Mobivity Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the third quarter ("Q3") ending September 30th, 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $1.9 million compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2021. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily due to the restructuring of a large customer contract due to COVID related changes in their business offset by increased Connected Rewards revenue.

Operating expenses decreased 11% to $2.7 million versus $3.1 million in Q3 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $1.0 million compared to $1.6 million at September 30th, 2021.



Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

Appointed veteran gaming and digital advertising executive, Kim Carlson, as Chief Revenue Officer to lead sales, marketing and customer success teams to accelerate growth.

Announced partnership with P97 Networks to expand reach to over 65,000 fuel locations for Connected Reward programs.

Signed four new regional convenience store brands and added three new restaurant brand customers operating approximately 1,000 locations collectively across the United States.



Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Over the past several years we have amassed a customer base spanning national and regional restaurant and convenience store brands reaching most of the US population. Furthermore, we’ve recently compounded our reach by adding large scale connectivity to more than 65,000 fuel stores. Mobivity now operates a one-of-a-kind “last mile” gateway to the point-of-sale, loyalty and promotional code platforms that power marketing and commerce for brands reaching most of the US population. In a matter of months, our team has done an amazing job leveraging these assets and innovating a new paradigm of advertising that uniquely addresses the disruption across the multi-billion dollar digital advertising industry. While it’s still early in the transformation of our business model, we are now set to scale beyond our legacy SMS text messaging business, and we expect Connected Rewards to become the majority of our revenue run rate over the course of the next year and beyond.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries:

(In thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 $$ % 2022 2021 $$ % Revenue $1,890 $2,312 ($421) -18 % $5,787 $7,562 ($1,775) -23 % Gross profit $84 $1,303 ($1,218) -94 % $1,603 $4,239 ($2,636) -62 % Gross margin 4% 56% -92 % 28% 56% -51 % Operating Expenses $2,739 $3,085 ($346) -11 % $7,819 $9,088 ($1,269) -14 % Income (loss) from Operations ($2,655) ($1,782) ($873) -49 % ($6,216) ($4,849) ($1,367) -28 % Net income (loss) ($2,849) ($984) ($1,865) -190 % ($6,734) ($4,110) ($2,624) -64 % Adjusted EBITDA * ($2,106) ($465) ($1,641) -353 % ($4,484) ($2,689) ($1,795) -67 %

Conference Call

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-920-3365

Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-312-281-2942

Please Reference Conference ID: 22021275

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581046&tp_key=413d927874 .

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 14, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 22021275. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section .

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,016,745 $ 735,424 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $59,190 and $56,340, respectively 869,965 578,303 Other current assets 252,504 227,458 Total current assets 2,139,214 1,541,185 Goodwill 411,183 411,183 Right to use lease assets 1,032,132 1,187,537 Intangible assets, net 584,369 1,124,720 Other assets 153,756 173,325 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,320,654 $ 4,437,950 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,636,629 $ 3,823,909 Accrued interest 443,448 172,239 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 298,316 495,533 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 613,997 377,170 Related party notes payable, net - current maturities 1,812,500 819,531 Notes payable, net - current maturities 35,875 69,052 Operating lease liability 245,816 229,240 Other current liabilities 142,238 9,071 Total current liabilities 7,228,819 5,995,745 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 2,315,607 2,498,711 Notes payable, net - long term 36,666 39,086 Operating lease liability 1,001,579 1,188,589 Total non-current liabilities 3,353,852 3,726,386 Total liabilities 10,582,671 9,722,131 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,311,155 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding 61,311 55,411 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 108,273,597 102,446,921 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (128,950 ) (52,088 ) Accumulated deficit (114,568,837 ) (107,835,287 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (6,262,017 ) (5,284,181 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 4,320,654 $ 4,437,950





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Revenues $ 1,890,437 $ 2,311,548 $ 5,787,168 $ 7,561,966 Cost of revenues 1,806,022 1,008,703 $ 4,183,719 3,322,639 Gross profit 84,415 1,302,845 1,603,449 4,239,327 Operating expenses General and administrative 983,428 1,245,085 3,088,588 3,491,855 Sales and marketing 614,600 978,968 1,778,371 2,987,411 Engineering, research, and development 784,804 678,209 2,360,863 2,076,194 Impairment of intangible asset 238,143 — 238,143 8,286 Depreciation and amortization 118,317 182,663 353,050 524,474 Total operating expenses 2,739,292 3,084,925 7,819,015 9,088,220 Loss from operations (2,654,877 ) (1,782,080 ) (6,215,566 ) (4,848,893 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income — — — 5 Other Income — 891,103 — 891,103 Interest expense (193,501 ) (88,331 ) (520,454 ) (144,714 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets — — — (880 ) Foreign currency gain (loss) (339 ) (4,329 ) 2,470 (6,577 ) Total other income/(expense) (193,840 ) 798,443 (517,984 ) 738,937 Loss before income taxes (2,848,717 ) (983,637 ) (6,733,550 ) (4,109,956 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss (2,848,717 ) (983,637 ) (6,733,550 ) (4,109,956 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (76,228 ) (13,150 ) (76,862 ) (22,391 ) Comprehensive loss $ (2,924,945 ) $ (996,787 ) $ (6,810,412 ) $ (4,132,347 ) Net loss per share: Basic (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Diluted (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.12 ) (0.07 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic 60,297,083 55,410,695 58,544,432 55,410,695





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measure to Non-GAAP Measure