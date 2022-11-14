China Geotextiles Market Size 2022 | Share, Industry Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

China Geotextiles Market

The China geotextiles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2022-2027.

The China geotextiles market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 9% during 2022-2027.

Geotextiles represent permeable fabrics typically made of polypropylene, polyethylene, polyamides, and polyester, which have the ability to filter, separate, reinforce, protect, and drain when used in association with soil. They are available in several product categories, such as synthetic, natural, non-woven, woven, knitted, etc. Geotextiles offer high resistance against rotting, biological degradation, and ultraviolet (UV) deterioration. Consequently, they find extensive applications in road construction and pavement repair, erosion control, drainage, railway work, agriculture, etc., in China.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

China Geotextiles Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing focus on constructing and upgrading commercial infrastructures, including roads, highways, railways, etc., with efficient building materials to ensure improved structural stability and limit the need for regular maintenance is among the key factors driving the China geotextiles market. Additionally, the elevating utilization of the non-woven product variants as a canvas in the field of art and craft, on account of the high visibility of sketches and paints, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the implementation of stringent regulations by the government bodies aimed at preventing water pollution and the discharge of wastewater into rivers and pools and the escalating adoption of geotextile-based tubes in sewage sludge, wet hauling, sewage treatment plants, sludge lagoons, etc., as a sustainable solution to reuse decanted water are also positively influencing the market across the country.

Apart from this, the rising usage of bio-based products, such as maize-based PLA, straw and coconut erosion mats, sheep wool erosion mats, etc., for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is expected to catalyze the China geotextiles market in the coming years.

China Geotextiles Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF (China) Company Limited

Earthmate Geosynthetics

Ecoweb GeoCellular Synthesis Co. Ltd.

Fibertex Nonwoven Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Freudenberg Business Management (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Geotrst Environmental Science Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Hock Technology Co. Ltd.

Maccaferri (Changsha) Environ-Tech Co., Ltd.

Ten Cate Industrial Zhuhai Co. Ltd.

Tiandingfeng Holding Co., Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of material, product and application.

Breakup by Material:

• Synthetic Geotextiles

• Natural Geotextiles

Breakup by Product:

• Non-Woven Geotextiles

• Woven Geotextiles

• Knitted Geotextiles

Breakup by Application:

• Road Construction and Pavement Repair

• Erosion Control

• Drainage

• Railway Work

• Agriculture

• Others

