Retirement Community Achieves Accolades and Prepares to Welcome its 200th Resident
Opening its doors in uncertain times, a new Life Plan Community, Viamonte at Walnut Creek, gave rise to a tight-knit community of older adults.
Fast forward to 2022, the feedback we receive from new residents is that they are glad to be at Viamonte, and it feels like home.”WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequoia Living, a 60 year old Bay Area nonprofit, spent nearly 10 years planning and building the Gold LEED-certified, award-winning community, Viamonte at Walnut Creek. A year before it opened it had a waitlist of more than 200 future residents. This was before the pandemic.
— Melody Allan, Viamonte's Executive Director
“When we opened our doors in December 2020 during the pandemic, we knew it was going to be a long road ahead,” recalls Executive Director, Melody Allan. “Fast forward to 2022, the feedback we receive from new residents is that they are glad to be at Viamonte, and it feels like home.”
“I didn’t realize that the social stimulation I was craving would be found at Viamonte,” says Barbara Warda, a Viamonte resident along with her husband Tom. “I wish that Tom and I had realized this sooner - as this is what you get when living in a community.”
The community offers nearly 200 senior living apartments accommodating independent living, assisted living, and memory care, with sweeping views of Mount Diablo. Viamonte at Walnut Creek is the newest addition to Sequoia Living’s portfolio of communities with a mission to provide older adults with stimulating, joyful living environments and services that support and enrich their lives.
Feeling at home in a new community can take time to adjust. Residents and team members are warm and welcoming to all new residents. The booming real estate market of the Bay Area contributed to the success of the community, despite the many challenges brought on by Covid-19. “We had our first resident council formed within three months of opening and committees formed,” says Allan. “This helped residents have a voice early on.”
The team at Viamonte continued outreach, while keeping the health and well-being of residents a top priority. Virtual tours and “Lunch and Learns” with a private tour were in high demand. More and more people became comfortable and started envisioning Viamonte as the residence of their dreams in retirement.
Since its doors opened, Viamonte has received several accolades recognizing its innovative architectural design and amenities. Awards include the following:
- Project of the Year, USGBC LEED Homes Awards (2022)
- Merit Award, CCRC/LPC Lite, Senior Housing News Awards (2021)
- Merit Award, Residential/Hospitality, ENR Best Regional Projects Awards (2021)
- Grand & Merit Awards, Senior Housing, PCBC Gold Nugget Awards (2021)
To consider Viamonte at Walnut Creek as the right community for you or a loved one, schedule a tour or attend a lunch and learn. Call 925.804.3189 or visit viamonteliving.org.
About Viamonte
Located in Walnut Creek, Viamonte is a bold new vision in retirement living that anchors a walkable neighborhood of shops and restaurants with the peaks of Mount Diablo as a stunning backdrop. Featuring close to 200 architecturally distinctive residences, Viamonte places its residents at the intersection of nature and culture, serenity and vitality, creative cuisine, and cosmopolitan shopping. Learn more at www.viamonteliving.org.
About Sequoia Living
Sequoia Living, a Bay Area nonprofit since 1958, provides older adults with retirement communities and services designed to support and enrich lives. In 2021, Sequoia Living served more than 7,000 older adults through the organization's four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community services programs. For more on Sequoia Living visit www.sequoialiving.org
