Victory Square's Subsidiary, IV Hydreight Announces Receipt of TSXV Conditional Approval, Filing of Filing Statement and Closing of Private Placements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) ("VST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has conditionally approved the reverse-takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) pursuant to a merger agreement dated effective July 12, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), between Perihelion Capital Ltd. (“PCL”), IV Hydreight Inc. (“Hydreight”), VST, 1362795 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VST, (“AssetCo”), and 1203500 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCL, (together, the “Parties”), which will constitute the Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 — Capital Pool Companies of Corporate Finance Manual of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”)) of PCL, and that PCL and Hydreight has filed a filing statement in respect of the Transaction dated effective November 10, 2022, on PCL’s SEDAR profile (the “Filing Statement”).

For additional information regarding the Transaction, please see the Filing Statement, available on the SEDAR profile of PCL at www.sedar.com.

About Victory Square Technologies Inc.

VST builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the fourth industrial revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

