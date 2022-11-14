Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022.

Key Highlights

New volumes from 2022 capital program driving production growth – ~8% increase in average daily production over second quarter 2022

Approximately 34% increase in Adjusted EBITDA over second quarter 2022

Improved realized pricing – ~11% increase in realized crude oil prices despite ~15% decline in average crude oil prices over second quarter 2022

Most recent three well pad began flowing back during second week of October, raising total to 8 wells put online in 2022

Completed Third Bone Spring test with promising early results – production in line with Wolfcamp well performance

Construction of acid gas treating facility on track with an expected facility in-service date during 1Q23

Revised FY 2022 guidance for oil production; reiterating guidance on total production, total capital expenditures, and wells put online



Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “As we continue to build on our strong drilling and completion performance in 2022, our third quarter results begin to reflect the benefits of our return to development. With our capital program driving production growth and realized pricing improving as we outproduce our legacy hedges, Battalion delivered an approximate 34% increase in Adjusted EBITDA over second quarter despite an overall decline in benchmark prices. This is a significant achievement for Battalion as we continue to build momentum towards 2023.”

“We are also excited to announce that we recently completed a test of the Third Bone Spring at Monument Draw, and early results are promising with production in line with our Wolfcamp well performance. With several producing Bone Spring wells around our acreage, a successful test would significantly de-risk that zone across our footprint and could unlock the potential for multi-zone development. We will continue to closely monitor these results and expect to provide a more complete update at year end.”

“With much of our capital program behind us, we also want to take this opportunity to provide revised guidance expectations for 2022. While we are reiterating our original guidance for capital activity, capex and total production, we do anticipate a slight reduction to our oil cut and, as such, have reduced estimates for total oil production.”

“As we move into the fourth quarter, we remain focused on efficient and disciplined operations as we close out our 2022 capital program. With new wells continuing to come online, a Bone Spring test underway, and growing cash flows, we feel well positioned for success in the fourth quarter and beyond.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the third quarter 2022 were 16,228 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (50% oil) and $99.1 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 17,728 Boepd (53% oil) and $80.8 million, respectively, during the third quarter 2021. The increase in revenues year-over-year is primarily attributable to an approximate $16.75 per Boe increase in average prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 102% of the average NYMEX oil price during the third quarter of 2022. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $34.5 million during the third quarter 2022.

Lease operating and workover expense was $9.93 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 and $7.95 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted G&A was $2.11 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.11 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported net income to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 of $105.9 million and net income per diluted share of $6.42. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported adjusted net income to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 of $4.0 million, or adjusted net income of $0.24 per diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $24.3 million as compared to $23.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $220.1 million of indebtedness outstanding, approximately $1.3 million of letters of credit outstanding and up to $15.0 million in delayed draw term loans available to be drawn under our Term Loan Agreement. Total liquidity on September 30, 2022, inclusive of $33.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $48.5 million.

At September 30, 2022, the Company was not in compliance with Current Ratio requirements under the Term Loan Agreement. On November 10, 2022, the Term Loan Agreement was amended to modify certain provisions including, but not limited to, decreasing the Current Ratio requirement to 0.9 to 1.00 as of September 30, 2022. As a result of the amendment, we were in compliance with the amended Current Ratio covenant for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. A further explanation of the revisions to the term loan credit facility can be found in Note 5 of the Company’s Form 10-Q.

Revised 2022 Guidance

The Company is providing updated FY 2022 guidance for oil production, which has been reduced to a range of 7.5 – 8.5 MBopd. The Company is maintaining all other FY 2022 Guidance.

Revised FY 2022 Guidance Low High Oil Production, MBopd 7.5 – 8.5 Total Production, MBoepd 14.0 – 17.0 Wells POL 8 – 12 Total Capex, $MM $ 130 – $ 150

