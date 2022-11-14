Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,793 in the last 365 days.

GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Monday, December 5, 2022.

GitLab will host a Zoom video conference and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may register for the conference call here or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and a transcript of the prepared remarks will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations’ website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website (ir.gitlab.com) and its Twitter feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the DevSecOps platform for software innovation. As the DevSecOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevSecOps platform that brings together all DevSecOps capabilities in one place.

Media Contact:

Natasha Woods
GitLab Inc.
press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews
GitLab Inc.
ir@gitlab.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.