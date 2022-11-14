Submit Release
thredUP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Quarterly revenue of $67.9 million, representing 7% growth year-over-year.
  • Third quarter gross margin of 65.5% and gross profit decline of 3% year-over-year.
  • Active Buyers of 1.7 million and Orders of 1.6 million in Q3 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 18% and 24%, respectively.
  • Released our inaugural Impact Report for 2021, reaffirming the company's commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and highlighting its impact on our people, our communities, and our planet.

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThredUp Inc. (Nasdaq: TDUP), one of the largest online resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes, and accessories, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are proud to deliver strong Q3 results in what continues to be a highly dynamic environment," said thredUP CEO and co-founder James Reinhart. “Even as the retail landscape becomes increasingly competitive and our customer is faced with economic uncertainty, we remain confident in our ability to flex our marketplace model and make progress towards profitability.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue of $67.9 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit and Gross Margin: Gross profit totaled $44.5 million, representing a decline of 3% year-over-year. Gross margin was 65.5% as compared to 72.8% in the third quarter last year.
  • Net Loss: Net loss was $23.7 million, or a negative 34.8% of revenue, for the third quarter 2022, compared to a net loss of $14.7 million, or a negative 23.3% of revenue, for the third quarter 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA Margin1: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.0 million, or a negative 16.2% of revenue, for the third quarter 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.8 million, or a negative 12.4% of revenue, for the third quarter 2021.
  • Active Buyers and Orders: Active Buyers of 1.7 million and Orders of 1.6 million growing 18% and 24%, respectively, over the comparable quarter last year.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Resale-as-a-Service® (“RaaS®”): thredUP continues to expand its RaaS program with new clients, including Hot Topic and Francesca’s, and the expansion of its Athleta and Vera Bradley relationships.
  • Released Inaugural Impact Report: thredUP released its inaugural Impact Report, which outlines the company's business and brand-aligned environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and details the progress made across initiatives in 2021 against SASB and GRI disclosure frameworks.
  • Winner of the “People Vision” Award: People success platform Lattice announced that thredUP is the 2022 winner of their “People Vision of the Year” award, recognizing thredUP as a top place to work for our investment in professional development and our innovations in work-life integration. 

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter 2022, thredUP expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $62 million to $64 million
  • Gross margin in the range of 62.0% to 64.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss margin in the range of 16.5% to 14.5%

For the full fiscal year 2022, thredUP expects:

  • Revenue in the range of $279 million to $281 million
  • Gross margin in the range of 66.5% to 67.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss margin in the range of 17.0% to 16.5%

Conference Call and Webcast Information

  • Conference Call: The live call is accessible at: https://event.loopup.com/SelfRegistration/registration.aspx?booking=cLxjdNsWn3NsASUiYTFOUWiYSEPmkD8Dci5Q30o6Hps=&b=2389e96d-457b-46a8-bebb-fec356d5b031
  • Webcast: The live and archived webcast and related earnings materials will be available at thredUP’s investor relations website: ir.thredup.com.

________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a detailed reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful.


ThredUp Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

    September 30,
2022 		  December 31,
2021
    (in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 36,713     $ 84,550  
Marketable securities     86,501       121,277  
Accounts receivable, net     3,175       4,136  
Inventory, net     15,003       9,825  
Other current assets     10,126       8,625  
Total current assets     151,518       228,413  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     46,760       39,340  
Property and equipment, net     89,529       55,466  
Goodwill     10,645       12,238  
Intangible assets     10,242       13,854  
Other assets     10,896       11,515  
Total assets   $ 319,590     $ 360,826  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 8,642     $ 13,336  
Accrued and other current liabilities     53,365       45,253  
Seller payable     18,690       19,125  
Operating lease liabilities, current     4,931       3,931  
Current portion of long-term debt     3,881       7,768  
Total current liabilities     89,509       89,413  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     50,623       36,997  
Long-term debt, net of current portion     26,859       27,559  
Other non-current liabilities     2,904       1,123  
Total liabilities     169,895       155,092  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     10       10  
Additional paid-in capital     545,449       522,161  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (7,636 )     (1,094 )
Accumulated deficit     (388,128 )     (315,343 )
Total stockholders’ equity     149,695       205,734  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 319,590     $ 360,826  


ThredUp Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenue:                
Consignment   $ 41,553     $ 48,071     $ 137,524     $ 141,356  
Product     26,392       15,203       79,537       37,557  
Total revenue     67,945       63,274       217,061       178,913  
Cost of revenue:                
Consignment     9,087       10,080       29,354       31,599  
Product     14,362       7,100       40,335       17,370  
Total cost of revenue     23,449       17,180       69,689       48,969  
Gross profit     44,496       46,094       147,372       129,944  
Operating expenses:                
Operations, product and technology     38,702       32,081       121,824       91,455  
Marketing     14,752       16,941       51,370       48,344  
Sales, general and administrative     15,232       12,569       47,276       34,206  
Total operating expenses     68,686       61,591       220,470       174,005  
Operating loss     (24,190 )     (15,497 )     (73,098 )     (44,061 )
Interest expense     103       619       764       1,751  
Other income, net     (624 )     (1,418 )     (1,108 )     (604 )
Loss before provision for income taxes     (23,669 )     (14,698 )     (72,754 )     (45,208 )
Provision for income taxes     9       17       31       57  
Net loss   $ (23,678 )   $ (14,715 )   $ (72,785 )   $ (45,265 )
Loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.24 )   $ (0.15 )   $ (0.73 )   $ (0.65 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing loss per share, basic and diluted     100,253       96,349       99,409       70,113  


