Bench warrant issued for Port Angeles man after he fails to appear in court

November 9, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Kacee Lee Garner, of Port Angeles, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Insurance Fraud Most Wanted list (insurance.wa.gov) after being charged with insurance fraud.

If you have information that may lead to his arrest, please contact your local law enforcement agency or contact Kreidler's Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU).

Kacee Lee Garner was charged by Clallam County Prosecutor’s Office with attempted theft in the first degree and false claims or proof. He failed to appear at his arraignment and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Leading up to this charge, CIU’s investigation alleges that in December 2021, Garner was involved in single-vehicle auto collision. At the time of loss, Garner did not have any insurance coverage. An hour after the collision occurred, Garner purchased an insurance policy with Progressive. He later filed a claim for the damage to his 2006 GMC Sierra stating that the collision occurred a couple hours after he purchased his insurance policy. Progressive was able to confirm through cellular records that the collision occurred before Garner bought insurance. Progressive denied Garner’s claim for $6,374.91 and referred it over to CIU, as required by state law.

CIU investigates insurance fraud and works with allied law enforcement agencies and state and local prosecutors on criminal cases. Insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 per year in increased premiums. Insurance companies are required by law to report fraud to the commissioner.

If you suspect someone of committing insurance fraud, report it to Kreidler’s investigators.