Dr Asif Munaf’s Mindset Mastery and Masculine Masterclass courses inspired by Masculine Mastery Podcast
Dr Asif Munaf, a renowned health practitioner, recently launched his podcast, The Masculine Mastery, which further inspired the host, nutritionist, and certified coach to start Mindset Mastery and Masculine Masterclass courses. While the concept behind the podcast is to motivate men across the globe to accept their true selves in modern society, the courses have been initiated with the aim of covering all aspects of masculinity, including aesthetics, body attractiveness, healthy physique, and clothing.
Dr Asif has a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of York, followed by his medical degree. He worked as a doctor for ten years before moving into the corporate world, working for a big four firm. He is a qualified personal trainer and holds a diploma in Professional Coaching. Moreover, he is the showrunner of a premium health lab known as AM Wellness, where he helps people struggling with weight loss. The lab offers a wide range of specialized blood tests, formulated supplements, and diet plans. AM Wellness assists every client, whether it is to lose weight, gain more energy, or even improve skin or mood.
Having been featured as a model in the online Gents Gazette, Dr Asif’s wellness centre has become the most viable option for men to maximize their looks and health. The inspiration to start both the courses – Mindset Mastery and Masculine Masterclass – actually came to him after his first podcast, where he invited his brother Dr Amir and discussed Stoicism and how people can strengthen their minds to spend their lives without relying on medications and therapies.
Over the years, Dr Asif has served hundreds of patients, but his recent venture, where he invites prominent and influential men from different walks of life, has set new limits for his career. Through this platform, he is trying to instil positive traits and confidence in people, especially those going through a rough patch and suffering from different mental health issues.
