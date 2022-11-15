Creabl Launches a New Help Center Feature on Product Hunt

Submit Release
WARSAW, POLAND, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creabl introduces a new Help Center feature on Product Hunt. It has been a while since their first appearance on Product Hunt, but the technology has already evolved and gained popularity among website optimization software and keeps growing by adding the most sought-after features for their users.

This time simple and affordable user-behavior analytics adds a Help Center to its range of modules which allows you to create a powerful knowledge base with articles about your product right on your subdomain.

‘While offering product analytics tools to our clients, we noticed that their customer success managers spend a lot of time explaining how this or that works. There are solutions on the market that allows you to create a knowledge base, but why use the additional tool when your favorite analytics tool could give you the same functionality? So we created our own solution that allows you to create your Help Center with No Code, by several clicks.’ – admits Dima Venglinski, Founder & CEO at Creabl

Thus, with the new feature, Creabl users get an opportunity to create a powerful knowledge base on their subdomain in no time.

Among the key features of the platform, there are heatmaps, behavior recording tools with reach analytics, session recording, and funnel-building options. The user is also able to track clicks, apply cohorts to divide users into groups, build sales funnels based on the data retrieved on the fly & check product engagement through retention reports, etc.

“The work is still in progress. We're going to launch an Outbound feature in early 2023, and then Chat in Q3 2023.” – plans the CEO

Creabl technology is originally designed for unlimited team members and unlimited use sessions with unlimited value.

Today, it additionally gives access to deeper web analytics and robust knowledge about the website parts that attract visitors the most to refine essential UX design elements, create effective sales funnels, improve customer journeys, and build a solid knowledge base to achieve better business results via their Creabl Help Center feature.

Disrupted as a new behavior recording tool, Creabl was tailored to enhance any digital product. Now it is already recognized and trusted by many companies from all over the world who are the leaders in their industries.

About Creabl:
Creabl is an optimization tool that explores onsite customer behavior and improves user experience as an all-in-one analytics and conversion optimization software. It uses behavioral tracking to determine where users scroll and touch website pages, helping analyze sales funnels and showing where users commit target actions or leave the website. It simplifies dealing with complex or non-standard website optimization issues and may best assist in creating beautiful and highly functional web pages that bring ultimate usage for clients and their business website users.

Creabl
Fireart Studio
+48 787 511 720
support@creabl.com
