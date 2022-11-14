Submit Release
Consolidated Water Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 53% to $25.1 million.
  • Retail revenue increased 20% to $6.3 million.
  • Bulk revenue increased 26% to $8.7 million.
  • Services revenue increased 172% to $8.7 million.
  • Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $824,000 or $0.05 per share.
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis), totaling $1.2 million in dividends in the third quarter of 2022.
  • As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $51.1 million, up $2.0 million from $49.1 million as of June 30, 2022, with working capital at $71.1 million, debt of only $0.2 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $158.8 million.
  • Secured a $10 million revolving credit line with Scotia Bank to assist with short-term financing and working capital needs.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Commenced construction of $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona.
  • Completed the design and preliminary construction permitting for the 2.64 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant in the Cayman Islands.
  • In August, all COVID-related travel restrictions to enter the Cayman Islands were eliminated by the Cayman Islands government, indicating that the 2023 tourist season and the associated volume of water sold will return to more historical levels.

Management Commentary

“Our 53% increase in revenue in Q3 reflected strong growth across three of our four business segments,” commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “However, certain higher G&A expenses last quarter affected net income, including employee bonus accruals resulting from our strengthened financial performance, higher salaries due to cost-of-living increases that were given earlier this year, and bank fees related to the transfer of our profits from our Bahamas subsidiary.

“Our retail water segment benefited from a 14% increase in the volume of water sold in Grand Cayman that was due to the continued return of tourist activity to the Cayman Islands. Our services segment revenue increased by $5.5 million, due primarily to PERC Water’s ongoing construction of an $82 million advanced water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona. We anticipate reporting additional revenue from this project in the fourth quarter and throughout 2023, and until the construction is completed by June 2024 as planned.

“Also in Q3, we completed the design and preliminary permitting activities for the new desalination plant we are constructing on Grand Cayman under the 10-year design, build and operate contract with the island’s water authority. While the revenue generated by the design phase of this project was minimal in Q3, we broke ground last month and expect to recognize significant additional revenue beginning in the fourth quarter.

“We expect revenue generated over the approximate 11.5-year term of the water authority contract to total about $20 million (based on January 2022 values). We expect the majority of the revenue to be generated by the construction and sale of the plant during the first 18 months, with the rest earned from bulk water sales over the following 10 years.

“We are finally seeing some increased activity in the Caribbean market for seawater desalination and are following some opportunities there. We are also awaiting the resolution of the design, build, operate bidding process for a 1.7 million gallon per day seawater plant in Honolulu, Hawaii, which has been extended to the end of this year.

“Our California-based subsidiary, PERC Water, has been working on some exciting wastewater recycling projects in the Southwestern U.S. In October, we announced that PERC was awarded an expanded 10-year, $49.2 million contract to operate and maintain two advanced water treatment facilities in Southern California.

“This milestone win is the longest-term operation and maintenance contract PERC has ever signed, and represents an affirmation of the world-class services that PERC provides. This win also supports our plans for growing this segment of our business in the Western U.S., a region that has been experiencing unprecedented drought conditions.

“Also in October, we exercised our option to purchase the remaining 39% minority interest in PERC. The purchase price will be based upon a third-party valuation which is currently underway.

“While we saw some quarterly and year-over-year growth in our manufacturing segment in Q3, it continued to be held back by supply chain constraints as well as challenging economic conditions that increased costs. However, we began to see improvement last month, which allowed us to advance more of our large order backlog through the manufacturing process. Our contracted manufacturing backlog increased over the past three months to a record $20 million, and we anticipate most of this will be booked as revenue next year.

“Looking ahead with our retail water operations, while visitor numbers to the Cayman Islands remain below pre-COVID-19 levels, we are encouraged by recent indications that the 2023 tourist season will return to more historical levels. In August, all COVID-related restrictions for travel to the Cayman Islands were eliminated by the Cayman Islands government. Then earlier this month, Cayman Airlines resumed its nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Grand Cayman.

“In all, we see many positive factors driving continued growth for Consolidated Water over the coming quarters, from continued recovery of tourism in Grand Cayman and ongoing construction projects there and in the U.S., to our manufacturing backlog and the increased project bidding activity in the U.S. and the Caribbean. We expect that the more than $150 million in major multi-year projects that we secured this year will have a greater positive impact to our earnings in future quarters, while supporting our outlook for continued growth in our services segment. All of these activities and trends represent strong catalysts for growth and positive returns ahead.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $25.1 million, up 53% compared to $16.4 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.0 million in the retail segment, $1.8 million in the bulk segment, $5.5 million in the services segment and $291,000 in the manufacturing segment.

The increase in retail revenue reflects a 14% increase in the volume of water sold. The retail revenue also increased as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was attributable to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to increases in both plant design and construction revenue and operating and maintenance revenue, with most of the revenue increase resulting from PERC’s progress on its contract with Liberty Utilities for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to slightly greater project activity.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million or 27.3% of total revenue, up 20% from $5.7 million or 34.7% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $824,000 or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.4 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the third quarter of 2022, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $318,000 or $0.02 per basic and fully diluted share, up from net income of $286,000 or $0.02 per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $51.1 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $49.1 million as of June 30, 2022. The increase was due to cash generated from operating activities.

First Nine Months 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $65.7 million, up 31% compared to $50.2 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.5 million in the retail segment, $4.6 million in the bulk segment, $8.0 million in the services segment and $345,000 in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to a 10% increase in the volume of water sold. The retail revenue also increased as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, an increase of 4% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to increases in both plant design and construction revenue and operating and maintenance revenue, with most of the revenue increase resulting from PERC’s progress on its contract with Liberty Utilities for the construction of a water treatment plant in Goodyear, Arizona.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to slightly greater project activity.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 was $21.5 million or 32.7% of total revenue, up 20% from $17.9 million or 35.6% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first nine months of 2022 was $5.9 million or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.07 per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the first nine months of 2022, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $4.3 million or $0.28 per basic and fully diluted share, up from a net loss of $390,000 or $(0.03) per basic and fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Third Quarter Segment Results

    Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 6,274,650     $ 8,667,931   $ 8,731,124   $ 1,378,000     $ 25,051,705  
Cost of revenue     3,231,973       6,446,549     7,333,982     1,195,428       18,207,932  
Gross profit     3,042,677       2,221,382     1,397,142     182,572       6,843,773  
General and administrative expenses     3,818,459       473,534     936,708     381,949       5,610,650  
Gain on asset dispositions     1,499       2,000               3,499  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (774,283 )   $ 1,749,848   $ 460,434   $ (199,377 )     1,236,622  
Other income (loss), net                             (168,980 )
Income before income taxes                             1,067,642  
Income tax provision                             26,616  
Net income from continuing operations                             1,041,026  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                             217,415  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             823,611  
Loss from discontinued operations                             (505,917 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 317,694  


                               
    Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 5,247,042     $ 6,868,134   $ 3,210,584   $ 1,087,386     $ 16,413,146  
Cost of revenue     2,745,796       4,628,386     2,410,430     937,935       10,722,547  
Gross profit     2,501,246       2,239,748     800,154     149,451       5,690,599  
General and administrative expenses     3,067,696       313,420     758,540     219,384       4,359,040  
Gain on asset dispositions     612                     612  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (565,838 )   $ 1,926,328   $ 41,614   $ (69,933 )     1,332,171  
Other income, net                             152,168  
Income before income taxes                             1,484,339  
Income tax benefit                             (11,230 )
Net income from continuing operations                             1,495,569  
Income attributable to non-controlling interests                             131,609  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             1,363,960  
Loss from discontinued operations                             (1,078,367 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 285,593  

First Nine Months Segment Results

                               
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 19,114,653     $ 24,442,324   $ 18,530,427   $ 3,589,333     $ 65,676,737  
Cost of revenue     9,404,124       16,781,251     14,849,029     3,177,299       44,211,703  
Gross profit     9,710,529       7,661,073     3,681,398     412,034       21,465,034  
General and administrative expenses     10,613,975       1,187,909     2,554,721     1,046,853       15,403,458  
Gain on asset dispositions     2,699       2,000     16,538           21,237  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (900,747 )   $ 6,475,164   $ 1,143,215   $ (634,819 )     6,082,813  
Other income, net                             548,729  
Income before income taxes                             6,631,542  
Income tax provision                             83,041  
Net income from continuing operations                             6,548,501  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                             691,042  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             5,857,459  
Loss from discontinued operations                             (1,533,064 )
Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ 4,324,395  


                               
    Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
    Retail   Bulk   Services   Manufacturing   Total
Revenue   $ 16,633,137     $ 19,826,075   $ 10,514,669     $ 3,244,106     $ 50,217,987  
Cost of revenue     8,235,699       13,170,333     8,010,767       2,919,226       32,336,025  
Gross profit     8,397,438       6,655,742     2,503,902       324,880       17,881,962  
General and administrative expenses     9,757,179       994,779     2,152,145       943,727       13,847,830  
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net     (246,028 )     1,500     (433 )     (2,900,000 )     (3,144,961 )
Income (loss) from operations   $ (1,605,769 )   $ 5,662,463   $ 351,324     $ (3,518,847 )     889,171  
Other income, net                             699,890  
Income before income taxes                             1,589,061  
Income tax benefit                             (20,735 )
Net income from continuing operations                             1,609,796  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests                             457,540  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                             1,152,256  
Loss from discontinued operations                             (1,542,540 )
Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders                           $ (390,284 )


Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call tomorrow to discuss these results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 8640208

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 22, 2022, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 8640208

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (v) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company’s business; and (vi) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
Media Contact:
Tim Randall
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7572
CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

