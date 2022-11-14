Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health Releases New Guide on the Juvéderm Dermal Filler Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health just released a new guide about the several types of Juvéderm available and how to choose the right dermal filler. And with so many choices on the market today, this guide provides a valuable resource for understanding the differences between dermal fillers and directs those interested to choose the appropriate application.
Today, there are five different forms of Juvéderm available. And all of these fillers have a specific use. The five types of Juvéderm being used in clinical settings are:
• Juvéderm UltraPlus XC
• Juvéderm Vollure XC
• Juvéderm Voluma XC
• Juvéderm Ultra XC
• Juvéderm Volbella XC
Each of the fillers listed above has specific uses to correct a skin problem or to enhance facial features.
For example, while Juvéderm UltraPlus XC is ideal for the removal of static wrinkles, Juvéderm Vollure XC is best for skin that has been damaged by the sun and a loss of skin elasticity. And while Juvéderm Voluma XC I best to enhance cheek volume, Juvéderm Ultra XC and Volbella XC are best for lip volume. However, Juvéderm Volbella CX is also considered best for areas around the eyes as well.
Each dermal filler listed works to help a patient achieve a specific look, or to correct specific skin problems. And before one can choose the right dermal filler to use, he or she needs to assess which skin conditions they’d like to target, along with speaking to an expert in the field such as the practitioners of Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health.
Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health provides Juvéderm injections including all of the five types listed here. And the highly qualified professionals at Elevate will ensure that you have the best care regimen that targets your specific skin care goals.
If you’re interested in learning more about Juvéderm or dermal filler procedures, or if you want to schedule a consultation, you contact the experts at Elevate at Alaska Women’s Health via the company website.
Rachael Swalling
