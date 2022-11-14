USEA To Hold Press Briefing Nov. 17 on Midterm Elections' Impact on Utility Industry
Political uncertainty portends trouble for electricity supply.
Electricity is the invaluable commodity: It is without peer and without alternative. But it also has a political component.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Electricity is the invaluable commodity: It is without peer and without alternative. But it also has a political component, and the midterm elections have cast a light on the future of electricity," according to longtime energy journalist Llewellyn King.
— Llewellyn King
King believes there are abundant energy issues that will come into play. "The Senate has been retained by the Democrats and the House appears to be tilting toward the Republicans. If that is so, the House -- with its constitutional power of the purse -- won’t be inclined to spend on new energy initiatives and will be looking to cut funding," he says, adding, "The Senate, depending on the outcome of the Georgia runoff, may or may not be dependent in energy matters on Sen. Joe Manchin, who is a defender of fossil fuel interests, particularly coal in West Virginia."
But more interesting, King believes, is how whipsawed the energy sector might be by the outcome of the 2024 presidential contest. "If the Democrats keep the White House, the present trajectory of rapid electrification and aggressive promotion of a net zero agenda will prevail. However, if the Republicans come to power, some backtracking may be inevitable, with a greater concern for the rate of change and the role of fossil fuels," he says.
Based on what is known about the probable presidential candidates, King notes, "this could be severe or a little less so. Either way, the electric and gas utilities will be affected, as will their procurement and future plans."
To examine the political overhang in the energy sector, the United States Energy Association will hold another in its series of virtual press briefings on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
As usual, a panel of experts will be questioned for an hour by a panel of knowledgeable reporters. King has organized and will moderate the briefing on behalf of the USWA. Sheila Hollis, USEA acting executive director, will give opening and closing remarks.
The briefing, which will be held on Zoom, is open, and members of the audience are welcome to submit questions via the Zoom chat function.
The expert panel:
Kevin Curtis, Executive Director, Natural Resources Defense Council Action Fund
Eric Grey, Managing Director, Government Relations, Edison Electric Institute
John Howes, Principal, Redland Energy Group
John Kotek, Senior Vice President, Nuclear Energy Institute
Barry Smitherman, Director, CenterPoint Energy, and former Chairman, Texas Railroad Commission
The press panel:
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Robert Walton, Utility Dive
Rod Kuckro, Freelance
Matt Chester, Energy Central
Linda Gasparello, “White House Chronicle” on PBS
Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xQDbY9ufSxGrhv9EKGBSNA
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
llewellynking1@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn