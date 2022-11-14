GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended October 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Monday, December 5, 2022.



GitLab will host a Zoom video conference and earnings webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results. Interested parties may register for the conference call here or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast and a transcript of the prepared remarks will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations’ website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website (ir.gitlab.com) and its Twitter feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the DevSecOps platform for software innovation. As the DevSecOps Platform, GitLab provides one interface, one data store, one permissions model, one value stream, one set of reports, one spot to secure your code, one location to deploy to any cloud, and one place for everyone to contribute. The platform is the only true cloud-agnostic end-to-end DevSecOps platform that brings together all DevSecOps capabilities in one place.

Media Contact:

Natasha Woods

GitLab Inc.

press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews

GitLab Inc.

ir@gitlab.com