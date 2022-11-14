Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,812 in the last 365 days.

South Anchorage Dental Center Releases New Guide About the Benefits of Dental Implants

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Center just released a new guide detailing the benefits of dental implants when compared to traditional dentures. And though a patient needs to choose the best solution for their dental needs, this guide offers an informative look at the differences between these two solutions.

Traditional dentures can be uncomfortable. And because they require removal for deep cleaning, traditional dentures can become misaligned over time. In addition, traditional dentures also require adhesives to stay fixed to the gums. And it’s not uncommon for dentures to slip out while eating or talking.

Dental implants are surgically placed using titanium screws, directly into the jaw bone. This keeps teeth in a fixed position and offers a more natural bite than traditional dentures, and they also promote new bone growth.

Though traditional dentures are a cheaper solution, all teeth need to be extracted before dentures can be fitted for the mouth. This requires significant time for the gums to heal before a mold can be made to fit the gum line, usually taking several weeks.

Instead of opting for dentures, dental implants offer a permanent solution for widespread tooth loss. And while dentures may be a cheaper option, they can be much more uncomfortable and awkward simply because they can lose their form over time.

A few additional benefits of dental implants to consider are:

• More realistic-looking teeth
• A permanent solution to tooth loss
• Better jaw bone retention
• A more stable and natural bite
• No need for adhesives

In order for a patient to choose between dentures and implants, a consultation with a dentist should be the first priority. Experienced dentists can guide a patient through the process and help them choose the best solution.

At South Anchorage Dental Center, professional dentists can help guide you in choosing a solution for widespread tooth loss. Dentists here also offer a wide range of cosmetic and restorative dental services, including both traditional dentures and dental implants.

If you’d like to learn more about your options for widespread tooth loss or to schedule an appointment, you can contact South Anchorage Dental Center via their company website.

Broc Brimhall
South Anchorage Dental Center
+1 907-248-7275
email us here

You just read:

South Anchorage Dental Center Releases New Guide About the Benefits of Dental Implants

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.