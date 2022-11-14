Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases New Guide About How Chronic Stress Can Affect the Body
EINPresswire.com/ --
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Tennessee just released a new guide detailing how stress can manifest physically and impact the immune system, causing a higher likelihood of sickness. And with stress levels at all-time highs in a post-COVID society, understanding how to cope with stress is critical to staying healthy.
Stress is much more than a fleeting sensation of frustration. Prolonged stress can adversely affect the immune system, causing anyone with high-stress levels to become more susceptible to illness and infection. And if there are underlying health conditions present, stress can exacerbate these conditions and make coping with them much more difficult.
The immune system isn’t the only bodily system that can be affected by stress. In fact, stress often manifests physically in many forms. And some of these forms can be severe enough to cause significant pain and discomfort.
A few ways stress may manifest physically include the following:
• Trouble sleeping
• Body fatigue
• Emotional or mental fatigue
• Increased blood pressure
• Headaches
• Chest pain
• Gastrointestinal problems
• Dizziness
• Muscle tension
• Difficulty breathing
• Sexual dysfunction
In addition to the physical symptoms that stress may cause, stress can also cause emotional responses and this can affect mental health as well. For example, anxiety disorders, depression, and panic attacks can be triggered or made worse due to overwhelming stress.
Stress may also lead to behavioral problems that are often used as coping mechanisms such as excessive drinking, drug use, sexual promiscuity, and the like. And until holistic intervention is sought out, stress can continue to manifest both physically and emotionally.
At the end of the day, stress can disrupt life for anyone regardless of age or gender. And this includes life at work and close personal relationships. This is why the functional medicine practitioners at Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Tennessee stand ready to support you if you’ve been dealing with chronic stress and illness.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine offers a functional and holistic approach to managing stress. And if you’d like to learn more about how stress can affect the body or how functional medicine can help to cope with stress, you can contact Tri-Cities via the company website.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Tennessee just released a new guide detailing how stress can manifest physically and impact the immune system, causing a higher likelihood of sickness. And with stress levels at all-time highs in a post-COVID society, understanding how to cope with stress is critical to staying healthy.
Stress is much more than a fleeting sensation of frustration. Prolonged stress can adversely affect the immune system, causing anyone with high-stress levels to become more susceptible to illness and infection. And if there are underlying health conditions present, stress can exacerbate these conditions and make coping with them much more difficult.
The immune system isn’t the only bodily system that can be affected by stress. In fact, stress often manifests physically in many forms. And some of these forms can be severe enough to cause significant pain and discomfort.
A few ways stress may manifest physically include the following:
• Trouble sleeping
• Body fatigue
• Emotional or mental fatigue
• Increased blood pressure
• Headaches
• Chest pain
• Gastrointestinal problems
• Dizziness
• Muscle tension
• Difficulty breathing
• Sexual dysfunction
In addition to the physical symptoms that stress may cause, stress can also cause emotional responses and this can affect mental health as well. For example, anxiety disorders, depression, and panic attacks can be triggered or made worse due to overwhelming stress.
Stress may also lead to behavioral problems that are often used as coping mechanisms such as excessive drinking, drug use, sexual promiscuity, and the like. And until holistic intervention is sought out, stress can continue to manifest both physically and emotionally.
At the end of the day, stress can disrupt life for anyone regardless of age or gender. And this includes life at work and close personal relationships. This is why the functional medicine practitioners at Tri-Cities Functional Medicine in Tennessee stand ready to support you if you’ve been dealing with chronic stress and illness.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine offers a functional and holistic approach to managing stress. And if you’d like to learn more about how stress can affect the body or how functional medicine can help to cope with stress, you can contact Tri-Cities via the company website.
Tambri Radawi
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine
+1 423-217-4158
email us here