52,465       56,263  
Non-current Liabilities            
  SBA loans         -       875  
  Lease liabilities       263       118  
  Contract liabilities       205       293  
  Deferred tax liability       28       28  
Total Non-currrent Liabilities       496       1,314  
Total Liabilities         52,961       57,577  
               
Commitments and Contingencies (Footnote 11)        
               
      STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT    
               
Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized;    
  6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D         -       -  
  no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021  
Common Stock, par value $0.001, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 548,737,651 and 481,619,621
  issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021, respectively         549       482  
Additional Paid-in Capital       152,750       144,582  
Accumulated Deficit         (186,084 )     (183,949 )
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss     (67 )     (73 )
Total Stockholders' Deficit       (32,852 )     (38,958 )
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit   $ 20,109     $ 18,619  
               
The accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statement are an integral part of these financial statements.
               





