CEA Industries Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 Revenue up 68% QoQ and 37% YoY to $5.1 Million

Louisville, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, is reporting results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (in $ thousands, excl. margin items):

Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2021 % QoQ % YoY Revenue $ 5,063 $ 3,015 $ 3,706 68% 37% Gross Profit $ 597 $ 306 $ 747 95% -20% Gross Margin 11.8% 10.2% 20.2% 160 bps -840 bps Operating Expenses $ 1,656 $ 2,077 $ 1,190 -20% 39% Net Income/(Loss) $ (1,042 ) $ (1,761 ) $ (408 ) NA NA

Management Commentary



“Q3 was highlighted by strong revenue growth on a sequential and year-over-year basis, reflecting both the benefit of our investments in sales and marketing this year and less disruption to our operations from past supply chain issues,” said Tony McDonald, Chairman and CEO of CEA Industries Inc. “We recently signed contracts with two non-cannabis vertical agriculture companies, which reflects our focus on diversifying the customer base beyond our traditional cannabis customers. Although we are proud of our sales growth, we acknowledge that the macro environment continues to present challenges as we work through a prolonged inflationary environment and certain residual supply chain headwinds.

“Last week, we announced a significant new non-equity strategic alliance with Hydrobuilder Holdings LLC, a leading omnichannel platform with 22 retail locations and 10 warehouses serving the indoor and outdoor CEA and hydroponics industry. This alliance will combine our industry-leading CEA systems engineering and technologies with Hydrobuilder Holdings’ expansive commercial-first omnichannel platform, creating a one-stop-shop solution for cultivation companies across North America.

“As we look ahead, we plan to continue executing on both our organic and inorganic growth initiatives. We have been judicious in our approach to M&A and our patience has paid off given the contraction in valuation multiples for many of the targets we have evaluated. We will continue to exercise diligence in identifying targets that will be accretive to our business and accelerate growth and profitability for the future.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 increased 37% to $5.1 million compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributed to some recovery in the supply chain that enabled delivery of products with fewer delays.

Net bookings in the third quarter of 2022 were $2.2 million compared to $5.6 million in the year-ago period. The Company’s quarter-end backlog was $6.8 million compared to $9.9 million for the same period in 2021. This quarter-end backlog is expected to generate revenue over the next 18 months. The decrease in the Company’s net bookings and backlog for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by fewer new orders to replace the Company’s backlog as it recognized revenue during the quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 11.8% compared to 20.2% in the year ago period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by an increase in variable costs (which include the cost of equipment, external engineering costs, shipping and handling, and travel and warranty costs) as a percentage of revenue, as well as the reallocation of certain operating expenses to cost of goods sold.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $1.7 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher selling, general and administrative expenses in support of organic and inorganic growth initiatives, and an increase in advertising and marketing expenses.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million or $(0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million or $(1.69) per share for the same period in 2021. Net loss per share for the third quarter of 2022 was lower than the net loss per share in the year-ago quarter due to higher issued and outstanding shares as of the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents were $21.1 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 million on December 31, 2021, while working capital increased by $16.4 million during this period. The increase was primarily driven by net proceeds from the Company’s sale of common stock and warrants of approximately $24 million in February 2022. At September 30, 2022, the company remained debt free.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (www.ceaindustries.com), is home to industry leaders in controlled environment agriculture, with complementary and adjacent companies added to its portfolio when aligned with the company’s growth initiatives. As the global environment for indoor cultivation continues to grow, CEA Industries was formed to embrace companies that support these ecosystems.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, CEA Industries knows that growth is a team sport. Through future partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, both financial and strategic, CEA Industries will continue its pursuit of companies that bring accretive value to its customers and investors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release, including the factors set forth in “Risk Factors” set forth in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and subsequent filings with the SEC. Please refer to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties associated with our business prospects and the prospects of our existing and prospective customers; the inherent uncertainty of product development; regulatory, legislative and judicial developments, especially those related to changes in, and the enforcement of, cannabis laws; increasing competitive pressures in our industry; and relationships with our customers and suppliers. Except as required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to CEA’s website has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) basis, we use non-GAAP measures including net bookings and backlog, as well as other significant non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and depreciation expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past performance and are intended to aid in evaluating our potential future results. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to our GAAP results and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way to view aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,083,549 $ 2,159,608 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $275,442 and $181,942, respectively) 77,143 179,444 Inventory, net 614,623 378,326 Prepaid expenses and other 1,102,138 1,273,720 Total Current Assets 22,877,453 3,991,098 Noncurrent Assets Property and equipment, net 76,224 77,346 Goodwill - 631,064 Intangible assets, net 1,830 1,830 Deposits 14,747 14,747 Operating lease right-of-use asset 488,960 565,877 Total Noncurrent Assets 581,761 1,290,864 TOTAL ASSETS $ 23,459,214 $ 5,281,962 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) LIABILITIES Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,256,111 $ 1,345,589 Deferred revenue 4,435,481 2,839,838 Accrued equity compensation 69,560 83,625 Other liabilities 37,078 37,078 Current portion of operating lease liability 115,943 100,139 Total Current Liabilities 6,914,173 4,406,269 Noncurrent Liabilities Operating lease liability, net of current portion 405,265 486,226 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 405,265 486,226 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,319,438 4,892,495 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) - - TEMPORARY EQUITY Series B Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 3,300 issued and outstanding, respectively - 3,960,000 Total Temporary Equity - 3,960,000 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 200,000,000 and 850,000,000 shares authorized, respectively; 7,953,974 and 1,600,835 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 80 16 Additional paid in capital 49,146,840 25,211,017 Accumulated deficit (33,007,144 ) (28,781,566 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity (Deficit) 16,139,776 (3,570,533 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 23,459,214 $ 5,281,962



CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 5,063,079 $ 3,706,436 $ 9,822,391 $ 10,582,470 Cost of revenue 4,465,888 2,959,264 8,828,453 8,208,368 Gross profit 597,191 747,172 993,938 2,374,102 Operating expenses: Advertising and marketing expenses 304,600 224,393 865,305 569,580 Product development costs 58,978 98,623 254,473 322,807 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,292,746 866,699 3,684,617 2,493,930 Goodwill impairment charges - - 631,064 - Total operating expenses 1,656,324 1,189,715 5,435,459 3,386,317 Operating income (loss) (1,059,133 ) (442,543 ) (4,441,521 ) (1,012,215 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 6,358 35,934 191,358 79,452 Interest income (expense),net 10,725 (1,296 ) 24,585 (3,268 ) Total other income (expense) 17,083 34,638 215,943 76,184 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (1,042,050 ) (407,905 ) (4,225,578 ) (936,031 ) Income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) $ (1,042,050 ) $ (407,905 ) $ (4,225,578 ) $ (936,031 ) Convertible Preferred Series B Stock Redemption Value Adjustment $ - $ (2,262,847 ) $ - $ (2,262,847 ) Convertible preferred series B stock dividends - (1,447 ) (35,984 ) (1,447 ) Deemed dividend on convertible preferred series B stock on down round - - (439,999 ) - Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (1,042,050 ) $ (2,672,199 ) $ (4,701,561 ) $ (3,200,325 ) Income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (1.69 ) $ (0.69 ) $ (2.02 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 7,953,974 1,583,511 6,804,741 1,581,142





CEA Industries Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in US Dollars except share numbers)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (4,225,578 ) $ (936,031 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 24,731 54,973 Share-based compensation 280,739 51,055 Common stock issued for other expense - 67,000 Provision for doubtful accounts 93,500 20,975 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory (5,332 ) (13,764 ) Loss on disposal of assets 4,489 8,042 Amortization of ROU asset 76,917 149,597 Goodwill impairment charges 631,064 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,801 (19,740 ) Inventory (230,966 ) (139,481 ) Prepaid expenses and other 171,582 (119,296 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 910,523 (107,604 ) Deferred revenue 1,595,644 (664,663 ) Deposits - (24,183 ) Operating lease liability, net (65,157 ) (197,085 ) Accrued equity compensation (14,065 ) 108,945 Net cash used in operating activities (743,108 ) (1,761,260 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (30,348 ) (15,316 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 2,250 1,500 Net cash used in investing activities (28,098 ) (13,816 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Payment of dividends on series B preferred stock (35,984 ) - Redemption of series B preferred stock (1,980,000 ) - Cash proceeds on sale of common stock and warrants, net of expenses 21,711,131 - Payments on convertible notes payable 1,259,874 Proceeds from issuances of convertible notes 514,200 Net cash provided by financing activities 19,695,147 1,774,074 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 18,923,941 (1,002 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,159,608 2,284,881 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 21,083,549 $ 2,283,879 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ - $ - Income taxes paid $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Adjustment of carrying value of series B preferred stock to redemption value $ - $ 2,262,847 Conversion of series B preferred stock $ 1,980,000 $ - Subscription receivable - series B preferred stock $ - $ 1,365,000 Options issued for accrued equity compensation $ - $ 128,434 Accrued Series B dividend payable settled in shares of common stock $ - $ 1,447 Deemed dividend on series B preferred stock arising on down round $ 439,999 $ - Cashless exercise of prefunded warrants $ 2 $ - Options issued for accrued equity compensation liability $ 78,938 $ -