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 70,406 $ 60,023 $ 206,874 $ 153,228 Natural gas 15,656 9,435 39,296 23,839 Natural gas liquids 12,644 11,046 35,234 22,806 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 98,706 80,504 281,404 199,873 Other 443 312 858 827 Total operating revenues 99,149 80,816 282,262 200,700 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 12,265 11,979 35,698 31,615 Workover and other 2,559 990 4,807 2,317 Taxes other than income 5,613 3,082 15,936 9,186 Gathering and other 16,663 15,934 47,787 43,436 General and administrative 4,498 4,491 14,071 13,349 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,615 10,885 36,436 32,729 Total operating expenses 55,213 47,361 154,735 132,632 Income (loss) from operations 43,936 33,455 127,527 68,068 Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts 67,634 (20,571 ) (88,134 ) (119,371 ) Interest expense and other (5,682 ) (1,900 ) (13,202 ) (5,017 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — 2,068 — 2,068 Total other income (expenses) 61,952 (20,403 ) (101,336 ) (122,320 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 105,888 13,052 26,191 (54,252 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — — — — Net income (loss) $ 105,888 $ 13,052 $ 26,191 $ (54,252 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 6.48 $ 0.80 $ 1.60 $ (3.34 ) Diluted $ 6.42 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ (3.34 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,340 16,270 16,327 16,257 Diluted 16,483 16,428 16,496 16,257





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,499 $ 46,864 Accounts receivable, net 39,867 36,806 Assets from derivative contracts 18,225 1,383 Restricted cash 60 1,495 Prepaids and other 958 1,366 Total current assets 92,609 87,914 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 680,202 569,886 Unevaluated 65,021 64,305 Gross oil and natural gas properties 745,223 634,191 Less - accumulated depletion (375,648 ) (339,776 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 369,575 294,415 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 4,223 3,467 Less - accumulated depreciation (1,072 ) (1,035 ) Net other operating property and equipment 3,151 2,432 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 8,789 2,515 Operating lease right of use assets 446 721 Other assets 2,933 2,270 Total assets $ 477,503 $ 390,267 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 100,198 $ 62,826 Liabilities from derivative contracts 41,088 58,322 Current portion of long-term debt 25,041 85 Operating lease liabilities 381 369 Asset retirement obligations 222 — Total current liabilities 166,930 121,602 Long-term debt, net 179,372 181,565 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 23,583 7,144 Asset retirement obligations 15,250 11,896 Operating lease liabilities 65 352 Other 960 4,003 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,343,814 and 16,273,913 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 333,634 332,187 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (242,293 ) (268,484 ) Total stockholders' equity 91,343 63,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 477,503 $ 390,267





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 105,888 $ 13,052 $ 26,191 $ (54,252 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,615 10,885 36,436 32,729 Stock-based compensation, net 683 481 1,540 1,560 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (102,112 ) (1,816 ) (23,911 ) 69,053 Amortization of deferred loan costs 919 — 2,726 — Reorganization items — — (744 ) — Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — (2,068 ) — (2,068 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (7,159 ) (203 ) 7,493 6,769 Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (448 ) — (3,043 ) — Other income (expense) (32 ) 58 (128 ) (229 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 11,354 20,389 46,560 53,562 Changes in working capital 14,127 (2,357 ) 7,254 (6,430 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,481 18,032 53,814 47,132 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (35,621 ) (9,611 ) (86,998 ) (47,204 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties 1 21 1 947 Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (244 ) (7 ) (949 ) (7 ) Other 70 18 166 16 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (35,794 ) (9,579 ) (87,780 ) (46,248 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 122 63,000 20,122 145,000 Repayments of borrowings — (71,021 ) (85 ) (148,021 ) Debt issuance costs — — (379 ) — Other (25 ) (22 ) (492 ) (290 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 97 (8,043 ) 19,166 (3,311 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,216 ) 410 (14,800 ) (2,427 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 43,775 1,458 48,359 4,295 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 33,559 $ 1,868 $ 33,559 $ 1,868





