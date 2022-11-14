Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue of $264 million, a decline of 5.4% from Q3 2021

Net loss of $85 million

Exela’s European business signed a deal to go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII based on a $220 million valuation

Won $87M TCV (1) in Q3; record YTD in new business wins

in Q3; record YTD in new business wins Small-and-Medium-Sized Business (“SMB”) continues strong growth with DMR ( 2 ) customers growing 227% and DrySign® users growing 1,244% over Q3 2021

customers growing 227% and DrySign® users growing 1,244% over Q3 2021 Gross margin and operating income improvements in place for 2023



/EIN News/ -- Conference call scheduled for November 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Since stepping into my current role over a year ago, we have completed many of the objectives laid out; however, our intrinsic value remains deeply discounted. Our business is positioned for operational leverage with conversion of the pipeline into contract wins, stable renewals, and significant operational improvements. In light of the macro environment, we are focused on converting actions into results,” said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela.

Third Quarter Business Highlights

Exela’s European business signed a deal to go public through a merger with CF Acquisition Corp. VIII based on a $220 million valuation. Exela will be the majority owner of the merged public company Exela Technologies, Inc. subsidiaries own $298M principal amount of the 2026 Senior Notes issued by Exela Intermediate, LLC Revenue lower by $15.2M due to network outage, currency translation, transition revenue(3), other customer losses and tight job markets Strategic decision to adopt work from anywhere model is reaching inflection; approximately $40.5M in operational improvements estimated in 2023 Won $87M TCV in Q3; record YTD in new business wins Digital Asset platforms DMR grew 227% and DrySign® 1,244% over Q3 2021 Eliminated over $163M in liabilities due in 2022; Revolver and Appraisal Action payoff completed in Q3



Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for Q3 2022 was $264.0 million, a decline of 5.4% compared to $279.2 million in Q3 2021. Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) segment was $185.3 million, a decline of 11% year-over-year, primarily due to network outage impacting contracted revenues ( 4 ) , currency translation, transition revenue and staffing shortages. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $61.0 million, an increase of 13.0% year-over-year, led by continuing acceptance of our solutions and services. Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $17.8 million, an increase of 5.3% year-over-year.

Revenue for Q3 2022 was $264.0 million, a decline of 5.4% compared to $279.2 million in Q3 2021.

Operating income/loss: Operating loss for Q3 2022 was $47.5 million, compared with operating income of $2.4 million in Q3 2021. The year over year change was due to the gross profit decline of $21.3 million and goodwill impairment charge of $29.6 million.

Net Loss: Net loss for Q3 2022 was $85.3 million, compared with a net loss of $13.2 million in Q3 2021. In addition to the changes in the operating loss and goodwill impairment, the year over year increase in net loss was due to a $23.4 million decline in non-cash debt modification and extinguishment gain.

EBITDA ( 5 ) : EBITDA for Q3 2022 was ($24.7) million compared to $49.1 million in Q3 2021. EBITDA margin for Q3 2022 was (9.4%) compared to 17.6% in Q3 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA ( 6 ) : Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2022 was $31.8 million, a decrease of 12.5% compared to $36.4 million in Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q3 2022 was 12.1%, a decrease of 98 basis points from 13.0% in Q3 2021 and down from 13.7% in Q2 2022.

Net loss for Q3 2022 was $85.3 million, compared with a net loss of $13.2 million in Q3 2021. In addition to the changes in the operating loss and goodwill impairment, the year over year increase in net loss was due to a $23.4 million decline in non-cash debt modification and extinguishment gain.

Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for Q3 2022 were 1.7% of revenue compared to 1.3% of revenue in Q3 2021.



Maintaining financial flexibility: Raised a total of $67.6 million in gross proceeds from equity offerings in Q3 2022. Total debt(7) increased by $18.6 million compared to Q2 2022.

Below are the notes referenced above:

(1) Total Contract Value

(2) Digital Mailroom

(3) Represents revenue from exiting contracts and statements of work with certain customers that we believe was unpredictable, non-recurring and were not a strategic fit to the Company’s long-term success or unlikely to achieve the Company’s long-term target margins.

