Adaptive Computing and Integrated Sustainability Solutions Provider PT Awina Sinergi International Sign MOU Agreement
Adaptive Computing has formed a new strategic partnership with PT Awina Sinergi International (Awina) in Jakarta, Indonesia.
We are delighted to be officially allied with PT Awina Sinergi International. The MOU Agreement will broaden our reach in Indonesia and Japan, bringing HPC Cloud On-Demand to many new organizations.”NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive Computing, a trusted global leader in HPC Workload Management and Cloud Solutions, headquartered in Naples, FL, has formed a new strategic partnership with PT Awina Sinergi International (Awina) in Jakarta, Indonesia.
— Art Allen, CEO, Adaptive Computing
Awina, a member of A-Wing Group from Japan, is a Japan-Indonesia joint venture company that has offered integrated sustainability solutions towards achieving a carbon-neutral society since 2010. Awina, in collaboration with various solution providers, especially from Japan, has tailor-made solutions for clients to achieve carbon-neutral status ranging from renewable energy, energy efficiency, food technology, waste management, and carbon sequestration. Awina and partners provide access to investment, EPC, consulting, R&D, and O&M services to clients.
Adaptive Computing has provided advanced applications and tools to the High-Performance Computing industry for over two decades with hundreds of deployments on the world’s largest computing installations. Adaptive Computing products and services are used by organizations of all sizes across a broad range of industries such as High-Tech Manufacturing, Aerospace Engineering, Defense, Universities, Government Research Labs, Life Sciences, Oil and Gas Exploration, Financial Services, and Data Analytics. Some of the world’s largest clusters, grids, and data centers use Adaptive’s Moab HPC Suite and the HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center to maximize performance and value, simplify management, and create a competitive advantage.
Adaptive’s HPC Cloud On-Demand Data Center (ODDC) is a scalable cloud systems management solution that gives organizations the ability to spin up temporary or persistent HPC cloud infrastructure resources quickly, inexpensively, and on demand without vendor lock-in to any major cloud service provider. The enterprise-grade platform can be used to automatically deploy and build clusters in the Cloud, automatically run applications on those clusters, and then terminate the cloud resources, ensuring that the customer only pays for cloud services while resources are in use. Customers typically save 50 – 70% on cloud usage costs.
"Awina is greatly honored to forge an alliance through the MOU Agreement with Adaptive Computing. This will be a perfect addition with the range of sustainable solutions that Awina provides to clients for achieving carbon neutral society, with the help of Adaptive Computing HPC Cloud On-Demand." – Ananda Setiyo Ivannanto, President Director of PT Awina Sinergi International.
For more information, please visit adaptivecomputing.com and awina.co.id
