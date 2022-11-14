CMG Radio Promotes Top Leaders In Orlando and Houston Markets

JC Campese and Stephanie Callihan Promoted to VP and Market Manager

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla. and HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) today announced new leaders for its radio businesses in Houston and Orlando. Stephanie Callihan was named the Vice President and Market Manager of Houston Radio, and JC Campese became Vice President and Market Manager of Orlando Radio.



Callihan joined CMG Houston in 2021 as the Director of Sales. She brings over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. Prior to joining CMG, Callihan worked as Senior Vice President and Market Manager for Audacy, Vice President and Market Manager for iHeart Media, and Director of Sales for Citadel and ABC-Disney.

“My journey to CMG has been a great one, and each step of the way has equipped me with the exact set of skills I need to lock arms and win with this outstanding team,” Callihan said. “The CMG team is poised to transform the radio industry, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

In 2000, Campese launched his career with CMG and continued to progress from Director of Events to Digital Sales Manager, then to General Sales Manager, followed by Director of Sales in Orlando. Along the way, Campese has helped shape the business strategy, sales and marketing innovation, and revenue for CMG Orlando’s radio cluster.

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving a diverse portfolio of audiences and organizations and look forward to bringing those experiences forward in my new role with CMG,” said Campese. “I am beyond excited to take this next step and push our best-in-class CMG brands to the next level.”

“We are excited to tap into our amazing internal CMG leadership talent and announce the promotions of JC and Stephanie. JC and Stephanie have a fantastic range of experiences and talents that will make a positive impact on CMG and our talented teams in Orlando and Houston. I look forward to the difference they’ll make as CMG continues to evolve to meet the needs of our listeners, clients, and our communities,” said Rob Babin, EVP, CMG Radio.