(4) In late June 2022, the Company experienced a network security incident impacting certain of the Company’s operational and information technology systems. The Company immediately took steps to isolate the impact and prevent additional systems from being affected, including taking large parts of its network offline as a precaution and thereby disrupting some access to our applications and services by our employees and customers. The Company’s systems recovery efforts are complete, and the Company’s operations are fully functional, however, the incident did result in some loss of revenue in the end of the second quarter and in the third quarter as well as certain incremental costs, some of which is expected to continue.

(5) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Loss determined in accordance with GAAP is attached to this release.

(6) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss determined in accordance with GAAP is attached to this release.

(7) Total debt includes all long-term debt and interest-bearing current liabilities

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Exela will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results at 6:00 PM ET on November 14, 2022. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +1-412-902-6724 (international).

A replay will be available through November 21, 2022 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 7071365. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

Exela invites all investors to ask questions that they would like addressed on the conference call. We ask investors to submit questions via email to IR@exelatech.com.

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website (www.exelatech.com). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website (http://investors.exelatech.com/) and will remain available after the call.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 16,500 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela’s board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela’s financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela’s operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela’s capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the “Novitex Business Combination”) and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela’s assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: https://investors.exelatech.com/

Twitter: @ExelaTech

LinkedIn: /exela-technologies

Facebook: @exelatechnologies

Instagram: @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin

E: IR@exelatech.com

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) September 30,

December 31,

2022 2021 (Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Restated)

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,401 $ 20,775 Restricted cash 34,402 27,285 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,930 and $6,049, respectively 93,600 184,102 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 504 715 Inventories, net 17,234 15,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,551 31,799 Total current assets 184,692 279,891 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $201,650 and $196,683, respectively 68,788 73,449 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 44,943 53,937 Goodwill 328,071 358,323 Intangible assets, net 211,659 244,539 Deferred income tax assets 1,279 2,109 Other noncurrent assets 25,839 24,775 Total assets $ 865,271 $ 1,037,023 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 80,783 $ 61,744 Related party payables 1,698 1,484 Income tax payable 1,178 3,551 Accrued liabilities 52,795 113,519 Accrued compensation and benefits 52,925 60,860 Accrued interest 29,430 10,075 Customer deposits 18,278 17,707 Deferred revenue 15,681 16,617 Obligation for claim payment 50,780 46,902 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,902 6,683 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 13,127 15,923 Current portion of long-term debts 195,043 236,775 Total current liabilities 516,620 591,840 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 909,506 1,012,452 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,276 9,156 Pension liabilities, net 23,165 28,383 Deferred income tax liabilities 14,046 11,594 Long-term income tax liabilities 2,757 3,201 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 34,573 41,170 Other long-term liabilities 4,888 5,999 Total liabilities 1,512,831 1,703,795 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 80,173,342 shares issued and 80,050,757 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 13,382,333 shares issued and 13,259,748 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 142 37 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1 1 Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid in capital 1,072,322 838,853 Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 122,585 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (10,949 ) (10,949 ) Equity-based compensation 56,676 56,123 Accumulated deficit (1,753,865 ) (1,532,428 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,875 ) (7,463 ) Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax (9,012 ) (10,946 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,887 ) (18,409 ) Total stockholders' deficit (647,560 ) (666,772 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 865,271 $ 1,037,023





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue $ 264,038 $ 279,229 $ 810,206 $ 872,294 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 217,842 211,731 658,623 653,398 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 44,369 43,244 137,604 121,519 Depreciation and amortization 17,737 19,094 53,942 58,113 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 29,565 - 29,565 - Related party expense 2,016 2,744 6,189 7,199 Operating profit (loss) (47,491 ) 2,416 (75,717 ) 32,065 Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 40,897 41,757 122,928 127,755 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (4,696 ) (28,070 ) 4,305 (28,070 ) Sundry expense (income), net 781 136 347 (438 ) Other expense (income), net (1,115 ) 366 12,419 1,169 Net loss before income taxes (83,358 ) (11,773 ) (215,716 ) (68,351 ) Income tax expense (1,924 ) (1,441 ) (5,721 ) (3,430 ) Net loss $ (85,282 ) $ (13,214 ) $ (221,437 ) $ (71,781 ) Dividend equivalent on Series A Preferred Stock related to beneficial conversion feature Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock (908 ) (822 ) (2,648 ) (724 ) Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock (1,136 ) - (2,528 ) - Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (87,326 ) $ (14,036 ) $ (226,613 ) $ (72,505 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (1.38 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (6.41 ) $ (16.49 )