ThredUp Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
    (in thousands)
Net loss   $ (23,678 )   $ (14,715 )   $ (72,785 )   $ (45,265 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:                
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (2,217 )           (5,258 )      
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     (28 )     8       (1,284 )     (28 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     (2,245 )     8       (6,542 )     (28 )
Total comprehensive loss   $ (25,923 )   $ (14,707 )   $ (79,327 )   $ (45,293 )


ThredUp Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
    (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (72,785 )   $ (45,265 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     10,217       6,147  
Stock-based compensation expense     20,758       9,389  
Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets     4,820       3,201  
Other     1,409       1,768  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net     795       (72 )
Inventory, net     (6,222 )     (587 )
Other current and non-current assets     (1,732 )     (4,720 )
Accounts payable     (3,000 )     574  
Accrued and other current liabilities     6,918       14,082  
Seller payable     (380 )     4,582  
Operating lease liabilities     2,396       (3,235 )
Other non-current liabilities     (133 )     4  
Net cash used in operating activities     (36,939 )     (14,132 )
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of marketable securities     (3,475 )     (102,715 )
Maturities of marketable securities     35,830       1,600  
Purchases of property and equipment, net     (39,316 )     (15,207 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (6,961 )     (116,322 )
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from debt, net of discount     491       4,625  
Repayment of debt     (5,333 )     (2,000 )
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock, net of underwriting discounts and commissions           226,905  
Payment of costs for the initial public offering and the follow-on offering           (4,251 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan     3,878       3,782  
Tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock units     (1,958 )     (29 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (2,922 )     229,032  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (918 )      
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (47,740 )     98,578  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     91,840       67,539  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 44,100     $ 166,117  


ThredUp Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2022 		  September 30,
2021
    (in thousands)
Net loss, as reported   $ (23,678 )   $ (14,715 )   $ (72,785 )   $ (45,265 )
Interest expense     103       619       764       1,751  
Provision for income taxes     9       17       31       57  
Depreciation and amortization     3,539       2,248       10,217       6,147  
Stock-based compensation expense     7,177       2,995       20,758       9,389  
Acquisition-related expenses           1,020       274       1,020  
Restructuring charges     1,809             3,196        
Change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability                       930  
Adjusted EBITDA loss   $ (11,041 )   $ (7,816 )   $ (37,545 )   $ (25,971 )

Investors
ir@thredup.com

Media
media@thredup.com

About thredUP

thredUP is transforming resale with technology and a mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. Sellers love thredUP because we make it easy to clean out their closets and unlock value for themselves or for the charity of their choice while doing good for the planet. Buyers love shopping value, premium and luxury brands all in one place, at up to 90% off estimated retail price. Our proprietary operating platform is the foundation for our managed marketplace and consists of distributed processing infrastructure, proprietary software and systems and data science expertise. With thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service, some of the world's leading brands and retailers are leveraging our platform to deliver customizable, scalable resale experiences to their customers. thredUP has processed over 137 million unique secondhand items from 55,000 brands across 100 categories. By extending the life cycle of clothing, thredUP is changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, guidance on financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022; statements about future operating results and our long term growth; the momentum of our business; the growth rates in the markets in which we compete; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its varied social and macroeconomic consequences, inflationary pressures, increased interest rates and general global economic uncertainty on consumer behavior and our business; our investments in technology and infrastructure; our ability to successfully integrate and realize the benefits of our past or future strategic acquisitions, investments or restructuring activities; the success and expansion of our RaaS® model and the timing and plans for future RaaS® clients; and our ability to attract new Active Buyers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed following this earnings release. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing thredUP’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect thredUP's results is included in thredUP’s SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at ir.thredup.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Operating Metrics

An Active Buyer is a thredUP buyer who has made at least one purchase in the last twelve months. A thredUP buyer is a customer who has created an account or purchased in our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients. A thredUP buyer is identified by a unique email address and a single person could have multiple thredUP accounts and count as multiple Active Buyers.

Orders are defined as the total number of orders placed by buyers across our marketplaces, including through our RaaS® clients, in a given period, net of cancellations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to evaluate and assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation is provided above for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude, where applicable in a given period, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability and provision for income taxes.

Investors are encouraged to review our results determined in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss. thredUP is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss because certain items are out of thredUP’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible preferred stock warrant liability and provision for income taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA in order to calculate forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, depreciation and amortization is expected to be $3.6 million and $13.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, stock-based compensation expense is expected to be $6.2 million and $27 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected net loss being materially less than is indicated by the currently estimated Adjusted EBITDA margin. 


Primary Logo

You just read:

thredUP Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

