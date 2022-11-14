Submit Release
Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter 2022.

Key Highlights

  • New volumes from 2022 capital program driving production growth – ~8% increase in average daily production over second quarter 2022
  • Approximately 34% increase in Adjusted EBITDA over second quarter 2022
  • Improved realized pricing – ~11% increase in realized crude oil prices despite ~15% decline in average crude oil prices over second quarter 2022
  • Most recent three well pad began flowing back during second week of October, raising total to 8 wells put online in 2022
  • Completed Third Bone Spring test with promising early results – production in line with Wolfcamp well performance
  • Construction of acid gas treating facility on track with an expected facility in-service date during 1Q23
  • Revised FY 2022 guidance for oil production; reiterating guidance on total production, total capital expenditures, and wells put online

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “As we continue to build on our strong drilling and completion performance in 2022, our third quarter results begin to reflect the benefits of our return to development. With our capital program driving production growth and realized pricing improving as we outproduce our legacy hedges, Battalion delivered an approximate 34% increase in Adjusted EBITDA over second quarter despite an overall decline in benchmark prices. This is a significant achievement for Battalion as we continue to build momentum towards 2023.”

“We are also excited to announce that we recently completed a test of the Third Bone Spring at Monument Draw, and early results are promising with production in line with our Wolfcamp well performance. With several producing Bone Spring wells around our acreage, a successful test would significantly de-risk that zone across our footprint and could unlock the potential for multi-zone development. We will continue to closely monitor these results and expect to provide a more complete update at year end.”

“With much of our capital program behind us, we also want to take this opportunity to provide revised guidance expectations for 2022. While we are reiterating our original guidance for capital activity, capex and total production, we do anticipate a slight reduction to our oil cut and, as such, have reduced estimates for total oil production.”

“As we move into the fourth quarter, we remain focused on efficient and disciplined operations as we close out our 2022 capital program. With new wells continuing to come online, a Bone Spring test underway, and growing cash flows, we feel well positioned for success in the fourth quarter and beyond.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the third quarter 2022 were 16,228 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (50% oil) and $99.1 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 17,728 Boepd (53% oil) and $80.8 million, respectively, during the third quarter 2021. The increase in revenues year-over-year is primarily attributable to an approximate $16.75 per Boe increase in average prices (excluding the impact of hedges). Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 102% of the average NYMEX oil price during the third quarter of 2022. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $34.5 million during the third quarter 2022.

Lease operating and workover expense was $9.93 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 and $7.95 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted G&A was $2.11 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2.11 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported net income to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 of $105.9 million and net income per diluted share of $6.42. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported adjusted net income to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 of $4.0 million, or adjusted net income of $0.24 per diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $24.3 million as compared to $23.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $220.1 million of indebtedness outstanding, approximately $1.3 million of letters of credit outstanding and up to $15.0 million in delayed draw term loans available to be drawn under our Term Loan Agreement. Total liquidity on September 30, 2022, inclusive of $33.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $48.5 million.

At September 30, 2022, the Company was not in compliance with Current Ratio requirements under the Term Loan Agreement. On November 10, 2022, the Term Loan Agreement was amended to modify certain provisions including, but not limited to, decreasing the Current Ratio requirement to 0.9 to 1.00 as of September 30, 2022. As a result of the amendment, we were in compliance with the amended Current Ratio covenant for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. A further explanation of the revisions to the term loan credit facility can be found in Note 5 of the Company’s Form 10-Q.  

Revised 2022 Guidance

The Company is providing updated FY 2022 guidance for oil production, which has been reduced to a range of 7.5 – 8.5 MBopd. The Company is maintaining all other FY 2022 Guidance.

             
    Revised FY 2022 Guidance
    Low   High
Oil Production, MBopd     7.5   8.5
Total Production, MBoepd     14.0   17.0
Wells POL     8   12
Total Capex, $MM   $ 130 $ 150
             

Conference Call Information

Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To access the live conference call, local participants may dial +1 646-828-8193. All other participants may dial 888-394-8218 for toll free. The confirmation code for the live conference call is 5533000. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors tab.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects,” "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

Chris Lang
Director, Finance & Investor Relations
(832) 538-0551

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
Operating revenues:                        
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                        
Oil   $ 70,406     $ 60,023     $ 206,874     $ 153,228  
Natural gas     15,656       9,435       39,296       23,839  
Natural gas liquids     12,644       11,046       35,234       22,806  
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales     98,706       80,504       281,404       199,873  
Other     443       312       858       827  
Total operating revenues     99,149       80,816       282,262       200,700  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating     12,265       11,979       35,698       31,615  
Workover and other     2,559       990       4,807       2,317  
Taxes other than income     5,613       3,082       15,936       9,186  
Gathering and other     16,663       15,934       47,787       43,436  
General and administrative     4,498       4,491       14,071       13,349  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,615       10,885       36,436       32,729  
Total operating expenses     55,213       47,361       154,735       132,632  
Income (loss) from operations     43,936       33,455       127,527       68,068  
                         