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (221,437 ) $ (71,781 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss Depreciation and amortization 53,942 58,113 Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization 10,383 11,684 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (1,803 ) (28,070 ) Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 29,565 - Provision for doubtful accounts 704 2,427 Deferred income tax provision 2,492 484 Share-based compensation expense 694 1,519 Unrealized foreign currency losses (1,503 ) (604 ) Loss (Gain) on sale of assets 548 (112 ) Fair value adjustment for interest rate swap - (125 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 83,282 14,440 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,910 ) (4,329 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (37,004 ) (57,433 ) Related party payables 426 604 Additions to outsource contract costs (330 ) (405 ) Net cash used in operating activities (86,951 ) (73,588 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,208 ) (6,950 ) Additions to patents (15 ) - Additions to internally developed software (2,710 ) (951 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 194 4,252 Net cash used in investing activities (16,739 ) (3,649 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from private placement - 25,065 Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings 245,073 249,169 Dividend paid on Series B Preferred Stock (2,532 ) - Repurchases of Common Stock for retirement (487 ) - Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings (8,480 ) (9,060 ) Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility 93,867 102,141 Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility (186,245 ) (105,112 ) Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs (138 ) - Lease terminations 3 (125 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (7,125 ) - Principal payments on finance lease obligations (4,342 ) (8,446 ) Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver 20,000 3,000 Repayments on senior secured revolving facility (49,477 ) (55 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes 80,620 - Borrowings from other loans 7,500 8,537 Cash paid for debt repurchases (4,712 ) (58,607 ) Repayment of BRCC term loan (59,209 ) - Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (22,829 ) (28,512 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 101,487 177,995 Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,054 ) (78 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,257 ) 100,680 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents Beginning of period 48,060 70,309 End of period $ 44,803 $ 170,989 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 5,267 $ 2,766 Interest paid 93,405 137,862 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 958 2,754 Leasehold improvements funded by lessor - 125 Accrued capital expenditures 1,916 2,495





Exela Technologies

Schedule 1: Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021

Financial Performance

(Unaudited) $ in million Q3-2022 Q3-2021 Increase (Decrease) YoY ($ mn) Increase (Decrease) YoY (%) Q2-2022 Increase (Decrease) QoQ ($ mn) Increase (Decrease) QoQ (%) Information and Transaction Processing Solutions 185.3 208.3 (23.0 ) (11.0%) 190.0 (4.7 ) (2.5%) Healthcare Solutions 61.0 54.0 7.0 13.0% 56.4 4.6 8.2% Legal and Loss Prevention Services 17.8 16.9 0.9 5.3% 20.4 (2.6 ) (12.7%) Total Revenue 264.0 279.2 (15.2 ) -5.4% 266.8 (2.7 ) -1.0% Gross profit 46.2 67.5 (21.3 ) (31.6%) 49.5 (3.3 ) (6.7%) Gross profit margin 17.5% 24.2% (6.7% ) -668 bps 18.6% (1.1% ) -106 bps SG&A 44.4 43.2 1.1 2.6% 50.2 (5.8 ) (11.6%) Operating (loss) income (47.5 ) 2.4 (49.9 ) (2066.1%) (20.9 ) (26.6 ) 127.4% Operating margin (18.0% ) 0.9% (18.9% ) -1885 bps (7.8% ) (10.2% ) -1016 bps Net income (loss) (85.3 ) (13.2 ) (72.1 ) 545.4% (79.2 ) (6.1 ) 7.7% Net income margin (32.3% ) (4.7% ) (27.6% ) -2757 bps (29.7% ) (2.6% ) -261 bps EBITDA (24.7 ) 49.1 (73.8 ) (150.4%) (17.6 ) (7.1 ) 40.2% EBITDA Margin (9.4% ) 17.6% (26.9% ) -2694 bps (6.6% ) (2.8% ) -275 bps Adjusted EBITDA 31.8 36.4 (4.6 ) -12.5% 36.5 (4.6 ) -12.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1% 13.0% (1.0% ) -98 bps 13.7% (1.6% ) -161 bps



