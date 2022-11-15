Mine Treasure Challenge v1.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Mine Treasure Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.
Explore the mysterious mines, collect resources, and use them to unlock the Treasure Door!
Features:
-Explore 4 randomly generated mine areas; each one having ores, crystals, and monsters waiting for the player's pickaxe. The Light Torch will light the way, but will slowly fade over time.
-Smelt and craft the ore brought back to create stronger pickaxes.
-Brew potions with the collected crystals that can heal, increase max health, and even extend the life of the Light Torch.
-Craft special keys with the extra ore to unlock the 4 locks on the Treasure Door.
-Easy to use player movement, camera direction, and pickaxe controls.
-Extensive on screen Help and an optional onscreen Guide to help perform some of the tasks needed to complete the mission.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging.
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or a MacBook equipped with new Apple's new M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. The music is by Matt Campana. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.
According to Ed Magnin, "This turned out to be one of our largest scale games to date with many more hours of gameplay. Plus since the mines are randomly generated, it allows many more hours of repeat play."
Details:
Seller: Magnin & Associates
Size: 297.3 MB (iOS)
Category:: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone, Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad, Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod touch, Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac, Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 9+, Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
Copyright © 2022 Magnin & Associates
Pricing and Availability:
Mine Treasure Challenge 1.0 is $5.99 USD for Apple or Android devices or $8.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
###
Ed Magnin
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
email us here
Mine Treasure Challenge Video Preview