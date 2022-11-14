RTG Medical Named to 2022 Merit Awards for Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Neb., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Awards recognizes leaders, businesses and industries that are shaping today’s world. Winners of the 2022 Healthcare Awards were announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, recognizing RTG Medical (Fremont, NE) as a Gold Medal recipient for their company Wellness Program (WellPro).

RTG Medical’s Wellness Program (WellPro) is an optional program available to all RTG Medical employees to benefit their health and overall wellness. Over 70% of RTG Medical employees participate in the wellness program. The program offers perks and benefits to those who participate, based on points they earn while participating in the program. Points are earned by tracking healthy behaviors, physical activity, weight, and body fat. Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Guenthner shared, “If ‘People are our only asset’, what better investment can we make available than to invest and maintain that investment in employee wellness? It’s not just a benefit, it’s responsible business.”

Moving into RTG Medical’s new 54,000 sq/ft corporate headquarters in May 2022 offers enhanced employee wellness opportunities with a 2,100 sq/ft inhouse gym. Offering Spin and Yoga classes, employees have daily options for structured or unstructured workouts during their workday. Additional classes and activities are incorporated throughout each year to maintain a fresh approach to fitness and provide variety. For independent workouts, state of the art cardio and strength training equipment is available. An onsite massage room is also offered through the wellness program as an employee benefit to help support each employee’s body, mind, and spirit. Monthly blood pressure checks are also offered, all supervised by Erica Eikmeier, Employee Wellness Coordinator.

Over the past 15+ years of the program’s existence, RTG Medical has undergone many changes and significant growth during that time. The wellness program has had to grow with the company and adapt to support the changes RTG Medical has made. Meeting the health and wellness needs of 125+ employees with diverse wellness needs, has been a challenge the company has successfully overcome. Successfully expanding the program to support RTG Medical’s growth, along with making changes and adapting the program to fit the different wellness needs and interest of the participants. “RTG Medical’s wellness program offers great benefit to our employees and has such huge impact on our culture, so it is exciting to see others outside of RTG Medical recognize that. I am so proud of the success of our program, despite having to overcome some significant challenges over the past couple years due to rapid growth in employees and moving to a brand-new building. I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of it!“, stated Erica Eikmeier, Employee Wellness Coordinator.

RTG Medical is led by Charlie Janssen, President and CEO and Chief Operations Officer, Jeremy Guenthner. Founded in 2001, RTG Medical is a healthcare staffing agency recently recognized as a six-time recipient of Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing, Privately Held Companies in America. RTG Medical is an integrity-based organization that positively impacts the staffing industry through our daily interactions with those we partner with and serve. This tradition of excellence is our company’s daily motivation.

