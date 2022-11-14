Submit Release
CBP Officers Apprehend Fugitive Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended Javier Salgado, a male U.S. citizen from Harlingen, Texas wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

“CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On November 12, 2022, 28-year-old Javier Salgado, arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering Salgado was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrant from Harlingen Police Department. Salgado has been wanted since March of 2014. He is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Harlingen police officer arrived to take custody of Salgado and transported him to the city jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

