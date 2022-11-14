3D Systems Expands Selective Laser Sintering Portfolio through Strategic Partnership with Wematter

Small footprint, affordable, turnkey Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) solution makes additive manufacturing accessible for industrial, durable medical equipment, academic applications



3D Systems to expand availability of Wematter Gravity SLS solution as exclusive worldwide distributor

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced a strategic partnership with Wematter, a Swedish 3D printer manufacturer, that will broaden 3D Systems’ Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) portfolio. Wematter designed and introduced the Wematter Gravity in 2020 which brought an affordable, turnkey SLS solution to the market in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. Through this partnership, 3D Systems will become the exclusive worldwide distributor of the Gravity, thus helping Wematter expand its total market. As the global distributor, 3D Systems will be able to reach additional customers with a high-reliability, affordable SLS solution for the production of end-use parts.

The Wematter Gravity was designed to make additive manufacturing accessible in smaller environments. The small footprint (0.7 m x 0.7 m x 1.5 m) requires 3X less space, yet has a build volume that is more than 300% larger (300mm x 300mm x 300mm) than comparable solutions, and can complete an entire job in 24 hours or less. The Gravity is CE-certified for use in offices, hospitals, and research laboratories to manufacture production parts for a breadth of applications including automotive, consumer goods, and durable medical equipment.

The Gravity only requires a standard power source and an ethernet connection which enables plug-and-play installation and can be operational in less than an hour from delivery. This is facilitated by the simple interface which guides the user through the set-up and print process. The unique powder handling system maintains a closed loop, ensuring there are no toxic fumes. Additionally, the system facilitates the recycling of unused powder for multiple cycles which enables manufacturers to fully use the material and eliminate waste. Because the Gravity is connected to the Cloud, users can start and monitor print jobs remotely which helps increase productivity and lowers the demand for resources. The cloud-based connection also facilitates proactive and preventative maintenance to maximize uptime and productivity.

“3D Systems has long been renowned for its polymer 3D printing technology portfolio,” said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO, 3D Systems. “Our SLS platforms in particular allow our customers to expand their manufacturing capabilities with production-grade nylon materials to produce tough, functional complex parts with excellent surface finish, resolution, accuracy, repeatability, and low total cost of operations. Through our partnership with Wematter, we’ll now be able to offer an expanded portfolio with a platform at a more affordable price point. The simple, elegant design of the Gravity allows it to be incorporated into a variety of environments without the need for deep technology expertise or special facilities considerations. I believe this will enable a new category of manufacturers to take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing to transform their businesses and accelerate innovation.”

“Wematter is a Swedish 3D printing company that delivers an easy-to-use, all-in-one SLS solution that employs cloud-based software and advanced hardware that anyone can use,” said Robert Kniola, president, Wematter. “Users worldwide can easily print components, locally or globally, with the same strength and quality as traditional SLS technology. Wematter’s proprietary end-to-end solution enables customers to accelerate product development and in-house volume production with a click of a button. Through our partnership with 3D Systems, this platform will be available and serviced globally through a well-known, established brand in this market. This will transform Wematter into a relevant global market player in the niche of affordable and accessible SLS solutions. I look forward to bringing this technology to the market together and creating new opportunities for customers that have been asking for such a solution for a long time.”

The Wematter Gravity is currently available in EMEA, with planned availability in the Americas and Asia Pacific regions for the second quarter of 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

About Wematter AB

Swedish 3D printing company Wematter’s pioneering solution gives hospitals, offices, and workshops access to a comprehensive system. For the first time, employees can easily print components themselves with the same strength and quality as traditional technology. Wematter’s proprietary end-to-end solution enables customers to accelerate product development and in-house volume production. At the same time, the system creates the conditions for increased flexibility, lower risk and reduced manufacturing and development costs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26490833-7398-403f-8cbf-5bdc6e2b6c67