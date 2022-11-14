Governor McKee Leads Veterans Day Ceremony

RHODE ISLAND, November 14 - BRISTOL, RI – In a heartfelt ceremony on Friday, Governor Dan McKee led the state's official Veterans Day proceedings to honor those who have served in the nation's military.

Held at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, over 100 attendees heard remarks of appreciation from the Governor and other elected officials and sang songs to pay tribute to our nation's heroes. Kasim Yarn, the state's Director of Veterans Services, members of Rhode Island's Congressional delegation, and other state and local officials joined for the event.

"Every day, our Veterans help keep Rhode Island strong," said Governor McKee. "What has always made our nation great are the patriots who, generation after generation, dedicate themselves to building a nation that is stronger, freer, and a little more perfect."

The day's observances were hosted at the Rhode Island Veterans Home, the finest of community living centers for Veterans and testimony to the state's commitment to our military heroes. Holding the ceremony at the Rhode Island Veterans Home allowed the men and women living at the Home to participate in the event and be recognized for their valiant service.

"On Veterans Day, we take the time to honor those who have services in the U.S. Armed Forces, and to recognize their commitment, bravery, and sacrifices to protect the ideals and freedoms we cherish as Americans," said Kasim Yarn, the state's Director of Veterans Services. "We also honor the sacrifices made at home by the families and loved ones of our service members. On this Veterans Day, let us renew our commitment to Veterans and their families by ensuring Rhode Island is the best state for Veterans and their families to live, work and learn."

Governor McKee continues to recognize the service and sacrifice made by Veterans and military families. Under Governor McKee's leadership, and in partnership with the General Assembly, Rhode Island is no longer an outlier when it comes to taxing military service pensions. This change will make Rhode Island even more competitive in retaining and attracting a highly skilled and educated workforce.

More than 60,000 Veterans, active duty, guard and reservists call Rhode Island home. Visit www.vets.ri.gov for information on programs and services for Veterans and military families who make Rhode Island home.

