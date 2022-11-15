Cultivating Meaningful Conversations: Free Drucker TV Broadcast Parallel to the Global Peter Drucker Forum, Vienna
Free Drucker TV Broadcast Parallel to the Drucker Forum in Vienna will feature top speakers and leaders on the theme of "Cultivating Meaningful Conversations".
The Drucker TV showcases unique interviews with management’s best minds, participants and the young generation. Plus, a selection of ‘best-ofs’, red carpet snippets and book sessions on Nov 17 & 18”UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In parallel to the Global Peter Drucker Forum, Drucker Forum TV will broadcast a rich TV program from the studio in the Vienna Hofburg. Viewers from all over the world can watch it free. "The online program will showcase unique interviews with management’s best minds, participants and the young generation, live on November 17 and 18. Plus, a selection of ‘best-ofs’, red carpet snippets and book sessions", informed Founder & President of the Global Peter Drucker Forum, Dr. Richard Straub.
Guests in the TV studio in Vienna will include Rita McGrath (Professor of Strategy, Columbia Business School) interviewed by Drucker Forum senior editor Simon Caulkin on performance that really matters. Justin Brady will interview Gary Hamel (Director, Management Lab), about why ego status breeds bureaucracy and dehumanizes teams. Rebecca Kerr (Retired VP, Global Strategic Accounts, IBM) and João Domingos (Vice President, Head of Western Europe at Fujitsu) will talk about Building trust in society through innovation. Eduardo P. Braun, Drucker Forum's longtime conference chair, will remotely interview Zhang Ruimin (Chairman of the Haier Group). Also on the schedule are Jeffrey Sachs (American economist, academic, and public policy analyst) and a pre-recorded talk with Edgar Schein (former professor at MIT Sloan School of Management) among others. Amy Edmondson (Professor, HBS) will talk about her new book. Other notable speakers include Adi Ignatius (EVP and Editor in Chief, Harvard Business Review), Julia Hobswam (Founder, Editorial Intelligence), Philip Kotler (S.C. Johnson & Son Distinguished Professor of International Marketing at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University) and Ranjay Gulati (Professor, Harvard Business School).
The Drucker TV program includes the opening session of the Global Peter Drucker Forum on Thursday, 17 November 2022 from 08:30 AM CET. It will feature a USA time zone friendly-programming from 10 AM ET. The full program is available online for both the days on the Drucker TV registration page.
Every year in November, top management thinkers, CEOs and business leaders gather in Vienna to present spectacular and thought-provoking ideas at the Global Peter Drucker Forum. This year, the Drucker Forum will welcome high-profile guests at the Vienna Hofburg. As a parallel programming opportunity for global audiences, Drucker TV will provide advice, facts, exchange of experiences and solutions on how to lead teams in the current difficult times. It will inspire with ideas they can incorporate into their daily professional lives and give actionable advice for today's leaders.
