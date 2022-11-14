Prüvit Celebrates With An EPIK Return To Live Events
There’s no place I’d rather be than sharing the stage with this impressive lineup of special guests and sharing these 4 days with all the amazing pruvers who make events like this possible.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live and in-person events are back at Prüvit and the sky is not the limit for the leaders in ketone innovation. Dallas will be buzzing with pruvers celebrating the EPIK Awards at the Sheraton starting Thursday, December 1st and wrapping up on Sunday, December 4th. The theme this year is “outer space” and the programming is set to be out of this world. It’s been a long time coming and the fact that this will be the first live EPIK event since February of 2020 means we’re expecting it to be, as the name suggests, epic.
The awards are an opportunity for the Prüvit family to get together, acknowledge the past year’s biggest wins, learnings and milestones, and set a course for the future of ketones. The awards will recognize TØP performers, offer team-building exercises, present best-in-class thought leadership speakers, and provide enough positive energy to fire up the team for an even bigger 2023.
This year-end bonanza will honor the team’s accomplishments with a gala for the ages. It kicks off with a space station-themed registration and a tour of the Prüvit product development laboratory, as well as distribution facility. Over the course of the 4 days, attendees will be treated to a writing workshop with bestselling author Alex Elle and the opportunity to hear from a stellar lineup of international speakers. CEO and co-founder Brian Underwood could not be more excited about their triumphant return to form. “There’s no place I’d rather be,“ he told us, “than sharing the stage with this impressive lineup of special guests and sharing these 4 days with all the amazing pruvers who make events like this possible.”
The awards dinner on Saturday is set to be a formal black tie event that will still be keeping with the outer space theme. Prüvit always thrives when it comes to keeping the community engaged, connected and entertained. With a sophisticated dress code and creative theme, this gala is sure to be full of fun and surprises (as well as actual awards for the year’s big performers - another beloved Prüvit event hallmark).
Celebration through recognition and enrichment programming is what makes the Prüvit family such a strong force. This year’s EPIK awards will be a welcome return to form as they gather to honor all the hard work that made 2022 another successful year for the brand. There is no better way for a global organization to foster community than coming together in a single venue where they can share their ideas, spread their joy, and celebrate the achievements that make the company a true leader in biohacking innovation.