Other income (expenses):                        
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts     67,634       (20,571 )     (88,134 )     (119,371 )
Interest expense and other     (5,682 )     (1,900 )     (13,202 )     (5,017 )
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt           2,068             2,068  
Total other income (expenses)     61,952       (20,403 )     (101,336 )     (122,320 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     105,888       13,052       26,191       (54,252 )
Income tax benefit (provision)                        
Net income (loss)   $ 105,888     $ 13,052     $ 26,191     $ (54,252 )
                         
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                        
Basic   $ 6.48     $ 0.80     $ 1.60     $ (3.34 )
Diluted   $ 6.42     $ 0.79     $ 1.59     $ (3.34 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     16,340       16,270       16,327       16,257  
Diluted     16,483       16,428       16,496       16,257  
                                 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
             
    September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 33,499     $ 46,864  
Accounts receivable, net     39,867       36,806  
Assets from derivative contracts     18,225       1,383  
Restricted cash     60       1,495  
Prepaids and other     958       1,366  
Total current assets     92,609       87,914  
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):            
Evaluated     680,202       569,886  
Unevaluated     65,021       64,305  
Gross oil and natural gas properties     745,223       634,191  
Less - accumulated depletion     (375,648 )     (339,776 )
Net oil and natural gas properties     369,575       294,415  
Other operating property and equipment:            
Other operating property and equipment     4,223       3,467  
Less - accumulated depreciation     (1,072 )     (1,035 )
Net other operating property and equipment     3,151       2,432  
Other noncurrent assets:            
Assets from derivative contracts     8,789       2,515  
Operating lease right of use assets     446       721  
Other assets     2,933       2,270  
Total assets   $ 477,503     $ 390,267  
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 100,198     $ 62,826  
Liabilities from derivative contracts     41,088       58,322  
Current portion of long-term debt     25,041       85  
Operating lease liabilities     381       369  
Asset retirement obligations     222        
Total current liabilities     166,930       121,602  
Long-term debt, net     179,372       181,565  
Other noncurrent liabilities:            
Liabilities from derivative contracts     23,583       7,144  
Asset retirement obligations     15,250       11,896  
Operating lease liabilities     65       352  
Other     960       4,003  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,343,814 and 16,273,913 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     333,634       332,187  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     (242,293 )     (268,484 )
Total stockholders' equity     91,343       63,705  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 477,503     $ 390,267  
                 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2022
   2021
   2022
   2021
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net income (loss)   $ 105,888     $ 13,052     $ 26,191     $ (54,252 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash                        
provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,615       10,885       36,436       32,729  
Stock-based compensation, net     683       481       1,540       1,560  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts     (102,112 )     (1,816 )     (23,911 )     69,053  
Amortization of deferred loan costs     919             2,726        
Reorganization items                 (744 )      
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt           (2,068 )           (2,068 )
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts     (7,159 )     (203 )     7,493       6,769  
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option     (448 )           (3,043 )      
Other income (expense)     (32 )     58       (128 )     (229 )
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     11,354       20,389       46,560       53,562  
Changes in working capital     14,127       (2,357 )     7,254       (6,430 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     25,481       18,032       53,814       47,132  
                         
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures     (35,621 )     (9,611 )     (86,998 )     (47,204 )
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties     1       21       1       947  
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures     (244 )     (7 )     (949 )     (7 )
Other     70       18       166       16  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (35,794 )     (9,579 )     (87,780 )     (46,248 )
                         
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Proceeds from borrowings     122       63,000       20,122       145,000  
Repayments of borrowings           (71,021 )     (85 )     (148,021 )
Debt issuance costs                 (379 )      
Other     (25 )     (22 )     (492 )     (290 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     97       (8,043 )     19,166       (3,311 )
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (10,216 )     410       (14,800 )     (2,427 )
                         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     43,775       1,458       48,359       4,295  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 33,559     $ 1,868     $ 33,559     $ 1,868  
                                 


 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2022
 		  2021
 		  2022
 		  2021
Production volumes:                        
Crude oil (MBbls)     753       872       2,097       2,396  
Natural gas (MMcf)     2,352       2,589       7,022       6,777  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)     348       327       924       812  
Total (MBoe)     1,493       1,631       4,191       4,338  
Average daily production (Boe/d)     16,228       17,728       15,352       15,890  
                         
Average prices:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 93.50     $ 68.83     $ 98.65     $ 63.95  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     6.66       3.64       5.60       3.52  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     36.33       33.78       38.13       28.09  
Total per Boe     66.11       49.36       67.14       46.07  
                         
Cash effect of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ (36.07 )   $ (24.19 )   $ (46.50 )   $ (20.33 )
Natural gas (per Mcf)     (3.11 )     (0.50 )     (2.07 )     (0.24 )
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)                        
Total per Boe     (23.09 )     (13.73 )     (26.73 )     (11.60 )
                         
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:                        
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $ 57.43     $ 44.64     $ 52.15     $ 43.62  
Natural gas (per Mcf)     3.55       3.14       3.53       3.28  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)     36.33       33.78       38.13       28.09  
Total per Boe     43.02       35.63       40.41       34.47  
                         
Average cost per Boe:                        
Production:                        
Lease operating   $ 8.22     $ 7.34     $ 8.52     $ 7.29  
Workover and other     1.71       0.61       1.15       0.53  
Taxes other than income     3.76       1.89       3.80       2.12  
Gathering and other     11.16       9.77       11.40       10.01  
General and administrative, as adjusted(1)     2.11       2.11       2.74       2.64  
Depletion     8.97       6.57       8.56       7.39  
                         
(1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
                         
General and administrative:                        
General and administrative, as reported   $ 3.02     $ 2.75     $ 3.36     $ 3.08  
Stock-based compensation:                        
Non-cash     (0.46 )     (0.29 )     (0.37 )     (0.36 )
Non-recurring charges and other:                        
Cash     (0.45 )     (0.35 )     (0.25 )     (0.08 )
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)   $ 2.11     $ 2.11     $ 2.74     $ 2.64  
                         
Total operating costs, as reported   $ 27.87     $ 22.36     $ 28.23     $ 23.03  
Total adjusting items     (0.91 )     (0.64 )     (0.62 )     (0.44 )
Total operating costs, as adjusted(3)   $ 26.96     $ 21.72     $ 27.61     $ 22.59  
                                 

________________________________

(2)   General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
(3)   Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2022
 		  2021
 		  2022
 		  2021
As Reported:                        
Net income (loss), as reported   $ 105,888     $ 13,052     $ 26,191     $ (54,252 )
                         
Impact of Selected Items:                        
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                        
Crude oil   $ (99,848 )   $ (7,416 )   $ (28,886 )   $ 58,986  
Natural gas     (2,264 )     5,600       4,975       10,067  
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge     (102,112 )     (1,816 )     (23,911 )     69,053  
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt           (2,068 )           (2,068 )
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option     (449 )           (3,043 )      
Non-recurring charges     670       568       1,036       347  
Selected items, before income taxes     (101,891 )     (3,316 )     (25,918 )     67,332  
Income tax effect of selected items                        
Selected items, net of tax     (101,891 )     (3,316 )     (25,918 )     67,332  
                         
Net income (loss), as adjusted(1)   $ 3,997     $ 9,736     $ 273     $ 13,080  
                         
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $ 6.42     $ 0.79     $ 1.59     $ (3.34 )
Impact of selected items     (6.18 )     (0.20 )     (1.57 )     4.14  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items(1)(2)   $ 0.24     $ 0.59     $ 0.02     $ 0.80  
                         
                         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 25,481     $ 18,032     $ 53,814     $ 47,132  
Changes in working capital     (14,127 )     2,357       (7,254 )     6,430  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital     11,354       20,389       46,560       53,562  
Cash components of selected items     7,829       771       (5,713 )     (6,422 )
Income tax effect of selected items                        
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items(1)   $ 19,183     $ 21,160     $ 40,847     $ 47,140  
                                 

 

___________________________

(1)   Net income (loss) earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.
(2)   The impact of selected items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.5 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million shares, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
    2022
 		  2021
 		  2022
 		  2021
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ 105,888     $ 13,052     $ 26,191     $ (54,252 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     6,232       1,904       16,347       5,238  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,615       10,885       36,436       32,729  
Stock-based compensation     683       481       1,540       1,560  
Interest income     (141 )     (3 )     (142 )     (212 )
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt           (2,068 )           (2,068 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (102,112 )     (1,816 )     (23,911 )     69,053  
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option     (449 )     -       (3,043 )      
Non-recurring charges and other     597       559       867       332  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 24,313     $ 22,994     $ 54,285     $ 52,380  
                                 

 

____________________________

(1)   Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                         
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   March 31, 2022   December 31, 2022
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ 105,888     $ 13,047     $ (92,744 )   $ 25,935  
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     6,232       5,394       4,721       3,215  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     13,615       12,601       10,220       12,679  
Stock-based compensation     683       473       384       450  
Interest income     (141 )     (1 )           (1 )
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt                       122  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (102,112 )     (12,837 )     91,038       (21,332 )
Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option     (449 )     (562 )     (2,032 )      
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other     597       53       217       (718 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 24,313     $ 18,168     $ 11,804     $ 20,350  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)   $ 74,635                    
                           

 

__________________________

(1)   Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

 
BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
                         
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   March 31, 2021   December 31, 2021
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $ 13,052     $ (33,929 )   $ (33,375 )   $ (63,757 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense     1,904       1,838       1,496       1,853  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion     10,885       11,249       10,595       13,886  
Full cost ceiling impairment           -       -       26,702  
Stock-based compensation     481       485       594       785  
Interest income     (3 )     (84 )     (125 )     (171 )
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt     (2,068 )                  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts     (1,816 )     34,817       36,052       30,172  
Non-recurring charges (credits) and other     559       (275 )     48       (658 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 22,994     $ 14,101     $ 15,285     $ 8,812  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)   $ 61,192                    
                           

__________________________

(1)   Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

 


