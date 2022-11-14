CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, Inc. (CRCEE, Inc) Moves to New Milwaukee Location
The Milwaukee-based non-profit is relocating and will mark the occasion with an official ceremony.
We are excited to be moving into our new location on West Capital in Milwaukee and to be able to continue our mission of nurturing, developing, and empowering our membership and the community.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, Inc. (CRCEE, INC.) is pleased to announce its relocation. On December 1, 2022, the prestigious non-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved entrepreneurs and minority-owned businesses will host a building and grounds blessing ceremony to commemorate the momentous occasion. The event will be held at 8430 West Capital Drive, Milwaukee Wi 53222 at 2:00 p.m.
— CRCEE's founder and Executive Director
"We are excited to be moving into our new location on West Capital in Milwaukee and to be able to continue our important mission of nurturing, developing, and empowering our membership and the greater community to see their business and professional development dreams come true," said Cynthia Brown, CRCEE's founder and Executive Director.
The blessing ceremony, which will be attended by several local dignitaries on December 1st, not only marks the organization's relocation but also speaks to its vital role in the community. Wisconsin State Senator from the fourth district, Sen. Lena C. Taylor, will be in attendance to welcome CRCEE to the neighborhood, and Bishop RJ Burt the Sr Pastor of Greater New Birth Church will perform the building and grounds blessing.
CRCEE is a visionary organization founded by Cynthia R. Brown (Executive Director) with a focus on disrupting poverty and systemic barriers that prevent underserved communities from succeeding in employment or entrepreneurship through sound strategies, training, empowerment, and mentoring. The group is well-known for its excellent workshops and services, and it has received numerous awards and grants, including the Diverse Business Assistance Award presented by Governor Tony Evers - 2021-2024 and the WEDC Seed Accelerator program - 2021.
In addition, CRCEE provides a variety of entrepreneurial services, including
• Business Training
• One-on-One Business Technical Assistance
• Low Business Suites rentals
• Commercial Mailboxes
• Financial Counseling
• Non-Profit Organization Support
With the relocation to its new facility, the burgeoning non-profit organization will continue to provide the community with high-quality full-service entrepreneurial and professional development resources. They will also continue to furnish technical assistance, training, management, mentorship, and resources to individuals who are inspired to participate in the entrepreneurial culture.
The CRCEE team invites the public to attend the building and grounds blessing ceremony on December 1, 2022, at their new location.
About CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services:
CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Milwaukee whose mission is to address the socioeconomic needs of underserved communities and individuals. The visionary organization, founded in 2015 by Executive Director Cynthia R. Brown (CeCe), provides the community with high-quality full-service entrepreneurial and professional development resources. In addition, they offer technical assistance, training, management, mentorship, and resources to individuals who are motivated to participate in the entrepreneurial culture while serving as a training liaison between individuals and employers.
CONTACT: To learn more about CRC Employment and Entrepreneurial Services, the building and grounds blessing at their new location, or to schedule an interview for an article, please contact us.
Website: https://www.crceeinc.com/
Address:
8430 West Capital Drive
Suite 3003
Milwaukee Wi 53222
414-797-9029
Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/crceeeserviceinc
https://twitter.com/Crceeservices
https://www.instagram.com/crceeinc/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/crc-employment-entrepreneurial-services-inc/?viewAsMember=true
