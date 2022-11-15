Blue Marble Geographics Announces the Release of Geographic Calculator 2023
Geographic Calculator 2023 represents Blue Marble's ongoing commitment to provide both comprehensive and state-of-the-art geodetic software”HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Geographic Calculator 2023 - an update to the leading geodetic software for accurate coordinate conversion and datum transformation.
Geographic Calculator is the industry-leading standard in advanced coordinate system management and transformation. With users across industries worldwide, Blue Marble and the team behind Geographic Calculator continues to provide the most innovative tools for coordinate system management.
Geographic Calculator 2023 improves the program’s usability and expands support for the latest advancements in geodetic science. Some of the exciting new features available in version 2023 include additional base geodetic coordinate output options that allow users to see output coordinates before the projection is applied. It also includes updated and more user-friendly dialogs for interacting with the datasource, letting users more easily access Calculator’s more than 5000 coordinate systems, 2000 transformations, and many other parameters. Additionally, Calculator now provides expanded metadata reporting for specific point transformations involving the NADCON 5 methods, which report what NGS refers to as uncertainty of the transformation of the individual points, allowing users to assess the confidence in the output positions based on the transformation.
“Geographic Calculator 2023 represents Blue Marble's ongoing commitment to provide both comprehensive and state-of-the-art geodetic software,” stated Scott Webber, Quality Assurance Analyst. "From the upgrade to Horizontal Time Dependent Positioning 3.4.2 and added display of time-dependent velocities to the ability to see point-specific NADCON5 transformation errors, we have responded to customer suggestions to enhance our capabilities and simplify user workflows."
Since 1993, Geographic Calculator has been the coordinate conversion tool of choice for GIS and survey professionals worldwide. The software quickly grew in popularity over that first decade and has maintained its reputation as the best coordinate conversion solution on the market.
More information about Geographic Calculator 2023 can be found at https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/geographic-calculator/
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
