Hà Nội Logistics Association established

VIETNAM, November 14 - HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Logistics Association held the first congress for the 2022-25 term late last week.

The association will become a bridge between the Hà Nội authorities and the ongoing logistics activities in the area, advising on policies related to the development of logistics activities in the capital.

At the first meeting, the congress elected the executive board of the association for the 2022-25 term, consisting of 16 members.

Trần Đức Nghĩa, director of the Delta International Joint Stock Company, was trusted by the meeting to be elected president of the association for the first term.

Trần Thị Phương Lan, acting director of Hà Nội's Department of Industry and Trade, highlighted the importance of the establishment of the association, saying that there are 25,000 firms in the city operating in the logistics sector but they only meet 25 per cent of demand.

The association is expected to help boost the development of the sector, she said. — VNS