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 753 872 2,097 2,396 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,352 2,589 7,022 6,777 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 348 327 924 812 Total (MBoe) 1,493 1,631 4,191 4,338 Average daily production (Boe/d) 16,228 17,728 15,352 15,890 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 93.50 $ 68.83 $ 98.65 $ 63.95 Natural gas (per Mcf) 6.66 3.64 5.60 3.52 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 36.33 33.78 38.13 28.09 Total per Boe 66.11 49.36 67.14 46.07 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (36.07 ) $ (24.19 ) $ (46.50 ) $ (20.33 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) (3.11 ) (0.50 ) (2.07 ) (0.24 ) Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — — — Total per Boe (23.09 ) (13.73 ) (26.73 ) (11.60 ) Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 57.43 $ 44.64 $ 52.15 $ 43.62 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.55 3.14 3.53 3.28 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 36.33 33.78 38.13 28.09 Total per Boe 43.02 35.63 40.41 34.47 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 8.22 $ 7.34 $ 8.52 $ 7.29 Workover and other 1.71 0.61 1.15 0.53 Taxes other than income 3.76 1.89 3.80 2.12 Gathering and other 11.16 9.77 11.40 10.01 General and administrative, as adjusted(1) 2.11 2.11 2.74 2.64 Depletion 8.97 6.57 8.56 7.39 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 3.02 $ 2.75 $ 3.36 $ 3.08 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.46 ) (0.29 ) (0.37 ) (0.36 ) Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.45 ) (0.35 ) (0.25 ) (0.08 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.11 $ 2.11 $ 2.74 $ 2.64 Total operating costs, as reported $ 27.87 $ 22.36 $ 28.23 $ 23.03 Total adjusting items (0.91 ) (0.64 ) (0.62 ) (0.44 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 26.96 $ 21.72 $ 27.61 $ 22.59

________________________________

(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ 105,888 $ 13,052 $ 26,191 $ (54,252 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (99,848 ) $ (7,416 ) $ (28,886 ) $ 58,986 Natural gas (2,264 ) 5,600 4,975 10,067 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (102,112 ) (1,816 ) (23,911 ) 69,053 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — (2,068 ) — (2,068 ) Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (449 ) — (3,043 ) — Non-recurring charges 670 568 1,036 347 Selected items, before income taxes (101,891 ) (3,316 ) (25,918 ) 67,332 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Selected items, net of tax (101,891 ) (3,316 ) (25,918 ) 67,332 Net income (loss), as adjusted(1) $ 3,997 $ 9,736 $ 273 $ 13,080 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ 6.42 $ 0.79 $ 1.59 $ (3.34 ) Impact of selected items (6.18 ) (0.20 ) (1.57 ) 4.14 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items(1)(2) $ 0.24 $ 0.59 $ 0.02 $ 0.80 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,481 $ 18,032 $ 53,814 $ 47,132 Changes in working capital (14,127 ) 2,357 (7,254 ) 6,430 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 11,354 20,389 46,560 53,562 Cash components of selected items 7,829 771 (5,713 ) (6,422 ) Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items(1) $ 19,183 $ 21,160 $ 40,847 $ 47,140





___________________________

(1) Net income (loss) earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(2) The impact of selected items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss), as reported $ 105,888 $ 13,052 $ 26,191 $ (54,252 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 6,232 1,904 16,347 5,238 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,615 10,885 36,436 32,729 Stock-based compensation 683 481 1,540 1,560 Interest income (141 ) (3 ) (142 ) (212 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — (2,068 ) — (2,068 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (102,112 ) (1,816 ) (23,911 ) 69,053 Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (449 ) - (3,043 ) — Non-recurring charges and other 597 559 867 332 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 24,313 $ 22,994 $ 54,285 $ 52,380





____________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ 105,888 $ 13,047 $ (92,744 ) $ 25,935 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 6,232 5,394 4,721 3,215 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 13,615 12,601 10,220 12,679 Stock-based compensation 683 473 384 450 Interest income (141 ) (1 ) — (1 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — — — 122 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (102,112 ) (12,837 ) 91,038 (21,332 ) Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (449 ) (562 ) (2,032 ) — Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 597 53 217 (718 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 24,313 $ 18,168 $ 11,804 $ 20,350 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 74,635





__________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Net income (loss), as reported $ 13,052 $ (33,929 ) $ (33,375 ) $ (63,757 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,904 1,838 1,496 1,853 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,885 11,249 10,595 13,886 Full cost ceiling impairment — - - 26,702 Stock-based compensation 481 485 594 785 Interest income (3 ) (84 ) (125 ) (171 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (2,068 ) — — — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (1,816 ) 34,817 36,052 30,172 Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 559 (275 ) 48 (658 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 22,994 $ 14,101 $ 15,285 $ 8,812 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 61,192

__________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.



