South Anchorage Dental Center Releases New Guide About the Benefits of Dental Implants
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Center just released a new guide detailing the benefits of dental implants when compared to traditional dentures. And though a patient needs to choose the best solution for their dental needs, this guide offers an informative look at the differences between these two solutions.
Traditional dentures can be uncomfortable. And because they require removal for deep cleaning, traditional dentures can become misaligned over time. In addition, traditional dentures also require adhesives to stay fixed to the gums. And it’s not uncommon for dentures to slip out while eating or talking.
Dental implants are surgically placed using titanium screws, directly into the jaw bone. This keeps teeth in a fixed position and offers a more natural bite than traditional dentures, and they also promote new bone growth.
Though traditional dentures are a cheaper solution, all teeth need to be extracted before dentures can be fitted for the mouth. This requires significant time for the gums to heal before a mold can be made to fit the gum line, usually taking several weeks.
Instead of opting for dentures, dental implants offer a permanent solution for widespread tooth loss. And while dentures may be a cheaper option, they can be much more uncomfortable and awkward simply because they can lose their form over time.
A few additional benefits of dental implants to consider are:
• More realistic-looking teeth
• A permanent solution to tooth loss
• Better jaw bone retention
• A more stable and natural bite
• No need for adhesives
In order for a patient to choose between dentures and implants, a consultation with a dentist should be the first priority. Experienced dentists can guide a patient through the process and help them choose the best solution.
At South Anchorage Dental Center, professional dentists can help guide you in choosing a solution for widespread tooth loss. Dentists here also offer a wide range of cosmetic and restorative dental services, including both traditional dentures and dental implants.
If you’d like to learn more about your options for widespread tooth loss or to schedule an appointment, you can contact South Anchorage Dental Center via their company website.
Broc Brimhall
Traditional dentures can be uncomfortable. And because they require removal for deep cleaning, traditional dentures can become misaligned over time. In addition, traditional dentures also require adhesives to stay fixed to the gums. And it’s not uncommon for dentures to slip out while eating or talking.
Dental implants are surgically placed using titanium screws, directly into the jaw bone. This keeps teeth in a fixed position and offers a more natural bite than traditional dentures, and they also promote new bone growth.
Though traditional dentures are a cheaper solution, all teeth need to be extracted before dentures can be fitted for the mouth. This requires significant time for the gums to heal before a mold can be made to fit the gum line, usually taking several weeks.
Instead of opting for dentures, dental implants offer a permanent solution for widespread tooth loss. And while dentures may be a cheaper option, they can be much more uncomfortable and awkward simply because they can lose their form over time.
A few additional benefits of dental implants to consider are:
• More realistic-looking teeth
• A permanent solution to tooth loss
• Better jaw bone retention
• A more stable and natural bite
• No need for adhesives
In order for a patient to choose between dentures and implants, a consultation with a dentist should be the first priority. Experienced dentists can guide a patient through the process and help them choose the best solution.
At South Anchorage Dental Center, professional dentists can help guide you in choosing a solution for widespread tooth loss. Dentists here also offer a wide range of cosmetic and restorative dental services, including both traditional dentures and dental implants.
If you’d like to learn more about your options for widespread tooth loss or to schedule an appointment, you can contact South Anchorage Dental Center via their company website.
Broc Brimhall
South Anchorage Dental Center
+1 907-248-7275
email us here