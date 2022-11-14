Submit Release
VirTra Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2022 Financial Results

Record Bookings of $16.7 Million, up 52%, Driving Record Backlog of $28.3 Million, up 30%

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Record third quarter 2022 bookings of $16.7 million, 52% year-over-year growth
  • Record backlog of $28.3 million at September 30, 2022
  • Received orders worth $9.0 million from two U.S. Federal agencies under existing contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
  • Received CAD $1.2 million (approximately USD $0.9 million) follow on order in Canada under exclusive standing offer
  • Working capital surplus of $25.7 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $15.7 million

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary:

  • Total revenue of $4.9 million
  • Gross profit of $2.5 million, or 51% of total revenue
  • Net loss of ($803,000)
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($214,000)

Nine Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 24% to $19.7 million
  • Gross profit increased 28% to $10.9 million, or 56% of total revenue
  • Net income of $562,000
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

Third quarter and Nine Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
All figures in millions, except per share data September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Δ   September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 % Δ
Total Revenue $ 4.9   $ 6.1   -20 %   $ 19.7   $ 15.8   24 %
               
Gross Profit $ 2.5   $ 2.9   -12 %   $ 10.9   $ 8.6   28 %
Gross Margin   51 %   47 % 9 %     56 %   54 % 3 %
               
Net Income $ (0.8 ) $ 1.3   N/A     $ 0.6   $ 2.5   N/A  
Diluted EPS $ (0.07 ) $ 0.12   N/A     $ 0.05   $ 0.25   N/A  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.21 ) $ 0.52   N/A     $ 1.66   $ 2.27   N/A  
               

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter was one of the strongest in our history as far as new sales orders secured as we continue to work on numerous initiatives to scale up and streamline our operations while leading innovation in our market,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “We had a record quarter for bookings at $16.7 million, representing 52% year-over-year growth, driving our backlog to a record level of $28.3 million, largely due to some of our largest orders in our history with federal clients. While shipments were somewhat slower in the quarter, contributing to the lower revenue, we view the high level of bookings as positive indicators for future business.”

John Givens, co-CEO of VirTra commented, “Since the end of the third quarter, we announced the official opening of our Orlando, Florida facility that provides us with a critical presence in the epicenter of the military simulation market, a market we have high aspirations for more significantly penetrating. Additionally, to continue our track record of innovating with world-class training solutions, we introduced the ‘VirTra Volumetric Video’, or ‘V3™’. V3 combines the best of high-definition video capture and computer-generated imagery to provide a novel, industry-first training solution. We believe V3 will become the standard for effective de-escalation training in the future, giving VirTra another competitive advantage, and industry veterans and customers tell us it is a ‘game changer’. With a strong capitalization position that includes $15.7 million of cash, VirTra remains well-position for continued growth within the law enforcement and military markets.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue decreased 20% to $4.9 million from $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year is due to unbilled sales not yet being recognized.

Gross profit decreased 12% to $2.5 million from $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit was due primarily to lower revenue. Gross profit margin was 51%, an increase compared to 47% in the third quarter of 2021.

Net operating expense was $3.6 million, compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the move into the new building, Orlando location, and increased payroll costs.

Loss from operations totaled ($1.1 million) compared to income from operations of $266,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss totaled ($803,000), or ($0.07) per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), a decrease compared to a net income of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share (based on 11.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled a loss of ($214,000), compared to $520,000 in the third quarter of 2021.

Backlog at the end of the third quarter totaled $28.3 million, compared to $21.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Nine months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 24% to $19.7 million from $15.8 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 resulted from an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same periods in 2021.

Gross profit increased 28% to $10.9 million from $8.6 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to the product mix of systems, accessories and services sold. Gross profit margin was 56%, an increase compared to 54% for the first nine months of 2021.

Net operating expense was $10.3 million, compared to $6.9 million for the first nine months of 2021. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the move into the new building, Orlando location, and increased payroll costs.

Operating income was $681,000, a decrease compared to an operating income of $1.7 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Net income totaled $562,000, or $0.05 per diluted share (based on 10.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), a decline compared to a net income of $2.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share (based on 10.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), for the first nine months of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.7 million, a decline from $2.3 million for the first nine months of 2021.

Conference Call

VirTra’s management will hold a conference call today (November 14, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. VirTra’s chairman and co-CEO, Bob Ferris and co-CEO John Givens will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

U.S. dial-in number: 1-844-825-9789
International number: 1-412-317-5180
Conference Code: 10172500
  
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact VirTra’s IR team at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 28, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10172500

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,   Increase   %   September 30,   September 30,   Increase   %
      2022       2021     (Decrease)   Change     2022       2021     (Decrease)   Change
                                 
Net Income (Loss)   $ (802,881 )   $ 1,342,972     $ (2,145,853 )   -160 %   $ 561,567     $ 2,527,494     $ (1,965,927 )   78 %
Adjustments:                                
Provision for income taxes     (222,683 )     253,289       (475,972 )   -188 %     148,001       469,306       (321,305 )   -68 %
Depreciation and amortization     423,069       166,098       256,971     155 %     659,775       367,253       292,522     80 %
EBITDA   $ (602,495 )   $ 1,762,359     $ (2,364,854 )   -134 %   $ 1,369,343     $ 3,364,053     $ (1,994,710 )   -59 %
Right of use amortization     388,306       78,001       310,305     398 %     291,879       231,300       60,579      
Gain on forgiveness of note     -       (1,320,714 )     1,320,714     -100 %     -       (1,320,714 )     1,320,714     -100 %
                                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (214,189 )   $ 519,646     $ (733,835 )   -141 %   $ 1,661,222     $ 2,274,639     $ (613,417 )   -27 %
                                                             

