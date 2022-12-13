Sanjita Bhattacharya Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring Physician Combines Passion for Dance and Medicine to Innovate Within Molecular Neuroscience
Having a background in music, dance, and singing, I believe that I find the middle ground between STEM and the Arts.”ANKENY , IOWA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Sanita Bhattacharya an ASPIRER scholarship made possible through a kind donation from CompTIA. CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy.
— Sanjita Bhattacharya
“For those seeking to understand the influence the arts can have on STEM endeavors, learn more about our newest ASPIRER scholarship recipient, Sanjita Bhattacharya,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM. “She's the living embodiment of why we've expanded our scholarship program to be STEAM-focused because the arts matter in their application to STEM and to life.”
Sanjita is attending Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. She is on track to graduate in 2024 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology, as well as a minor in Data Science.
Sanjita’s passion for medicine has led her to become immersed in different events and competitions such as the Husky Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HHIC). Through her participation in this healthcare innovation case competition, Sanjita and her team created a digital solution to help relieve the burdens of Type 2 Pediatric Diabetic caregivers. Not only did her team win first place, Sanjita discovered how her creativity can lead to larger impacts.
Sanjita’s creativity stems from her background in music, dance, and singing. “I look to find the middle ground between STEM and the Arts,” said Sanjita. “I’ve used this approach in my project work to create artistic opportunities for both the caregiver and the patient to help relieve stress and anxiety." Sanjita intends to continue to push creative boundaries and apply her unique perspectives to healthcare settings to help advance current therapies and treatment options.
When Sanjita is not in class, she can be found volunteering at Massachusetts General Hospital, and being a part of Northeastern University’s Movement Neuroscience Laboratory. Within this lab, Sanjita analyzes muscle movements and gains insights into how that can be applied to those with neurological impairment who wish to improve their motor function. One research mechanism the lab uses is wearing state-of-the-art virtual technology. This allows the students to study the correlation between motor behavior and visual/haptic feedback. Through her hospital volunteer experiences, Sanjita has become increasingly interested in molecular neuroscience and hopes that one day this can help guide her selection of a medical specialty.
Additionally, Sanjita is an active member of the No Limits Dance Crew, which is a diverse group of individuals sharing a common love of dance. The group accepts all different levels and styles of dance, and even offers workshops throughout the year for students to become immersed in new varieties of dance. Sanjita’s self-expression through dance helps balance her passion for medicine, keeping her mind and body rejuvenated as she continues down her path to becoming a well-rounded physician.
About Aspire2STEAM
Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
