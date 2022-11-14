Submit Release
Mobivity Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), a global provider of personalized reward solutions that drive customer acquisition, frequency, and spend, today announced financial results for the third quarter (“Q3”) ending September 30th, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $1.9 million compared to $2.3 million in Q3 2021. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily due to the restructuring of a large customer contract due to COVID related changes in their business offset by increased Connected Rewards revenue.   
  • Operating expenses decreased 11% to $2.7 million versus $3.1 million in Q3 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totalled $1.0 million compared to $1.6 million at September 30th, 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

  • Appointed veteran gaming and digital advertising executive, Kim Carlson, as Chief Revenue Officer to lead sales, marketing and customer success teams to accelerate growth.
  • Announced partnership with P97 Networks to expand reach to over 65,000 fuel locations for Connected Reward programs.
  • Signed four new regional convenience store brands and added three new restaurant brand customers operating approximately 1,000 locations collectively across the United States.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “Over the past several years we have amassed a customer base spanning national and regional restaurant and convenience store brands reaching most of the US population. Furthermore, we’ve recently compounded our reach by adding large scale connectivity to more than 65,000 fuel stores. Mobivity now operates a one-of-a-kind “last mile” gateway to the point-of-sale, loyalty and promotional code platforms that power marketing and commerce for brands reaching most of the US population. In a matter of months, our team has done an amazing job leveraging these assets and innovating a new paradigm of advertising that uniquely addresses the disruption across the multi-billion dollar digital advertising industry. While it’s still early in the transformation of our business model, we are now set to scale beyond our legacy SMS text messaging business, and we expect Connected Rewards to become the majority of our revenue run rate over the course of the next year and beyond.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries:

(In thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2022 2021 $$ % 2022 2021 $$ %
Revenue $1,890 $2,312 ($421) -18 % $5,787 $7,562 ($1,775) -23 %
Gross profit $84 $1,303 ($1,218) -94 % $1,603 $4,239 ($2,636) -62 %
Gross margin 4% 56%   -92 % 28% 56%   -51 %
Operating Expenses $2,739 $3,085 ($346) -11 % $7,819 $9,088 ($1,269) -14 %
Income (loss) from Operations ($2,655) ($1,782) ($873) -49 % ($6,216) ($4,849) ($1,367) -28 %
Net income (loss) ($2,849) ($984) ($1,865) -190 % ($6,734) ($4,110) ($2,624) -64 %
Adjusted EBITDA * ($2,106) ($465) ($1,641) -353 % ($4,484) ($2,689) ($1,795) -67 %
                     

Conference Call 
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) 
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-800-920-3365 
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-312-281-2942 
Please Reference Conference ID: 22021275 

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1581046&tp_key=413d927874.  

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. 

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 14, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 22021275. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2022 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lisa Brennan • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Unaudited)     (Audited)  
ASSETS                
Current assets                
Cash   $ 1,016,745     $ 735,424  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts $59,190 and $56,340, respectively     869,965       578,303  
Other current assets     252,504       227,458  
Total current assets     2,139,214       1,541,185  
Goodwill     411,183       411,183  
Right to use lease assets     1,032,132       1,187,537  
Intangible assets, net     584,369       1,124,720  
Other assets     153,756       173,325  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 4,320,654     $ 4,437,950  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 3,636,629     $ 3,823,909  
Accrued interest     443,448       172,239  
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation     298,316       495,533  
Deferred revenue and customer deposits     613,997       377,170  
Related party notes payable, net - current maturities     1,812,500       819,531  
Notes payable, net - current maturities     35,875       69,052  
Operating lease liability     245,816       229,240  
Other current liabilities     142,238       9,071  
Total current liabilities     7,228,819       5,995,745  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Related party notes payable, net - long term     2,315,607       2,498,711  
Notes payable, net - long term     36,666       39,086  
Operating lease liability     1,001,579       1,188,589  
Total non-current liabilities     3,353,852       3,726,386  
Total liabilities     10,582,671       9,722,131  
                 
Stockholders' equity (deficit)                
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 61,311,155 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding     61,311       55,411  
Equity payable     100,862       100,862  
Additional paid-in capital     108,273,597       102,446,921  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (128,950 )     (52,088 )
Accumulated deficit     (114,568,837 )     (107,835,287 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)     (6,262,017 )     (5,284,181 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)   $ 4,320,654     $ 4,437,950  


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Revenues                                
Revenues   $ 1,890,437     $ 2,311,548     $ 5,787,168     $ 7,561,966  
Cost of revenues     1,806,022       1,008,703     $ 4,183,719       3,322,639  
Gross profit     84,415       1,302,845       1,603,449       4,239,327  
                                 
Operating expenses                                
General and administrative     983,428       1,245,085       3,088,588       3,491,855  
Sales and marketing     614,600       978,968       1,778,371       2,987,411  
Engineering, research, and development     784,804       678,209       2,360,863       2,076,194  
Impairment of intangible asset     238,143             238,143       8,286  
Depreciation and amortization     118,317       182,663       353,050       524,474  
Total operating expenses     2,739,292       3,084,925       7,819,015       9,088,220  
                                 
Loss from operations     (2,654,877 )     (1,782,080 )     (6,215,566 )     (4,848,893 )
                                 
Other income/(expense)                                
Interest income                       5  
Other Income           891,103             891,103  
Interest expense     (193,501 )     (88,331 )     (520,454 )     (144,714 )
Loss on disposal of fixed assets                       (880 )
Foreign currency gain (loss)     (339 )     (4,329 )     2,470       (6,577 )
Total other income/(expense)     (193,840 )     798,443       (517,984 )     738,937  
Loss before income taxes     (2,848,717 )     (983,637 )     (6,733,550 )     (4,109,956 )
Income tax expense                        
Net loss     (2,848,717 )     (983,637 )     (6,733,550 )     (4,109,956 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of income tax                                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (76,228 )     (13,150 )     (76,862 )     (22,391 )
Comprehensive loss   $ (2,924,945 )   $ (996,787 )   $ (6,810,412 )   $ (4,132,347 )
Net loss per share:                                
Basic     (0.05 )     (0.02 )     (0.12 )     (0.07 )
Diluted     (0.05 )     (0.02 )     (0.12 )     (0.07 )
Weighted average number of shares:                                
Basic     60,297,083       55,410,695       58,544,432       55,410,695  


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measure to Non-GAAP Measure

(In thousands) Three months ended
September 30,		 Nine Months ended
September 30,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
Net Loss ($2,849) ($984) ($6,734) ($4,110)
Stock Based Compensation $193 $248 $1,376 $752
Depreciation and Amortization $356 $183 $353 $524
Interest Expenses Net $194 $88 $520 $145
Adjusted EBITDA ($2,106) ($465) ($4,484) ($2,689)

