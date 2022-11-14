Self-Help Book Gives Fresh Perspectives for “Sufferers”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people struggle to fight off a relentless enemy in their lives. An enemy unseen, but constantly brings your system down.
Just when you thought there is no help, a new book assists people who are going through different kinds of struggles in their lives - may it be physical, spiritual, or mental.
“Fighting To Survive: The Suicide Disease” is a book inspired by the own experience of Author Judy Rentz that seeks to help people who are searching for medical help for a disease almost no doctor has treated. It seeks to renew the faith and hope of people who have lost every bit of faith and hope in them.
“There is help for you,” Judy says. “I write this to let you know we ‘sufferers’ now have help. Six and a half years I lay in gripping, deathly pain, but praise God, help came,” she says.
Rentz believes that the book can bring the silver lining and the “light in the end of the tunnel” especially those who have been through the same struggles that she had. This book is for people who have tried to explain doctor after doctor, searching always for anyone who could understand and offer compassion to them; and yet no help comes time after time.
Rentz continues that there are times when we feel that no one knows, understands, or even searches for information about the "Monster" that takes you to your knees, grabbing and holding anything to help you get through the unrelenting attacks that many times cause you to think you cannot survive. But there is help and God is going to bring it to those who seek it.
Rentz is a proud country girl. However, with her husband's job with JC Penney Co, they already moved from one side of the country to the other, seeing much and learning to meet people from all locations in the world. “We had a great time showing our two children some wonderful sights in this amazing country!” she says.
Rentz loves people but the upbringing she had in a small country was, for her, the most impressive, and she credits her mother for such experience.
Determined to accomplish a great job in life, Rentz was a property manager of 626 affluent condominiums in Atlanta, Georgia, and named most outstanding manager in the city by the property owners. She has now dedicated her life as a Godly mother and wife, which is the best career she ever had.
“Fighting to Survive: The Suicide Disease” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