               
    September 30,    December 31,   
    2022   2021  
    (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 51,085,289   $ 40,358,059  
Certificate of deposit         2,500,000  
Accounts receivable, net     24,352,487     27,349,307  
Inventory     4,053,662     2,504,832  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,696,845     2,558,822  
Contract assets     1,658,912     489,961  
Net asset arising from put/call options     157,000     128,000  
Current assets of discontinued operations     500,661     1,173,741  
Total current assets     86,504,856     77,062,722  
Property, plant and equipment, net     50,236,746     52,946,539  
Construction in progress     2,618,972     710,863  
Inventory, noncurrent     4,882,659     4,733,010  
Investment in OC-BVI     1,538,743     1,715,905  
Goodwill     10,425,013     10,425,013  
Intangible assets, net     2,959,166     3,401,666  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,179,159     2,681,137  
Other assets     2,525,864     2,204,013  
Long-term assets of discontinued operations     21,139,574     21,146,186  
Total assets   $ 185,010,752   $ 177,027,054  
               
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   $ 6,332,647   $ 2,831,925  
Accounts payable - related parties     569,088     163,947  
Accrued compensation     2,061,131     1,435,542  
Dividends payable     1,377,540     1,320,572  
Current maturities of operating leases     555,300     592,336  
Current portion of long-term debt     85,533     62,489  
Contract liabilities     3,753,488     513,878  
Deferred revenue     408,534     583,646  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     237,675     182,322  
Total current liabilities     15,380,936     7,686,657  
Long-term debt, noncurrent     145,852     152,038  
Deferred tax liabilities     1,114,809     1,236,723  
Noncurrent operating leases     1,721,643     2,137,394  
Other liabilities     141,000     141,000  
Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations     691     7,819  
Total liabilities     18,504,931     11,361,631  
Commitments and contingencies              
Equity              
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity              
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 34,409 and 28,635 shares, respectively     20,645     17,181  
Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,292,108 and 15,243,693 shares, respectively     9,175,265     9,146,216  
Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued          
Additional paid-in capital     88,614,319     87,812,432  
Retained earnings     61,020,487     60,603,056  
Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity     158,830,716     157,578,885  
Non-controlling interests     7,675,105     8,086,538  
Total equity     166,505,821     165,665,423  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 185,010,752   $ 177,027,054  


CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

                         
    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Revenue   $ 25,051,705     $ 16,413,146     $ 65,676,737     $ 50,217,987  
Cost of revenue (including purchases from related parties of $685,481 and $104,813 for the three months ended, and $2,165,850 and $390,196 for the nine months ended, September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)     18,207,932       10,722,547       44,211,703       32,336,025  
Gross profit     6,843,773       5,690,599       21,465,034       17,881,962  
General and administrative expenses (including purchases from related parties of $24,231 and $24,231 for the three months ended, and $72,693 and $52,959 for the nine months ended, September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively)     5,610,650       4,359,040       15,403,458       13,847,830  
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net     3,499       612       21,237       (3,144,961 )
Income from operations     1,236,622       1,332,171       6,082,813       889,171  
                         
Other income (expense):                        
Interest income     56,701       168,880       348,304       503,889  
Interest expense     (2,042 )     (2,216 )     (8,847 )     (7,714 )
Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI     6,075       6,075       24,300       16,200  
Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI     19,921       17,717       71,238       44,223  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options     (247,000 )     (54,000 )     29,000       108,000  
Other     (2,635 )     15,712       84,734       35,292  
Other income (expense), net     (168,980 )     152,168       548,729       699,890  
Income before income taxes     1,067,642       1,484,339       6,631,542       1,589,061  
Income tax provision (benefit)     26,616       (11,230 )     83,041       (20,735 )
Net income from continuing operations     1,041,026       1,495,569       6,548,501       1,609,796  
Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests     217,415       131,609       691,042       457,540  
Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders     823,611       1,363,960       5,857,459       1,152,256  
Loss from discontinued operations     (505,917 )     (1,078,367 )     (1,533,064 )     (1,542,540 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders   $ 317,694     $ 285,593     $ 4,324,395     $ (390,284 )
                         
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                        
Continuing operations   $ 0.05     $ 0.09     $ 0.38     $ 0.07  
Discontinued operations     (0.03 )     (0.07 )     (0.10 )     (0.10 )
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ 0.28     $ (0.03 )
                         
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders                        
Continuing operations   $ 0.05     $ 0.09     $ 0.38     $ 0.07  
Discontinued operations     (0.03 )     (0.07 )     (0.10 )     (0.10 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ 0.02     $ 0.02     $ 0.28     $ (0.03 )
                         
Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares   $ 0.085     $ 0.085     $ 0.255     $ 0.255  
                         
Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:                        
Basic earnings per share     15,290,597       15,209,432       15,287,233       15,204,220  
Diluted earnings per share     15,450,276       15,351,882       15,440,261       15,345,120  

Primary Logo