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this discussion contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors, uncertainties and risks that could affect our future results or operations. These factors, uncertainties and risks may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement set forth in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should carefully consider these risk and uncertainties described and other information contained in the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Jeff Grampp, CFA
Gateway Group, Inc.
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets

  September 30, 2022
 		    December 31, 2021
 		 
  (Unaudited)
 		         
ASSETS              
               
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,673,154     $ 19,708,565  
Accounts receivable, net   2,318,534       3,896,739  
Inventory, net   9,770,050       5,014,924  
Unbilled revenue   4,105,351       3,946,446  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   705,063       940,887  
               
Total current assets   32,572,152       33,507,561  
               
Long-term assets:              
Property and equipment, net   14,591,480       12,864,766  
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net   1,333,270       784,306  
Intangible assets, net   593,403       535,079  
Security deposits, long-term   35,691       19,712  
Other assets, long-term   376,461       189,734  
Deferred tax asset, net   1,561,857       1,674,234  
               
Total long-term assets   18,492,162       16,067,831  
               
Total assets $ 51,064,314     $ 49,575,392  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 697,862     $ 789,394  
Accrued compensation and related costs   1,165,094       1,062,078  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,127,161       991,744  
Note payable, current   232,588       236,291  
Operating lease liability, short-term   548,376       347,772  
Deferred revenue, short-term   3,074,815       4,135,565  
               
Total current liabilities   6,845,896       7,562,844  
               
Long-term liabilities:              
Deferred revenue, long-term   2,987,138       1,992,625  
Note payable, long-term   8,108,545       8,280,395  
Operating lease liability, long-term   854,583       505,383  
Other long term liabilities   -       5,436  
               
Total long-term liabilities   11,950,266       10,783,839  
               
Total liabilities   18,796,162       18,346,683  
               
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9)              
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -  
Common stock $ 0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,898,259 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 10,807,130 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021   1,089       1,081  
Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -  
Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -       -  
Additional paid-in capital   31,401,259       30,923,391  
Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)   865,804       304,237  
               
Total stockholders' equity   32,268,152       31,228,709  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 51,064,314     $ 49,575,392  
               

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
               
Revenues:              
Net sales $ 4,903,397     $ 6,093,263     $ 19,654,008     $ 15,790,364  
Total revenue   4,903,397       6,093,263       19,654,008       15,790,364  
               
Cost of sales   2,387,307       3,217,911       8,707,096       7,211,807  
               
Gross profit   2,516,090       2,875,352       10,946,912       8,578,557  
               
Operating expenses:              
General and administrative   2,900,100       1,958,038       8,281,543       5,670,883  
Research and development   687,890       651,734       1,984,343       1,257,271  
               
Net operating expense   3,587,990       2,609,772       10,265,886       6,928,154  
               
Income (loss) from operations   (1,071,900 )     265,580       681,026       1,650,403  
               
Other income (expense):              
Other income   112,571       (11,981 )     223,950       38,777  
Gain on forgiveness of note payable   -       1,320,714       -       1,320,714  
Other (expense) income   (66,235 )     21,948       (195,408 )     (13,094 )
               
Net other income (expense)   46,336       1,330,681       28,542       1,346,397  
               
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes   (1,025,564 )     1,596,261       709,568       2,996,800  
               
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes   (222,683 )     253,289       148,001       469,306  
               
Net income (loss) $ (802,881 )   $ 1,342,972     $ 561,567     $ 2,527,494  
               
Net income (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ (0.07 )   $ 0.12     $ 0.05     $ 0.26  
Diluted $ (0.07 )   $ 0.12     $ 0.05     $ 0.25  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   10,867,745       10,792,520       10,850,912       9,745,091  
Diluted   10,867,745       11,031,922       10,870,842       10,111,458  
                               

VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
       
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 561,567     $ 2,527,494  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   659,775       367,253  
Right of use amortization   291,879       231,300  
Gain on forgiveness of note payable   -       (1,329,280 )
Employee stock compensation   -       171,216  
Stock issued for service   444,025       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   1,578,205       (3,512,154 )
Inventory, net   (4,755,126 )     (2,417,589 )
Deferred taxes   112,377       409,893  
Unbilled revenue   (158,905 )     1,062,316  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   235,824       (242,322 )
Other assets   (186,727 )     (33,150 )
Security deposits, long-term   (15,979 )     66,788  
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses   137,762       912,318  
Payments on operating lease liability   (291,039 )     (239,259 )
Deferred revenue   (66,237 )     3,387,802  
       
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (1,452,599 )     1,362,626  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
       
Purchase of certificates of deposit   -       -  
Redemption of certificates of deposit   -       -  
Purchase of intangible assets   (120,016 )     (627,765 )
Purchase of property and equipment   (2,324,058 )     (11,407,278 )
       
Net cash (used in) investing activities   (2,444,074 )     (12,035,043 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repurchase of stock options   -       -  
Principal payments of debt   (172,589 )     (20,195 )
Net proceeds from long term debt   -       8,590,151  
Stock issued for cash in offering, net   -       16,795,000  
Stock options exercised   33,851       11,320  
Purchase of treasury stock   -       -  
Note payable-PPP Loan   -       -  
       
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (138,738 )     25,376,276  
       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash   (4,035,411 )     14,703,859  
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period   19,708,565       6,841,984  
Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 15,673,155     $ 21,545,843  
               

